paper-range-slider allows the user to select a range of values within a given (possibly wider) range. values are selected by moving the position of two knobs, or by dragging the selected range of values within the allowed limits. paper-range-slider - v1.* is compatible with Polymer v2.* (For Polymer v1.* , use paper-range-slider - v0.2.7 .)

This repo is not supported for Polymer v >= 3.* . Please see: cavebeavis/paper-range-slider.

Bower installation

Do either

bower install IftachSadeh/paper-range-slider

or add the following to your bower.json :

"dependencies" : { "paper-range-slider" : "git://github.com/IftachSadeh/paper-range-slider" },

Basic use:

< paper-range-slider > </ paper-range-slider >

Additional options

Use min and max to specify the limits of values for the slider (the lower and upper bounds).

and to specify the limits of values for the slider (the lower and upper bounds). Use value-min and value-max to set the initial position of the two knobs (the selected range of values).

and to set the initial position of the two knobs (the selected range of values). Use value-diff-min and value-diff-max to set the minimal and maximal allowed difference between the lower and upper selected values.

and to set the minimal and maximal allowed difference between the lower and upper selected values. Use always-show-pin to never hide the pins.

to never hide the pins. The following options apply, as for paper-slider: snaps , pin , step , disabled .

< paper-range-slider snaps pin step = '1' min = '0' max = '100' value-diff-min = "10" value-diff-max = "50" value-min = '30' value-max = '60' > </ paper-range-slider >

The current position of the knobs (selected range of values) may be accessed by setting up a listener to the updateValues event:

< paper-range-slider id = 'myPaperRangeSliderId' > </ paper-range-slider > < script > document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).addEventListener( 'updateValues' , function ( customEvent ) { console .log( ' - current min/max values: ' , this .valueMin, this .valueMax) }); </ script >

One can programmatically set the selected range by e.g., window .addEventListener( 'WebComponentsReady' , function ( e ) { var myMin = 10 , myMax = 90 , myEventName = 'setValues' ; document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setValues(myMin,myMax,myEventName); }); The third argument ( myEventName ) is an optional event name, which will be propagated to e.g., on-value-min-changed events. It is allowed to set myMin and/or myMax to null or to a value outside of the allowed range, in order to ignore them, e.g., use the following to only change the lower value: document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setValues( 10 , null );

Likewise, one can set the minimal and maximal values of the slider (the lower and upper bounds), the step-size, the minimal and maximal difference between selected values, and the disabled state. These correspond respectively to the following: document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setMin(myMin); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setMax(myMax); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setStep(myStep); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setValueDiffMin(myValueDiffMin); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setValueDiffMax(myValueDiffMax); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setDisabled(isDisabled);

One can get the ratio of the current slider values in percent (within [0,1] ) by e.g., var ratioMinMax = document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).getRatio();

The tapValueExtend , tapValueReduce and tapValueMove properties control what happens when a user taps the slider (not e.g., relevant for when the user drags the selected range). The tapValueExtend property ( true by default) allows to modify the selected range of values, by tapping on the slider below or above the selected range. On the other hand, tapValueReduce ( false by default) allows to modify the selected range of values, by tapping on the slider within the selected range. Finally tapValueMove supersedes the tapValueExtend and tapValueReduce properties if set (it is false by default). If tapValueMove is enabled, tapping the slider will update the selected range, while keeping the same difference between valueMin and valueMax. One may set these properties by e.g.,

< paper-range-slider tap-value-reduce step = '1' value-min = '20' value-max = '70' max = '100' min = '0' > </ paper-range-slider >

or programmatically with

document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setTapValueExtend(isTapValueExtend); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setTapValueReduce(isTapValueReduce); document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setTapValueMove(isTapValueMove);

The above properties which do not have an explicit method, may be reset directly. In order for the changes to take effect properly, use the init() method. For instance, to change the alwaysShowPin option of an already-defined slider, do: document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).alwaysShowPin = true ; document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).init();

It is possible to "revert" the paper-range-slider into a paper-slider (and back again) by

< paper-range-slider single-slider > </ paper-range-slider >

or programmatically with

document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setSingleSlider(isSingleSlider);

In this case, the minimal value of the range is effectively ignored. The value of the single slider may now be manipulated with e.g.,

var setVal = 90 ; document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).setValues( null ,setVal); var valNow = document .querySelector( "#myPaperRangeSliderId" ).valueMax;

See also the examples in test/basic-test.html .

Styling

The following custom properties are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-range-slider-lower-color color for range below selected range --paper-grey-400 --paper-range-slider-active-color color of selected range --primary-color --paper-range-slider-higher-color color for range above selected range --paper-grey-400 --paper-range-slider-knob-color color of knobs --primary-color --paper-range-slider-pin-color color of pins --primary-color --paper-range-slider-pin-start-color The color of the pin at the far left --paper-grey-400 --paper-range-slider-knob-start-color The fill color of the knob at the far left transparent --paper-range-slider-knob-start-border-color The border color of the knob at the far left --paper-grey-400

The license for this code is the The MIT License (MIT), as given in LICENSE.txt.