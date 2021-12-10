openbase logo
pap

papaparse

by Matt Holt
5.3.1 (see all)

Fast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input

Readme

Parse CSV with JavaScript

Papa Parse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for JavaScript. It is reliable and correct according to RFC 4180, and it comes with these features:

  • Easy to use
  • Parse CSV files directly (local or over the network)
  • Fast mode (is really fast)
  • Stream large files (even via HTTP)
  • Reverse parsing (converts JSON to CSV)
  • Auto-detect delimiter
  • Worker threads to keep your web page reactive
  • Header row support
  • Pause, resume, abort
  • Can convert numbers and booleans to their types
  • Optional jQuery integration to get files from <input type="file"> elements
  • One of the only parsers that correctly handles line-breaks and quotations

Papa Parse has no dependencies - not even jQuery.

Install

papaparse is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:

npm install papaparse

If you don't want to use npm, papaparse.min.js can be downloaded to your project source.

Homepage & Demo

To learn how to use Papa Parse:

The website is hosted on Github Pages. Its content is also included in the docs folder of this repository. If you want to contribute on it just clone the master of this repository and open a pull request.

Papa Parse for Node

Papa Parse can parse a Readable Stream instead of a File when used in Node.js environments (in addition to plain strings). In this mode, encoding must, if specified, be a Node-supported character encoding. The Papa.LocalChunkSize, Papa.RemoteChunkSize , download, withCredentials and worker config options are unavailable.

Papa Parse can also parse in a node streaming style which makes .pipe available. Simply pipe the Readable Stream to the stream returned from Papa.parse(Papa.NODE_STREAM_INPUT, options). The Papa.LocalChunkSize, Papa.RemoteChunkSize , download, withCredentials, worker, step, and complete config options are unavailable. To register a callback with the stream to process data, use the data event like so: stream.on('data', callback) and to signal the end of stream, use the 'end' event like so: stream.on('end', callback).

Get Started

For usage instructions, see the homepage and, for more detail, the documentation.

Tests

Papa Parse is under test. Download this repository, run npm install, then npm test to run the tests.

Contributing

To discuss a new feature or ask a question, open an issue. To fix a bug, submit a pull request to be credited with the contributors! Remember, a pull request, with test, is best. You may also discuss on Twitter with #PapaParse or directly to me, @mholt6.

If you contribute a patch, ensure the tests suite is running correctly. We run continuous integration on each pull request and will not accept a patch that breaks the tests.

100
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This is an amazingly fast package to parse CSV files to JSON, but more than that I liked it reverse parsing that is JSON to CSV, it saves me from using two different packages, it does all the job. Be its browser to be it node server it works perfectly on both sides. If you are working on both sides, it's great to have one package which works well on any side. It takes different inputs, be it strings or files even remote file which makes it far superior to other similar packages which require files only.

0
Andre de Senne
1 month ago
1 month ago

great library to quicky treat csv data and parse it. It was perfect for my use case as the data I was expecting to receive from users would vary a lot (regarding separators for instance), and papaparse could manage those differences by default. The documentation is also hilarious and really fun to read!

0
Jess Delgado Perez
6 months ago
6 months ago

I've used Papa Parse in enterprise apps as well as small personal projects. It's reliable and easy to use.

0
Antonio R Moses
1 month ago
Working with SwiftUI Development at the moment!
1 month ago
diresc01
3 months ago
3 months ago

Alternatives

j2c
json-2-csvConvert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
58K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
csv
csvtojsonBlazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ffm
ffmpegffmpeg module for nodejs
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
lc
libreoffice-convertA simple and fast node.js module for converting office documents to different formats
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
wc
webp-converter[DEPRECATED] A small node.js library for converting any image to webp file format or converting webp image to any image file format.
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 12 Alternatives

