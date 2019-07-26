panza

Panza is a collection of ui-components for react-native modelled after iOS.

This library is currently undergoing a rewrite and will be updated soon along with new documentation.

Getting Started

npm i panza --save npm i react-native-vector-icons --save rnpm link react-native-vector-icons

Components

Inputs

Rows

Navigation

Pages

Buttons

Text

Images

Icons

Icon

TouchableIcon

PlusIcon

ArrowRightIcon

CloseIcon

BackIcon

SearchIcon

MoreIcon

Base Components

Customize

You can override parts of the global configuration to provide custom colours, font sizes, scales, etc.

import { config } from 'panza' class App extends React . Component { static childContextTypes = { panza : PropTypes.object } getChildContext() { panza : this .state.styles } state = { styles : { colors : Object .assign( {}, config.colors, { primary : config.colors.red } ) } } }

Example

You can install the example application contained within this repository.

git clone https://github.com/bmcmahen/panza.git cd panza && npm install react-native run-ios react-native run-android

License

MIT