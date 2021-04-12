如果你跟我一樣，每次看到網頁上的中文字和英文、數字、符號擠在一塊，就會坐立難安，忍不住想在它們之間加個空格。這個外掛（支援 Chrome 和 Firefox）正是你在網路世界走跳所需要的東西，它會自動替你在網頁中所有的中文字和半形的英文、數字、符號之間插入空白。

漢學家稱這個空白字元為「盤古之白」，因為它劈開了全形字和半形字之間的混沌。另有研究顯示，打字的時候不喜歡在中文和英文之間加空格的人，感情路都走得很辛苦，有七成的比例會在 34 歲的時候跟自己不愛的人結婚，而其餘三成的人最後只能把遺產留給自己的貓。畢竟愛情跟書寫都需要適時地留白。

與大家共勉之。

Installation

For Users

For Developers

Usage

$ npm install pangu --save $ yarn add pangu

Browser

Files are located in ./node_modules/pangu/dist/browser/ .

< head > < script src = "pangu.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < script > const text = pangu.spacing( "當你凝視著bug，bug也凝視著你" ); pangu.spacingElementById( 'main' ); pangu.spacingElementByClassName( 'comment' ); pangu.spacingElementByTagName( 'p' ); document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { pangu.autoSpacingPage(); }); </ script >

pangu.js is also available on jsDelivr and cdnjs:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pangu@4.0.7/dist/browser/pangu.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pangu@4.0.7/dist/browser/pangu.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pangu/4.0.7/pangu.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pangu/4.0.7/pangu.min.js" > </ script >

You can also import pangu.js as an ES Module via jspm or Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import pangu from 'https://jspm.dev/pangu@4.0.7' ; import pangu from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/pangu@4.0.7' ; </ script >

Learn more on npm.

const pangu = require ( 'pangu' ); const text = pangu.spacing( '與PM戰鬥的人，應當小心自己不要成為PM' ); pangu.spacingFile( '/path/to/text.txt' , (err, data) => { console .log(data); }); pangu.spacingFile( '/path/to/text.txt' ) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); }); const data = pangu.spacingFileSync( '/path/to/text.txt' );

You SHOULD NOT use pangu.js directly to spacing Markdown documents, this library is specially designed for HTML webpages and plain texts without any markup language. See issue #127.

CLI

pangu "不能信任那些Terminal或Editor用白底的人" 不能信任那些 Terminal 或 Editor 用白底的人 pangu -- help usage: pangu [-h] [-v] [-t] [-f] text_or_path pangu.js -- Paranoid text spacing for good readability, to automatically insert whitespace between CJK and half-width characters (alphabetical letters, numerical digits and symbols). positional arguments: text_or_path the text or file path to perform spacing optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -v, --version show program's version number and exit -t, --text specify the input value is a text -f, --file specify the input value is a file path

Testing

You need to install Node.js.

$ git clone git@github.com:vinta/pangu.js.git && cd pangu.js $ npm install $ npm run test

License

Released under the MIT License.

Author