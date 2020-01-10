Lighter-than-air node.js server framework.
The main goal of
paperplane is to make building a
node.js server easy, without all of the configuration or imperative boilerplate required for other server frameworks. If you prefer to build apps with function composition or even a point-free style, then
paperplane is for you.
With
paperplane you get all of these out-of-the-box:
Let's try a quick Hello World example server. It accepts a
:name param in the url, and then includes that name in the
json response body.
const { compose } = require('ramda')
const http = require('http')
const { json, logger, methods, mount, routes } = require('paperplane')
const hello = req => ({
message: `Hello ${req.params.name}!`
})
const app = routes({
'/hello/:name': methods({
GET: compose(json, hello)
})
})
http.createServer(mount({ app })).listen(3000, logger)
So simple and functional, with an easily readable routing table and pure functions for the route handler. If that sounds like fun to you, then read the Getting started guide or the API docs to learn more.
To help you learn the concepts used in paperplane, check out the demo application.
If you have docker installed, you can run the demo locally:
cp docker-compose.override.windows.yml docker-compose.override.yml
docker-compose up