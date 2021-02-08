paper-range-slider allows the user to select a range of values within a given (possibly wider) range. values are selected by moving the position of two knobs, or by dragging the selected range of values within the allowed limits.
paper-range-slider - v1.* is compatible with
Polymer v2.* (For
Polymer v1.*, use
paper-range-slider - v0.2.7.)
This repo is not supported for
Polymer v >= 3.*. Please see: cavebeavis/paper-range-slider.
Do either
bower install IftachSadeh/paper-range-slider
or add the following to your
bower.json:
"dependencies": {
"paper-range-slider": "git://github.com/IftachSadeh/paper-range-slider"
},
<paper-range-slider></paper-range-slider>
min and
max to specify the limits of values for the slider (the lower and upper bounds).
value-min and
value-max to set the initial position of the two knobs (the selected range of values).
value-diff-min and
value-diff-max to set the minimal and maximal allowed difference between the lower and upper selected values.
always-show-pin to never hide the pins.
snaps,
pin,
step,
disabled.
<paper-range-slider snaps pin step='1' min='0' max='100' value-diff-min="10" value-diff-max="50" value-min='30' value-max='60'></paper-range-slider>
updateValues event:
<paper-range-slider id='myPaperRangeSliderId'></paper-range-slider>
<script>
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").addEventListener('updateValues', function (customEvent) {
console.log(' - current min/max values: ',this.valueMin,this.valueMax)
});
</script>
One can programmatically set the selected range by e.g.,
window.addEventListener('WebComponentsReady', function(e) {
var myMin = 10, myMax = 90, myEventName = 'setValues';
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setValues(myMin,myMax,myEventName);
});
The third argument (
myEventName) is an optional event name, which will be propagated to e.g.,
on-value-min-changed events.
It is allowed to set
myMin and/or
myMax to
null or to a value outside of the allowed range, in order to ignore them, e.g., use the following to only change the lower value:
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setValues(10,null);
Likewise, one can set the minimal and maximal values of the slider (the lower and upper bounds), the step-size, the minimal and maximal difference between selected values, and the disabled state. These correspond respectively to the following:
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setMin(myMin);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setMax(myMax);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setStep(myStep);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setValueDiffMin(myValueDiffMin);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setValueDiffMax(myValueDiffMax);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setDisabled(isDisabled);
One can get the ratio of the current slider values in percent (within
[0,1]) by e.g.,
var ratioMinMax = document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").getRatio();
The
tapValueExtend,
tapValueReduce and
tapValueMove properties control what happens when a user taps the slider (not e.g., relevant for when the user drags the selected range). The
tapValueExtend property (
true by default) allows to modify the selected range of values, by tapping on the slider below or above the selected range. On the other hand,
tapValueReduce (
false by default) allows to modify the selected range of values, by tapping on the slider within the selected range. Finally
tapValueMove supersedes the
tapValueExtend and
tapValueReduce properties if set (it is
false by default). If
tapValueMove is enabled, tapping the slider will update the selected range, while keeping the same difference between valueMin and valueMax. One may set these properties by e.g.,
<paper-range-slider tap-value-reduce step='1' value-min='20' value-max='70' max='100' min='0'></paper-range-slider>
or programmatically with
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setTapValueExtend(isTapValueExtend);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setTapValueReduce(isTapValueReduce);
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setTapValueMove(isTapValueMove);
The above properties which do not have an explicit method, may be reset directly. In order for the changes to take effect properly, use the
init() method. For instance, to change the
alwaysShowPin option of an already-defined slider, do:
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").alwaysShowPin = true;
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").init();
It is possible to "revert" the
paper-range-slider into a
paper-slider (and back again) by
<paper-range-slider single-slider></paper-range-slider>
or programmatically with
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setSingleSlider(isSingleSlider);
In this case, the minimal value of the range is effectively ignored. The value of the single slider may now be manipulated with e.g.,
// set a new value for the single slider
var setVal = 90;
document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").setValues(null,setVal);
// get the current value of the single slider
var valNow = document.querySelector("#myPaperRangeSliderId").valueMax;
See also the examples in
test/basic-test.html.
The following custom properties are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-range-slider-lower-color
|color for range below selected range
--paper-grey-400
--paper-range-slider-active-color
|color of selected range
--primary-color
--paper-range-slider-higher-color
|color for range above selected range
--paper-grey-400
--paper-range-slider-knob-color
|color of knobs
--primary-color
--paper-range-slider-pin-color
|color of pins
--primary-color
--paper-range-slider-pin-start-color
|The color of the pin at the far left
--paper-grey-400
--paper-range-slider-knob-start-color
|The fill color of the knob at the far left
transparent
--paper-range-slider-knob-start-border-color
|The border color of the knob at the far left
--paper-grey-400
The license for this code is the The MIT License (MIT), as given in LICENSE.txt.