This is a library for building HTTP API clients.
Initialize a new client.
Your client should extend the Papi
Client class and call
super(options)
with the appropriate options.
Options
_log calls
Advanced options
Usage
const papi = require('papi');
class GitHub extends papi.Client {
constructor(opts) {
opts = opts || {};
opts.baseUrl = 'https://api.github.com';
opts.header = { accept: 'application/vnd.github.v3+json' };
opts.timeout = 15 * 1000;
super(opts);
}
}
Make an HTTP request.
Your client should use this or the shortcut methods listed below to execute HTTP requests in your client methods.
Arguments
request.err or
request.res. Call
next without arguments to continue execution,
next(err) to break with an error, or
next(false, value) to return immediately.
Request
/user/{id})
cancel to abort request
There are also
_get,
_head,
_post,
_put,
_delete,
_patch,
and
_options shortcuts with the same method signature as
_request.
Usage
class GitHub extends papi.Client {
constructor() {
// see example constructor above
}
async gists(username) {
const opts = {
path: '/users/{username}/gists',
params: { username: username },
};
const res = await this._get(opts);
return res.body;
}
}
Result
[ { url: 'https://api.github.com/gists/9458207',
...
Emit log events.
Arguments
Usage
client.on('log', function(tags) {
console.log({
tags: tags,
data: Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments, 1),
});
});;
client._log(['github', 'gist'], 'silas');
Result
{ data: [ 'silas' ], tags: [ 'debug', 'github', 'gist' ] }
Register an extension function.
Arguments
Usage
client._ext('onRequest', (request, next) => {
console.log('request', request.opts.method + ' ' + request.opts.path);
request.start = new Date();
next();
});
client._ext('onResponse', (request, next) => {
const duration = new Date() - request.start;
const statusCode = request.res ? request.res.statusCode : 'none';
console.log('response', request.opts.method, request.opts.path, statusCode, duration + 'ms');
next();
});
Result
request GET /users/{username}/gists
response GET /users/{username}/gists 200 1141ms
Register a plugin.
Arguments
Usage
client._plugin(require('papi-retry'));
Shortcuts for making one-off requests.
See client request for full options list, with the exception
that
path is replaced with
url.
Request
http://example.org/)
There are also
get,
head,
post,
put,
delete (
del),
patch, and
options shortcuts with the same method signature as
request.
Usage
async function show() {
const res = await papi.get('https://api.github.com/users/silas/gists');
res.body.forEach(gist => console.log(gist.url));
}
const papi = require('papi');
/**
* GitHub API client
*/
class GitHub extends papi.Client {
constructor(opts) {
opts = opts || {};
if (!opts.baseUrl) {
opts.baseUrl = 'https://api.github.com';
}
if (!opts.headers) {
opts.headers = {};
}
if (!opts.headers.accept) {
opts.headers.accept = 'application/vnd.github.v3+json';
}
if (!opts.headers['user-agent']) {
opts.headers['user-agent'] = 'PapiGitHub/0.1.0';
}
if (opts.tags) {
opts.tags = ['github'].concat(opts.tags);
} else {
opts.tags = ['github'];
}
if (!opts.timeout) {
opts.timeout = 60 * 1000;
}
super(opts);
if (opts.debug) {
this.on('log', console.log);
}
}
/**
* Get user gists
*/
async gists(username) {
const opts = {
path: '/users/{username}/gists',
params: { username: username },
};
const res = await this._get(opts);
return res.body;
}
}
// Print gists for user `silas`
async function main() {
const github = new GitHub({ debug: true });
const gists = await github.gists('silas');
console.log('----');
gists.forEach(function(gist) {
if (gist.description) console.log(gist.description);
});
}
if (require.main === module) {
main();
} else {
module.exports = GitHub;
}
This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).