Panning and zooming events for any target. May come handy for webgl, canvas, svg, images or pure html manipulations. Handles mobile pinch-zoom, drag and scroll interactions, provides inertial movement.
See demo.
const panzoom = require('pan-zoom');
let unpanzoom = panzoom(document.body, e => {
// e contains all the params related to the interaction
// pan deltas
e.dx;
e.dy;
// zoom delta
e.dz;
// coordinates of the center
e.x;
e.y;
// type of interaction: mouse, touch, keyboard
e.type;
// target element event is applied to
e.target;
// original element event started from
e.srcElement;
// initial coordinates of interaction
e.x0;
e.y0;
});
// call to remove panzoom handler from the target
unpanzoom()
See
test.js for basic use-case.
This package puts together high-quality tiny components, so acknowledgment to their authors:
© 2017 Dmitry Yv. MIT License