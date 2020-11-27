Panning and zooming events for any target. May come handy for webgl, canvas, svg, images or pure html manipulations. Handles mobile pinch-zoom, drag and scroll interactions, provides inertial movement.

See demo.

const panzoom = require ( 'pan-zoom' ); let unpanzoom = panzoom( document .body, e => { e.dx; e.dy; e.dz; e.x; e.y; e.type; e.target; e.srcElement; e.x0; e.y0; }); unpanzoom()

See test.js for basic use-case.

Alternatives

@soulfresh/pan-zoom − compatible fork with elaborate API and fixes.

Credits

This package puts together high-quality tiny components, so acknowledgment to their authors:

License

© 2017 Dmitry Yv. MIT License