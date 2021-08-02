Panolens.js is an event-driven and WebGL based panorama viewer. Lightweight and flexible. It's built on top of Three.JS.
Include
three.min.js and
panolens.min.js
To find the correct supported versions, please check
dependencies section in
package.json or acess
PANOLENS.VERSION or
PANOLENS.THREE_VERSION at runtime.
<script src="js/three.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/panolens.min.js"></script>
The following code generates a 360 image panorama. The first panorama added to the viewer will be the entry point. To link panoramas, use
panorama.link( other_panorama, new THREE.Vector3( X, Y, Z ) ) to connect the two.
const panorama = new PANOLENS.ImagePanorama( 'asset/equirectangular.jpg' );
const viewer = new PANOLENS.Viewer();
viewer.add( panorama );
Panolens.js includes Tween.js by default, meaning
TWEEN will be available with
window object
Always make your contributions for the latest
dev branch, not
master, so it can be tracked for the next release.
npm start
npm run build-closure