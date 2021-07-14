公告

感谢大家对 midwayjs/pandora 项目的支持。 从 2019 年开始，pandora 已经完成了他的历史使命。 虽然我们百般犹豫和不舍，但是有些路终归会走到尽头，就像溪流归入大海，巨岩化为尘埃。 虽未很轰轰烈烈的走过，至少在历史中留下了一抹色彩。 在面向云原生研发的今天，传统的进程管理和数据采集方式已经无法满足需求。 社区也有如 pm2 等优秀的进程管理工具覆盖进程管理的部分。 后续，midwayjs 在做好本职 midway 框架部分的同时，也将会继续探寻适合 Node.js 的研发之路。 最后，不管如何，感谢关注的各位。 2021.7

Installation

$ npm install -g pandora

Node.js >= 8.2.1 required.

Introductions and start with an example project

Docs

中文文档 http://www.midwayjs.org/pandora/zh-cn/

English documents http://www.midwayjs.org/pandora/

What is Pandora.js ?

As a consequence of years of experiences on enterprise Node.js applications management, Midway team from Alibaba open-sourced Pandora.js finally. It is an application manager integrates many capabilities like monitoring, debugging, resiliency. You are more than welcome to use it, as well as build your operation infrastructure upon it.

The main concepts of Pandora.js are:

Manageable Standard management capabilities of applications, processes and basic services (such as middleware).

Graceful online/offline.

Inter-process object proxying. Measurable Be able to measure different aspects of applications.

Support tons of metrics types, gauge, counter, meter, histogram, etc. Traceable Be able to trace the whole execution stack, inspect applications at runtime.

Support tons of 3rd party middlewares, MySQL, redis, etc.

Compatible with Open-Tracing standard Highly available Provides mechanism to mock middleware failures, aims to enhance system resilience.

Do trouble shooting by remote debugging.

The data can be achieved via RESTFul API or local file system. It is super easy to integrate it with your monitoring system.

Features

✔︎ Built-in process management

✔︎ Dev Ops customization

✔︎ Provide Metrics and Standard OpenTracing Implementation

✔︎ Support lots of web frameworks

How to Contribute

Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

To become a contributor, please follow our contributing guide.

License

MIT