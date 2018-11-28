Port of https://github.com/daniel-nagy/md-data-table using ember-paper
ember install paper-data-table
Add
@import 'paper-data-table'; to your
app.scss file.
From dummy app:
{{#paper-data-table sortProp="name" sortDir="desc" selectable=true as |table|}}
{{#table.head as |head|}}
{{#head.column checkbox=true}}
{{#paper-checkbox disabled=true onChange=null}}{{/paper-checkbox}}
{{/head.column}}
{{#head.column sortProp="name"}}Dessert (100g serving){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column sortProp="calories" numeric=true}}Calories{{/head.column}}
{{#head.column sortProp="fat" numeric=true}}Fat (g){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column sortProp="carbs" numeric=true}}Carbs (g){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column sortProp="protein" numeric=true}}Protein (g){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column numeric=true}}Sodium (mg){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column numeric=true}}Calcium (%){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column numeric=true}}Iron (%){{/head.column}}
{{#head.column}}Comment{{/head.column}}
{{/table.head}}
{{#table.body as |body|}}
{{#each (sort-by table.sortDesc paginatedDesserts) as |dessert|}}
{{#body.row edit=true as |row|}}
{{#row.cell checkbox=true}}
{{#paper-checkbox
value=dessert.checked
onChange=(action (mut dessert.checked))}}
{{/paper-checkbox}}
{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell}}{{dessert.name}}{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.calories}}{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.fat}}{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.carbs}}{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.protein}}{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.sodium}}{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.calcium}}%{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.iron}}%{{/row.cell}}
{{#row.cell edit=true as |cell|}}
{{#if cell.showEdit}}
{{#cell.edit-dialog onClose=cell.toggleEdit}}
{{paper-input
value=dessert.comment
onChange=(action (mut dessert.comment))}}
{{/cell.edit-dialog}}
{{else}}
{{dessert.comment}}
{{#paper-button iconButton=true onClick=row.toggleEdit}}
{{paper-icon 'edit'}}
{{/paper-button}}
{{/if}}
{{/row.cell}}
{{/body.row}}
{{/each}}
{{/table.body}}
{{/paper-data-table}}
{{paper-data-table-pagination
limit=limit
limitOptions=limitOptions
page=page
pages=pages
onChangePage=(action (mut page))
onChangeLimit=(action (mut limit))
onIncrementPage=(action 'incrementPage')
onDecrementPage=(action 'decrementPage')}}