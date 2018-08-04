Paper CSS for happy printing

Front-end printing solution - previewable and live-reloadable!

Recently, we say "front-end" every day. Then why don't we make the printing documents in front-end? We believe we can make it perfectly without back-end. Paper CSS is just a small snippet of CSS, but it helps us create them in browser easily.

Table of Contents

Installation

Get Paper CSS from cdnjs (recommended):

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/paper-css/0.3.0/paper.css" >

Or download paper.css file from GitHub manually, or via npm:

$ npm install paper-css

Basic Usage

Load paper-css into <head> like this:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/paper.css" > < style > @ page { size : A5 } </ style >

Set the class of <body> and also set "sheet" for each sheet.

< body class = "A5" > < section class = "sheet padding-10mm" > < article > This is an A5 document. </ article > </ section > </ body >

All available page sizes is listed below:

A5, A5 landscape

A4, A4 landscape

A3, A3 landscape

letter, letter landscape

legal, legal landscape

See also the examples for detail.

Live Preview

Install live-server:

$ npm install --global live-server

Then, preview your HTML file:

$ live-server your-document.html

Your browser will open the document. And the browser will automatically reload the page when changes are detected.

See more detail and all options here.

PDF Generation

Install electron-pdf:

$ npm install --global electron-pdf

Then, generate a PDF file from your HTML file:

$ electron-pdf your-document.html your-document.pdf

See more details and all options here.

Note: we used to provide a small CLI tool paper-css while v0.2.x , we've dropped it in favor of electron-pdf which is a better option to do the same, basically.

Why Paper CSS?

Previewable

You can check the design and layout before printing. See the browser like when you build a web page.

This example could be printed like this.

It's just HTML/CSS, so we can edit it with live-reloading. See Live Preview section above.

Comparisons

type expression learning cost editable in-browser multipage HTML Enough already known No OK ~100 pages * SVG Enough not so difficult No OK PDF Perfect difficult No NG no limit ** Excel Not cool sigh Yes NG uncontrollable

* It depends on user's environment. ** Only if you have huge memory on the server.

License

MIT © Tsutomu Kawamura