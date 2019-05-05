openbase logo
pv

papaya-viewer

by RII-Mango
1.0.1449

A pure JavaScript medical research image viewer.

115

438

3yrs ago

10

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Papaya

Papaya is a pure JavaScript medical research image viewer, supporting DICOM and NIFTI formats, compatible across a range of web browsers. This orthogonal viewer supports overlays, atlases, GIFTI & VTK surface data and DTI data. The Papaya UI is configurable with many display, menu and control options and can be run on a web server or as a local, shareable file.

ScreenShot   ScreenShot

Documentation & Demo

  • Requirements: Firefox (7+), Chrome (7+), Safari (6+), iOS (6+), IE (10+), Edge (12+)
  • Supported Formats: NIFTI (.nii, .nii.gz), DICOM (compressed/uncompressed), GIFTI (.surf.gii), VTK

Quickstart Guide

Development

Load tests/debug_local.html or tests/debug_server.html in your favorite JavaScript debugger.

Building

See here for the latest release or run papaya-builder.sh to create your own build. See the documentation for more information.

Build using npm: npm run build

Usage & Configuration

Basic usage (loads a blank viewer)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" lang="en">
    <head>
        <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="papaya.css" />
        <script type="text/javascript" src="papaya.js"></script>
        <title>Papaya Viewer</title>
    </head>

    <body>
        <div class="papaya"></div>
    </body>
</html>

To automatically load images and configure other options

<head>
    ...
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var params = [];
        params["worldSpace"] = true;
        params["images"] = ["data/myBaseImage.nii.gz", "data/myOverlayImage.nii.gz"];
        params["surfaces"] = ["data/mySurface.surf.gii"];
        params["myOverlayImage.nii.gz"] = {"min": 4, "max": 10};
    </script>
</head>

...

<div class="papaya" data-params="params"></div>

Acknowledgments

Papaya uses:

As well as the following third-party libraries:

