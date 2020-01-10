Lighter-than-air node.js server framework.

Documentation

Introduction

The main goal of paperplane is to make building a node.js server easy, without all of the configuration or imperative boilerplate required for other server frameworks. If you prefer to build apps with function composition or even a point-free style, then paperplane is for you.

With paperplane you get all of these out-of-the-box:

Let's try a quick Hello World example server. It accepts a :name param in the url, and then includes that name in the json response body.

const { compose } = require ( 'ramda' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) const { json, logger, methods, mount, routes } = require ( 'paperplane' ) const hello = req => ({ message : `Hello ${req.params.name} !` }) const app = routes({ '/hello/:name' : methods({ GET : compose(json, hello) }) }) http.createServer(mount({ app })).listen( 3000 , logger)

So simple and functional, with an easily readable routing table and pure functions for the route handler. If that sounds like fun to you, then read the Getting started guide or the API docs to learn more.

Example application

To help you learn the concepts used in paperplane, check out the demo application.

If you have docker installed, you can run the demo locally: