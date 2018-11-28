openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pdt

paper-data-table

by ibarrick
0.1.5 (see all)

Material Data Table for ember-paper

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

500

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Paper-data-table Build Status

Port of https://github.com/daniel-nagy/md-data-table using ember-paper

Installation

ember install paper-data-table

Add @import 'paper-data-table'; to your app.scss file.

Usage

From dummy app:

{{#paper-data-table sortProp="name" sortDir="desc" selectable=true as |table|}}
{{#table.head as |head|}}
  {{#head.column checkbox=true}}
    {{#paper-checkbox disabled=true onChange=null}}{{/paper-checkbox}}
  {{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column sortProp="name"}}Dessert (100g serving){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column sortProp="calories" numeric=true}}Calories{{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column sortProp="fat" numeric=true}}Fat (g){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column sortProp="carbs" numeric=true}}Carbs (g){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column sortProp="protein" numeric=true}}Protein (g){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column numeric=true}}Sodium (mg){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column numeric=true}}Calcium (%){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column numeric=true}}Iron (%){{/head.column}}
  {{#head.column}}Comment{{/head.column}}
{{/table.head}}
{{#table.body as |body|}}
  {{#each (sort-by table.sortDesc paginatedDesserts) as |dessert|}}
    {{#body.row edit=true as |row|}}
      {{#row.cell checkbox=true}}
        {{#paper-checkbox
          value=dessert.checked
          onChange=(action (mut dessert.checked))}}
        {{/paper-checkbox}}
      {{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell}}{{dessert.name}}{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.calories}}{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.fat}}{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.carbs}}{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.protein}}{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.sodium}}{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.calcium}}%{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell numeric=true}}{{dessert.iron}}%{{/row.cell}}
      {{#row.cell edit=true as |cell|}}
        {{#if cell.showEdit}}
          {{#cell.edit-dialog onClose=cell.toggleEdit}}
            {{paper-input
              value=dessert.comment
              onChange=(action (mut dessert.comment))}}
          {{/cell.edit-dialog}}
        {{else}}
          {{dessert.comment}}
          {{#paper-button iconButton=true onClick=row.toggleEdit}}
            {{paper-icon 'edit'}}
          {{/paper-button}}
        {{/if}}
      {{/row.cell}}
    {{/body.row}}
  {{/each}}
{{/table.body}}
{{/paper-data-table}}
{{paper-data-table-pagination
limit=limit
limitOptions=limitOptions
page=page
pages=pages
onChangePage=(action (mut page))
onChangeLimit=(action (mut limit))
onIncrementPage=(action 'incrementPage')
onDecrementPage=(action 'decrementPage')}}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial