Papaya

Papaya is a pure JavaScript medical research image viewer, supporting DICOM and NIFTI formats, compatible across a range of web browsers. This orthogonal viewer supports overlays, atlases, GIFTI & VTK surface data and DTI data. The Papaya UI is configurable with many display, menu and control options and can be run on a web server or as a local, shareable file.

Requirements: Firefox (7+), Chrome (7+), Safari (6+), iOS (6+), IE (10+), Edge (12+)

Supported Formats: NIFTI (.nii, .nii.gz), DICOM (compressed/uncompressed), GIFTI (.surf.gii), VTK

Quickstart Guide

Development

Load tests/debug_local.html or tests/debug_server.html in your favorite JavaScript debugger.

See here for the latest release or run papaya-builder.sh to create your own build. See the documentation for more information.

Build using npm: npm run build

Basic usage (loads a blank viewer)

< html xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" lang = "en" > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "papaya.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "papaya.js" > </ script > < title > Papaya Viewer </ title > </ head > < body > < div class = "papaya" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

To automatically load images and configure other options

< head > ... < script type = "text/javascript" > var params = []; params[ "worldSpace" ] = true ; params[ "images" ] = [ "data/myBaseImage.nii.gz" , "data/myOverlayImage.nii.gz" ]; params[ "surfaces" ] = [ "data/mySurface.surf.gii" ]; params[ "myOverlayImage.nii.gz" ] = { "min" : 4 , "max" : 10 }; </ script > </ head > ... < div class = "papaya" data-params = "params" > </ div >

Acknowledgments

Papaya uses:

Daikon for DICOM support

NIFTI-Reader-JS for NIFTI support

GIFTI-Reader-JS for GIFTI support

As well as the following third-party libraries: