Front-end printing solution - previewable and live-reloadable!
Recently, we say "front-end" every day. Then why don't we make the printing documents in front-end? We believe we can make it perfectly without back-end. Paper CSS is just a small snippet of CSS, but it helps us create them in browser easily.
Get Paper CSS from cdnjs (recommended):
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/paper-css/0.3.0/paper.css">
Or download paper.css file from GitHub manually, or via npm:
$ npm install paper-css
Load paper-css into
<head> like this:
<!-- Load paper.css for happy printing -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/paper.css">
<!-- Set page size here: A5, A4 or A3 -->
<!-- Set also "landscape" if you need -->
<style>@page { size: A5 }</style>
Set the class of
<body> and also set "sheet" for each sheet.
<!-- Set "A5", "A4" or "A3" for class name -->
<!-- Set also "landscape" if you need -->
<body class="A5">
<!-- Each sheet element should have the class "sheet" -->
<!-- "padding-**mm" is optional: you can set 10, 15, 20 or 25 -->
<section class="sheet padding-10mm">
<!-- Write HTML just like a web page -->
<article>This is an A5 document.</article>
</section>
</body>
All available page sizes is listed below:
See also the examples for detail.
Install live-server:
$ npm install --global live-server
Then, preview your HTML file:
$ live-server your-document.html
Your browser will open the document. And the browser will automatically reload the page when changes are detected.
See more detail and all options here.
Install electron-pdf:
$ npm install --global electron-pdf
Then, generate a PDF file from your HTML file:
$ electron-pdf your-document.html your-document.pdf
See more details and all options here.
Note: we used to provide a small CLI tool
paper-css while
v0.2.x, we've dropped it in favor of
electron-pdf which is a better option to do the same, basically.
You can check the design and layout before printing. See the browser like when you build a web page.
This example could be printed like this.
It's just HTML/CSS, so we can edit it with live-reloading. See Live Preview section above.
|type
|expression
|learning cost
|editable
|in-browser
|multipage
|HTML
|Enough
|already known
|No
|OK
|~100 pages *
|SVG
|Enough
|not so difficult
|No
|OK
|Perfect
|difficult
|No
|NG
|no limit **
|Excel
|Not cool
|sigh
|Yes
|NG
|uncontrollable
* It depends on user's environment. ** Only if you have huge memory on the server.
