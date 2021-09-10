About

Node.js/TypeScript port of the Python pandocfilters for filtering with Pandoc

Install

npm install -g pandoc-filter

Example

var pandoc = require ( "pandoc-filter" ); var Str = pandoc.Str; function action ( { t: type, c: value }, format, meta ) { if (type === "Str" ) return Str(value.toUpperCase()); } pandoc.stdio(action);

Async using native promise

; var pandoc = require ( "pandoc-filter" ); var rp = require ( "request-promise-native" ); var Str = pandoc.Str; async function action ( { t: type, c: value }, format, meta ) { if (type === "Str" ) { const data = await rp({ uri : value, json : true , }); return Str(data.places[ 0 ][ "post code" ]); } } pandoc.stdio(action);

Using TypeScript:

import { stdio, Str } from "pandoc-filter" ; stdio( ( ele ) => { if (ele.t === "Str" ) { return Str(ele.c.toUpperCase()); } if (ele.t === "Image" ) { const [attr, label, target] = ele.c; const [url, title] = target; return Str( "url was " + url); } });

Compatibility Notes

Required node >=v8 for async/await/promise support.

v0.1.6 is required for pandoc versions after 1.17.2 to support the new JSON format. See this issue for details.

Credits

Thanks to John MacFarlane for Pandoc.

License

MIT