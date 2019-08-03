React Component library for the Pannellum project.
Special thanks to Matthew Petroff
Install pannellum-react component
npm install pannellum-react --save
Import pannellum-react in your react component file by
import { Pannellum, PannellumVideo } from "pannellum-react";
Note: Currently only
equirectangulartype is supported! planning to do also
multires
Note:
Tourscomponent currently is not supported but is WIP. Note: For having video tours, there is the custum hotspot which can implement the video scene changing using
handleClick. In fact in can be the tour for videos and photos. Note: You can also create your tour with custom hotspot, by changing the image dynamically. Note: If you manage the props by state, you can update the component smoothly (example: updating yaw, pitch or hfov won't re-render the image and it will dynamically update)
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Pannellum, PannellumVideo } from "pannellum-react";
import myImage from "./images/alma.jpg";
import myVideo from "./images/video.mp4";
const PannellumReact = () => (
<div>
<h1>Pannellum React Component</h>
<Pannellum
width="100%"
height="500px"
image={myImage}
pitch={10}
yaw={180}
hfov={110}
autoLoad
onLoad={() => {
console.log("panorama loaded");
}}
>
<Pannellum.Hotspot
type="info"
pitch={11}
yaw={-167}
text="Info Hotspot Text 3"
URL="https://github.com/farminf/pannellum-react"
/>
<Pannellum.Hotspot
type="info"
pitch={31}
yaw={-107}
text="Info Hotspot Text 4"
URL="https://github.com/farminf/pannellum-react"
/>
</Pannellum>
{/****** for video 360 component *******/}
<PannellumVideo
video={myVideo}
loop
width="100%"
height="600px"
pitch={10}
yaw={180}
hfov={140}
minHfov={50}
maxHfov={180}
>
<Pannellum.Hotspot
type="custom"
pitch={31}
yaw={150}
handleClick={(evt , name) => this.hanldeClick(name)}
name="hs1"
/>
<Pannellum.Hotspot
type="info"
pitch={31}
yaw={-57}
text="Info"
URL="https://github.com/farminf"
/>
</PannellumVideo>
</div>
);
export default PannellumReact;
pannellum-react has most of the official pannellum properties (not all of them). It just needed to be passed as props of the
pannellum component like example above.on
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
|String
|Unique Generated String
|If you pass it, it will use it for div id, if not it would be unique string for each component
|width
|String
|"100%"
|The width of the panorama div
|height
|String
|"400px"
|The height of the panorama div
|image
|String
|""
|The 360 image path
|haov
|Number
|360
|Initial horizontal angle of view
|vaov
|Number
|180
|Initial vertical angle of view
|vOffsect
|Number
|0
|Initial vertical offset angle
|yaw
|Number
|0
|Starting yaw position in degrees
|pitch
|Number
|0
|Starting pitch position in degrees
|hfov
|Number
|100
|Starting horizontal field of view in degrees
|maxHfov
|Number
|150
|Maximum field of view which user can zoom (in degrees)
|minHfov
|Number
|50
|Minimum field of view which user can zoom (in degrees)
|maxPitch
|Number
|90
|Maximum field of view pitch (in degrees)
|minPitch
|Number
|-90
|Minimum field of view pitch (in degrees)
|maxYaw
|Number
|180
|Maximum field of view yaw (in degrees)
|minYaw
|Number
|-180
|Minimum field of view yaw (in degrees)
|autoRotate
|Number
|0
|rotation speed in degrees per second. Positive is counter-clockwise, and negative is clockwise.
|compass
|Boolean
|false
|Showing compass if true
|title
|String
|""
|Displays as the panorama’s title
|author
|String
|""
|Displays as the panorama’s author
|preview
|String
|""
|Preview image path to display
|previewTitle
|String
|""
|Preview title to display
|previewAuthor
|String
|""
|Preview Author to display
|autoLoad
|Boolean
|false
|Load and dsplay the image automatically if true
|orientationOnByDefault
|Boolean
|false
|If true Device orientation will work if device supported
|showZoomCtrl
|Boolean
|true
|The zoom control display on the image
|keyboardZoom
|Boolean
|true
|Enables zoom control from keyboard if true
|disableKeyboardCtrl
|Boolean
|false
|Disables control from keyboard if true
|mouseZoom
|Boolean
|true
|Enables zoom control with mouse if true
|draggable
|Boolean
|true
|If false, mouse and touch dragging is disabled
|showFullscreenCtrl
|Boolean
|true
|FullScreen control display
|showControls
|Boolean
|true
|if False, no control displays
|onLoad
|Function
|Callback function which fires after loading
|onRender
|Function
|Callback function which fires after each render, helpful if you need to react to yaw/pitch/roll/zoom changes
|onError
|Function
|Callback function which fires after error
|onErrorcleared
|Function
|Callback function which calls after clearing the error
|onMousedown
|Function
|Callback function which calls after mouse button press
|onMouseup
|Function
|Callback function which calls after mouse button release
|onTouchstart
|Function
|Callback function which calls after touch starts
|onTouchend
|Function
|Callback function which calls after touch ends
|hotspotDebug
|Boolean
|false
|For debug pupose (finding correct point for hotspot)
Additionally, by Getting refrence of the component, you can get the pannellum Viewer calling
getViewer() which gives all the available functions of the viewer such as
getPitch,
setPitch ,
getyaw and etc. find here
Moreover, you can force render the component using
forceRender() in case if you change a prop and didn't change constantly.(example would be hotspot: if you want to update hotspot dynamically, better to call forceRender after updating the hotspots)
example
this.PanImage.current.getViewer().getPitch(), PanImage is ref of the component.
This is working also for the video component
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|type
|String
|info
|you should pass it
|pitch
|Number
|0
|the pitch for hotspot
|yaw
|Number
|0
|the yaw for hotspot
|text
|String
|""
|on mouse over hotspot shows the text box
|URL
|String
|""
|onClick of hotspot opens on new page
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|type
|String
|custom
|you should pass it
|pitch
|Number
|0
|the pitch for hotspot
|yaw
|Number
|0
|the yaw for hotspot
|tooltip
|Function
|see demo
|(createTooltipFunc) the function pass div element and you can append any shape or html or ...
|tooltipArg
|Object
|{}
|(createTooltipArgs) will be passed to handleClick
|handleClick
|Function
|logging the handleClickArg
|(clickHandlerFunc) fires onclick of hotspot
|handleClickArg
|Object
|{}
|(clickHandlerArgs) will be passed to handleClick
|cssClass
|String
|tooltipcss
|String is used as the CSS class for the hotspot
these are videojs configuration properties which can be used
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|video
|String
|" "
|Path to your 360 video
|loop
|Boolean
|false
|Looping over video
|autoplay
|Boolean
|true
|Play the video as page loaded
|controls
|Boolean
|false
|showing controls under
|muted
|Boolean
|true
|making video mute
in addition there are also pannellum properties(panorama) which works on video
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|String
|"100%"
|The width of the panorama div
|height
|String
|"400px"
|The height of the panorama div
|video
|String
|""
|The 360 video path
|yaw
|Number
|0
|Starting yaw position in degrees
|pitch
|Number
|0
|Starting pitch position in degrees
|hfov
|Number
|100
|Starting horizontal field of view in degrees
|maxHfov
|Number
|150
|Maximum field of view which user can zoom (in degrees)
|minHfov
|Number
|50
|Minimum field of view which user can zoom (in degrees)
|maxPitch
|Number
|90
|Maximum field of view pitch (in degrees)
|minPitch
|Number
|-90
|Minimum field of view pitch (in degrees)
|maxYaw
|Number
|180
|Maximum field of view yaw (in degrees)
|minYaw
|Number
|-180
|Minimum field of view yaw (in degrees)
|autoRotate
|Number
|0
|rotation speed in degrees per second. Positive is counter-clockwise, and negative is clockwise.
|mouseZoom
|Boolean
|true
|Enables zoom control with mouse if true
|hotspotDebug
|Boolean
|false
|For debug pupose (finding correct point for hotspot)
if you are using chrome, try to keep muted true for autoplay.
<Pannellum
width="100%"
height="500px"
image={myImage}
haov={180}
vaov={90}
vOffset={1}
pitch={10}
yaw={180}
hfov={110}
maxHfov={170}
minHfov={30}
autoLoad
author=""
title=""
orientationOnByDefault={false}
compass
draggable
keyboardZoom
mouseZoom
preview=""
previewAuthor=""
previewTitle=""
showControls
showFullscreenCtrl
showZoomCtrl
hotspotDebug={false}
onLoad={() => {
console.log("panorama loaded");
}}
onError={err => {
console.log("Error", err);
}}
onErrorcleared={() => {
console.log("Error Cleared");
}}
onMousedown={evt => {
console.log("Mouse Down", evt);
}}
onMouseup={evt => {
console.log("Mouse Up", evt);
}}
onTouchstart={evt => {
console.log("Touch Start", evt);
}}
onTouchend={evt => {
console.log("Touch End", evt);
}}
>
<Pannellum.Hotspot
type="info"
pitch={11}
yaw={-167}
text="Info Hotspot Text"
URL="https://github.com/farminf"
/>
<Pannellum.Hotspot
type="custom"
pitch={31}
yaw={150}
handleClick={(evt , args) => console.log(args.name)}
handleClickArg={{ "name":"test" }}
{/* there are 3 other props. see the custom hotspot doc above*/}
/>
</Pannellum>
pannellum-react is released under the MIT license.