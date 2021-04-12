如果你跟我一樣，每次看到網頁上的中文字和英文、數字、符號擠在一塊，就會坐立難安，忍不住想在它們之間加個空格。這個外掛（支援 Chrome 和 Firefox）正是你在網路世界走跳所需要的東西，它會自動替你在網頁中所有的中文字和半形的英文、數字、符號之間插入空白。
漢學家稱這個空白字元為「盤古之白」，因為它劈開了全形字和半形字之間的混沌。另有研究顯示，打字的時候不喜歡在中文和英文之間加空格的人，感情路都走得很辛苦，有七成的比例會在 34 歲的時候跟自己不愛的人結婚，而其餘三成的人最後只能把遺產留給自己的貓。畢竟愛情跟書寫都需要適時地留白。
與大家共勉之。
Official supports:
Community supports:
$ npm install pangu --save
# or
$ yarn add pangu
Files are located in
./node_modules/pangu/dist/browser/.
<head>
<script src="pangu.min.js"></script>
</head>
<script>
const text = pangu.spacing("當你凝視著bug，bug也凝視著你");
// text = '當你凝視著 bug，bug 也凝視著你'
pangu.spacingElementById('main');
pangu.spacingElementByClassName('comment');
pangu.spacingElementByTagName('p');
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
// listen to any DOM change and automatically perform spacing via MutationObserver()
pangu.autoSpacingPage();
});
</script>
pangu.js is also available on jsDelivr and cdnjs:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pangu@4.0.7/dist/browser/pangu.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pangu@4.0.7/dist/browser/pangu.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pangu/4.0.7/pangu.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pangu/4.0.7/pangu.min.js"></script>
You can also import
pangu.js as an ES Module via jspm or Skypack:
<script type="module">
import pangu from 'https://jspm.dev/pangu@4.0.7';
import pangu from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/pangu@4.0.7';
</script>
Learn more on npm.
const pangu = require('pangu');
const text = pangu.spacing('與PM戰鬥的人，應當小心自己不要成為PM');
// text = '與 PM 戰鬥的人，應當小心自己不要成為 PM'
pangu.spacingFile('/path/to/text.txt', (err, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
pangu.spacingFile('/path/to/text.txt')
.then((data) => {
console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(err);
});
const data = pangu.spacingFileSync('/path/to/text.txt');
You SHOULD NOT use
pangu.js directly to spacing Markdown documents, this library is specially designed for HTML webpages and plain texts without any markup language. See issue #127.
$ pangu "不能信任那些Terminal或Editor用白底的人"
不能信任那些 Terminal 或 Editor 用白底的人
$ pangu --help
usage: pangu [-h] [-v] [-t] [-f] text_or_path
pangu.js -- Paranoid text spacing for good readability, to automatically insert whitespace
between CJK and half-width characters (alphabetical letters, numerical digits and symbols).
positional arguments:
text_or_path the text or file path to perform spacing
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-v, --version show program's version number and exit
-t, --text specify the input value is a text
-f, --file specify the input value is a file path
You need to install Node.js.
$ git clone git@github.com:vinta/pangu.js.git && cd pangu.js
$ npm install
$ npm run test
Released under the MIT License.