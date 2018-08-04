openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pc

paper-css

by Tsutomu Kawamura
0.4.1 (see all)

Paper CSS for happy printing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Paper CSS for happy printing

CDNJS

Front-end printing solution - previewable and live-reloadable!

Recently, we say "front-end" every day. Then why don't we make the printing documents in front-end? We believe we can make it perfectly without back-end. Paper CSS is just a small snippet of CSS, but it helps us create them in browser easily.

Table of Contents

Installation

Get Paper CSS from cdnjs (recommended):

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/paper-css/0.3.0/paper.css">

Or download paper.css file from GitHub manually, or via npm:

$ npm install paper-css

Basic Usage

Load paper-css into <head> like this:

<!-- Load paper.css for happy printing -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/paper.css">

<!-- Set page size here: A5, A4 or A3 -->
<!-- Set also "landscape" if you need -->
<style>@page { size: A5 }</style>

Set the class of <body> and also set "sheet" for each sheet.

<!-- Set "A5", "A4" or "A3" for class name -->
<!-- Set also "landscape" if you need -->
<body class="A5">

  <!-- Each sheet element should have the class "sheet" -->
  <!-- "padding-**mm" is optional: you can set 10, 15, 20 or 25 -->
  <section class="sheet padding-10mm">

    <!-- Write HTML just like a web page -->
    <article>This is an A5 document.</article>

  </section>

</body>

All available page sizes is listed below:

  • A5, A5 landscape
  • A4, A4 landscape
  • A3, A3 landscape
  • letter, letter landscape
  • legal, legal landscape

See also the examples for detail.

Live Preview

Install live-server:

$ npm install --global live-server

Then, preview your HTML file:

$ live-server your-document.html

Your browser will open the document. And the browser will automatically reload the page when changes are detected.

See more detail and all options here.

PDF Generation

Install electron-pdf:

$ npm install --global electron-pdf

Then, generate a PDF file from your HTML file:

$ electron-pdf your-document.html your-document.pdf

See more details and all options here.

Note: we used to provide a small CLI tool paper-css while v0.2.x, we've dropped it in favor of electron-pdf which is a better option to do the same, basically.

Why Paper CSS?

Previewable

You can check the design and layout before printing. See the browser like when you build a web page.

Preview

This example could be printed like this.

Dialog

Live-reloading

It's just HTML/CSS, so we can edit it with live-reloading. See Live Preview section above.

Live reloading

Comparisons

typeexpressionlearning costeditablein-browsermultipage
HTMLEnoughalready knownNoOK~100 pages *
SVGEnoughnot so difficultNoOK
PDFPerfectdifficultNoNGno limit **
ExcelNot coolsighYesNGuncontrollable

* It depends on user's environment. ** Only if you have huge memory on the server.

License

MIT © Tsutomu Kawamura

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial