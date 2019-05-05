Papaya is a pure JavaScript medical research image viewer, supporting DICOM and NIFTI formats, compatible across a range of web browsers. This orthogonal viewer supports overlays, atlases, GIFTI & VTK surface data and DTI data. The Papaya UI is configurable with many display, menu and control options and can be run on a web server or as a local, shareable file.
Load
tests/debug_local.html or
tests/debug_server.html in your favorite JavaScript debugger.
See here for the latest release or run
papaya-builder.sh to create your own build. See the documentation for more information.
Build using npm:
npm run build
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" lang="en">
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="papaya.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="papaya.js"></script>
<title>Papaya Viewer</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="papaya"></div>
</body>
</html>
<head>
...
<script type="text/javascript">
var params = [];
params["worldSpace"] = true;
params["images"] = ["data/myBaseImage.nii.gz", "data/myOverlayImage.nii.gz"];
params["surfaces"] = ["data/mySurface.surf.gii"];
params["myOverlayImage.nii.gz"] = {"min": 4, "max": 10};
</script>
</head>
...
<div class="papaya" data-params="params"></div>
