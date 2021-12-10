Papa Parse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for JavaScript. It is reliable and correct according to RFC 4180, and it comes with these features:
Papa Parse has no dependencies - not even jQuery.
papaparse is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:
npm install papaparse
If you don't want to use npm, papaparse.min.js can be downloaded to your project source.
To learn how to use Papa Parse:
The website is hosted on Github Pages. Its content is also included in the docs folder of this repository. If you want to contribute on it just clone the master of this repository and open a pull request.
Papa Parse can parse a Readable Stream instead of a File when used in Node.js environments (in addition to plain strings). In this mode,
encoding must, if specified, be a Node-supported character encoding. The
Papa.LocalChunkSize,
Papa.RemoteChunkSize ,
download,
withCredentials and
worker config options are unavailable.
Papa Parse can also parse in a node streaming style which makes
.pipe available. Simply pipe the Readable Stream to the stream returned from
Papa.parse(Papa.NODE_STREAM_INPUT, options). The
Papa.LocalChunkSize,
Papa.RemoteChunkSize ,
download,
withCredentials,
worker,
step, and
complete config options are unavailable. To register a callback with the stream to process data, use the
data event like so:
stream.on('data', callback) and to signal the end of stream, use the 'end' event like so:
stream.on('end', callback).
For usage instructions, see the homepage and, for more detail, the documentation.
Papa Parse is under test. Download this repository, run
npm install, then
npm test to run the tests.
To discuss a new feature or ask a question, open an issue. To fix a bug, submit a pull request to be credited with the contributors! Remember, a pull request, with test, is best. You may also discuss on Twitter with #PapaParse or directly to me, @mholt6.
If you contribute a patch, ensure the tests suite is running correctly. We run continuous integration on each pull request and will not accept a patch that breaks the tests.
This is an amazingly fast package to parse CSV files to JSON, but more than that I liked it reverse parsing that is JSON to CSV, it saves me from using two different packages, it does all the job. Be its browser to be it node server it works perfectly on both sides. If you are working on both sides, it's great to have one package which works well on any side. It takes different inputs, be it strings or files even remote file which makes it far superior to other similar packages which require files only.
great library to quicky treat csv data and parse it. It was perfect for my use case as the data I was expecting to receive from users would vary a lot (regarding separators for instance), and papaparse could manage those differences by default. The documentation is also hilarious and really fun to read!
I've used Papa Parse in enterprise apps as well as small personal projects. It's reliable and easy to use.