Panza is a collection of ui-components for react-native modelled after iOS.
This library is currently undergoing a rewrite and will be updated soon along with new documentation.
$ npm i panza --save
$ npm i react-native-vector-icons --save
$ rnpm link react-native-vector-icons
You can override parts of the global configuration to provide custom colours, font sizes, scales, etc.
import { config } from 'panza'
class App extends React.Component {
static childContextTypes = {
panza: PropTypes.object
}
getChildContext() {
panza: this.state.styles
}
state = {
styles: {
colors: Object.assign(
{},
config.colors,
{ primary: config.colors.red } // change the primary color from blue to red
)
}
}
// ... render your app
}
You can install the example application contained within this repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/bmcmahen/panza.git
$ cd panza && npm install
$ react-native run-ios
$ react-native run-android
MIT