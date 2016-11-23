中文版

Introduction

Pangolin, as it's name, is a simple reverse proxy that creates a secure tunnel from a public endpoint to a locally running web app.

HTTP/1.1 requests are transmitted to local by HTTP/2 proxy.

Principle

Web browser <-------HTTP/1.1-------> Public endpoint <-------HTTP/2-------> Local server <-------HTTP/1.1-------> Local web app

We can see that the public or other network's browsers can not access the local network application directly. I open a TCP Server by running in the public network, let the network client to connected by socket, and then based on the connection in the network was created, a HTTP/2 Server can be used to forward each http requests.

I created both HTTP/2 server and client based on node-http2 while I make a little change to make it use a specified socket instance to create server and send requests.

I use h2c (HTTP2 cleartext), so the transmit data from public to local are sent in the clear, the data format is binary because of HTTP/2. It is also quite easy to add TSL, but I didn't do it for a convenient testing.

Instructions

Install pangolin on both server and local side.

sudo npm install -g pangolin --verbose

Command line

Server

pangolin server -p 10000

Local

pangolin client -r <public ip/domain>:<port> -l <port> or pangolin client -r <public ip/domain>:<port> -l < local ip/domain>:<port>

Node.js API

Server

var pangolin = require ( 'pangolin' ); pangolin.createServer({ port : 10000 , httpConnects : 9 });

Local