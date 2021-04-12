openbase logo
pan

pangu

by Vinta Chen
4.0.7

Paranoid text spacing in JavaScript

Downloads/wk

26.5K

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

為什麼你們就是不能加個空格呢？

如果你跟我一樣，每次看到網頁上的中文字和英文、數字、符號擠在一塊，就會坐立難安，忍不住想在它們之間加個空格。這個外掛（支援 Chrome 和 Firefox）正是你在網路世界走跳所需要的東西，它會自動替你在網頁中所有的中文字和半形的英文、數字、符號之間插入空白。

漢學家稱這個空白字元為「盤古之白」，因為它劈開了全形字和半形字之間的混沌。另有研究顯示，打字的時候不喜歡在中文和英文之間加空格的人，感情路都走得很辛苦，有七成的比例會在 34 歲的時候跟自己不愛的人結婚，而其餘三成的人最後只能把遺產留給自己的貓。畢竟愛情跟書寫都需要適時地留白。

與大家共勉之。

Installation

For Users

For Developers

Usage

$ npm install pangu --save
# or
$ yarn add pangu

Browser

Files are located in ./node_modules/pangu/dist/browser/.

<head>
  <script src="pangu.min.js"></script>
</head>
<script>
  const text = pangu.spacing("當你凝視著bug，bug也凝視著你");
  // text = '當你凝視著 bug，bug 也凝視著你'

  pangu.spacingElementById('main');
  pangu.spacingElementByClassName('comment');
  pangu.spacingElementByTagName('p');

  document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
    // listen to any DOM change and automatically perform spacing via MutationObserver()
    pangu.autoSpacingPage();
  });
</script>

pangu.js is also available on jsDelivr and cdnjs:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pangu@4.0.7/dist/browser/pangu.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pangu@4.0.7/dist/browser/pangu.min.js"></script>

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pangu/4.0.7/pangu.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pangu/4.0.7/pangu.min.js"></script>

You can also import pangu.js as an ES Module via jspm or Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import pangu from 'https://jspm.dev/pangu@4.0.7';
  import pangu from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/pangu@4.0.7';
</script>

Node.js

Learn more on npm.

const pangu = require('pangu');

const text = pangu.spacing('與PM戰鬥的人，應當小心自己不要成為PM');
// text = '與 PM 戰鬥的人，應當小心自己不要成為 PM'

pangu.spacingFile('/path/to/text.txt', (err, data) => {
  console.log(data);
});

pangu.spacingFile('/path/to/text.txt')
  .then((data) => {
    console.log(data);
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    console.error(err);
  });

const data = pangu.spacingFileSync('/path/to/text.txt');

You SHOULD NOT use pangu.js directly to spacing Markdown documents, this library is specially designed for HTML webpages and plain texts without any markup language. See issue #127.

CLI

$ pangu "不能信任那些Terminal或Editor用白底的人"
不能信任那些 Terminal 或 Editor 用白底的人

$ pangu --help
usage: pangu [-h] [-v] [-t] [-f] text_or_path

pangu.js -- Paranoid text spacing for good readability, to automatically insert whitespace
between CJK and half-width characters (alphabetical letters, numerical digits and symbols).

positional arguments:
  text_or_path   the text or file path to perform spacing

optional arguments:
  -h, --help     show this help message and exit
  -v, --version  show program's version number and exit
  -t, --text     specify the input value is a text
  -f, --file     specify the input value is a file path

Testing

You need to install Node.js.

$ git clone git@github.com:vinta/pangu.js.git && cd pangu.js
$ npm install
$ npm run test

License

Released under the MIT License.

Author

100
Charles ChinHongKong3 Ratings0 Reviews
Chance favors the prepared mind.
November 24, 2020

