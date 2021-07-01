Papi

This is a library for building HTTP API clients.

Documentation

Initialize a new client.

Your client should extend the Papi Client class and call super(options) with the appropriate options.

Options

baseUrl (string): base URL, should not include trailing slash

headers (Object<string, string>, optional): defaults headers to include in every request

type (string, optional, supports: form, json, text): default request body encoding type

encoders (Object<string, Function>, optional): an object that maps a mime type to a function. The function should accept an object and return a Buffer.

decoders (Object<string, Function>, optional): an object that maps a mime type to a function. The function should accept a Buffer or string (must support both) and return an object.

tags (string[], optional): tags included in _log calls

calls socketPath (string, optional): unix socket path (baseUrl is still required)

timeout (number, optional): default number of milliseconds before request is aborted

Advanced options

agent (http.Agent|https.Agent, optionals): if not set uses the global agent

tls options: ca, cert, ciphers, clientCertEngine, crl, dhparam, ecdhCurve, honorCipherOrder, key, passphrase, pfx, rejectUnauthorized, secureOptions, secureProtocol, servername, and sessionIdContext (see Node.js docs for details)

Usage

const papi = require ( 'papi' ); class GitHub extends papi . Client { constructor (opts) { opts = opts || {}; opts.baseUrl = 'https://api.github.com' ; opts.header = { accept : 'application/vnd.github.v3+json' }; opts.timeout = 15 * 1000 ; super (opts); } }

Make an HTTP request.

Your client should use this or the shortcut methods listed below to execute HTTP requests in your client methods.

Arguments

request (Object): request options

middlware (Function<request, next>, optional): middleware functions that can mutate request.err or request.res . Call next without arguments to continue execution, next(err) to break with an error, or next(false, value) to return immediately.

Request

path (string): request path, can include variable segments defined by curly braces (ex: /user/{id} )

) method (string): request method

headers (Object<string, string>, optional): request headers

params (Object<string, string>, optional): sets variables in request path

query (Object<string, string|string[]>, optional): query parameters

body (Object|Buffer|Readable, optional): request body

type (string, optional, supports: form, json, text): request body encoding type

ctx (EventEmitter, optional): emit cancel to abort request

to abort request timeout (number, optional): number of milliseconds before request is aborted

tags (string[], optional): tags included in _log calls

There are also _get , _head , _post , _put , _delete , _patch , and _options shortcuts with the same method signature as _request .

Usage

class GitHub extends papi . Client { constructor () { } async gists(username) { const opts = { path : '/users/{username}/gists' , params : { username : username }, }; const res = await this ._get(opts); return res.body; } }

Result

[ { url: 'https://api.github.com/gists/9458207' , ...

Emit log events.

Arguments

tags (string[]): tags associated with event

data (optional): remaining arguments

Usage

client.on( 'log' , function ( tags ) { console .log({ tags : tags, data : Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments , 1 ), }); });; client._log([ 'github' , 'gist' ], 'silas' );

Result

{ data : [ 'silas' ], tags: [ 'debug' , 'github' , 'gist' ] }

Register an extension function.

Arguments

event (string): event name

callback (Function): function to execute at a specified point during the request

Usage

client._ext( 'onRequest' , (request, next) => { console .log( 'request' , request.opts.method + ' ' + request.opts.path); request.start = new Date (); next(); }); client._ext( 'onResponse' , (request, next) => { const duration = new Date () - request.start; const statusCode = request.res ? request.res.statusCode : 'none' ; console .log( 'response' , request.opts.method, request.opts.path, statusCode, duration + 'ms' ); next(); });

Result

request GET /users/{username}/gists response GET /users/{username}/gists 200 1141 ms

Register a plugin.

Arguments

plugin (Object): plugin module

options (Object, optional): plugin options

Usage

client._plugin( require ( 'papi-retry' ));

Shortcuts for making one-off requests.

See client request for full options list, with the exception that path is replaced with url .

Request

url (string): request url (ex: http://example.org/ )

There are also get , head , post , put , delete ( del ), patch , and options shortcuts with the same method signature as request .

Usage

async function show ( ) { const res = await papi.get( 'https://api.github.com/users/silas/gists' ); res.body.forEach( gist => console .log(gist.url)); }

Example

const papi = require ( 'papi' ); class GitHub extends papi . Client { constructor (opts) { opts = opts || {}; if (!opts.baseUrl) { opts.baseUrl = 'https://api.github.com' ; } if (!opts.headers) { opts.headers = {}; } if (!opts.headers.accept) { opts.headers.accept = 'application/vnd.github.v3+json' ; } if (!opts.headers[ 'user-agent' ]) { opts.headers[ 'user-agent' ] = 'PapiGitHub/0.1.0' ; } if (opts.tags) { opts.tags = [ 'github' ].concat(opts.tags); } else { opts.tags = [ 'github' ]; } if (!opts.timeout) { opts.timeout = 60 * 1000 ; } super (opts); if (opts.debug) { this .on( 'log' , console .log); } } async gists(username) { const opts = { path : '/users/{username}/gists' , params : { username : username }, }; const res = await this ._get(opts); return res.body; } } async function main ( ) { const github = new GitHub({ debug : true }); const gists = await github.gists( 'silas' ); console .log( '----' ); gists.forEach( function ( gist ) { if (gist.description) console .log(gist.description); }); } if ( require .main === module ) { main(); } else { module .exports = GitHub; }

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).