openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pan

panolens

by Ray Chen
0.12.1 (see all)

Javascript panorama viewer based on Three.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Gallery

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Panolens.js

NPM package License Bundle Size Build Status Dependencies Dev Dependencies Language Grade Coverage

Javascript 360 Panorama Viewer

Panolens.js is an event-driven and WebGL based panorama viewer. Lightweight and flexible. It's built on top of Three.JS.

ExamplesDocumentationMigrationFAQ

Panorama Demo

Usage

Include three.min.js and panolens.min.js

To find the correct supported versions, please check dependencies section in package.json or acess PANOLENS.VERSION or PANOLENS.THREE_VERSION at runtime.

<script src="js/three.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/panolens.min.js"></script>

The following code generates a 360 image panorama. The first panorama added to the viewer will be the entry point. To link panoramas, use panorama.link( other_panorama, new THREE.Vector3( X, Y, Z ) ) to connect the two.

const panorama = new PANOLENS.ImagePanorama( 'asset/equirectangular.jpg' );
const viewer = new PANOLENS.Viewer();
viewer.add( panorama );

Dependency

Panolens.js includes Tween.js by default, meaning TWEEN will be available with window object

How to contribute

Always make your contributions for the latest dev branch, not master, so it can be tracked for the next release.

Development

npm start

Build

npm run build-closure

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
toramanlis3 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
xnicrox25 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago

Alternatives

lj
lightgallery.jsFull featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
pho
photoswipeJavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
91K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
zj
zoomwall.jsA content-focused photo gallery using a horizontal masonry layout that scales up in lightbox mode.
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
340
jus
justifiedGalleryJavascript library to help creating high quality justified galleries of images. Used by thousands of websites as well as the photography community 500px.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
935
nanogallery2a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial