Pampy.js is pretty small (250 lines, no dependencies), reasonably fast, and often makes your code more readable, and easier to reason about. There is also a Python version of Pampy.
Patterns are evaluated in the order they appear.
let {match, _} = require("pampy");
function fib(n) {
return match(n,
1, 1,
2, 1,
_, (x) => fib(x - 1) + fib(x - 2)
);
}
let {match, REST, _} = require("pampy");
function lisp(exp) {
return match(exp,
Function, (x) => x,
[Function, REST], (f, rest) => f.apply(null, rest.map(lisp)),
Array, (l) => l.map(lisp),
_, (x) => x
);
}
let plus = (a, b) => a + b;
let minus = (a, b) => a - b;
let reduce = (f, l) => l.reduce(f);
lisp([plus, 1, 2]); // => 3
lisp([plus, 1, [minus, 4, 2]]); // => 3
lisp([reduce, plus, [1, 2, 3]]); // => 6
let {match, _} = require("pampy");
match(x,
3, "this matches the number 3",
Number, "matches any JavaScript number",
[String, Number], (a, b) => "a typed Array [a, b] that you can use in a function",
[1, 2, _], "any Array of 3 elements that begins with [1, 2]",
{x: _}, "any Object with a key 'x' and any value associated",
_, "anything else"
)
let {match, _, TAIL} = require("pampy");
x = [1, 2, 3];
match(x, [1, TAIL], (t) => t); // => [2, 3]
match(x, [_, TAIL], (h, t) => [h, t]); // => [1, [2, 3])
let {match, _, TAIL} = require("pampy");
x = [1, [2, 3], 4];
match(x, [1, [_, 3], _], (a, b) => [1, [a, 3], b]); // => [1, [2, 3], 4]
pet = { type: 'dog', details: { age: 3 } };
match(pet, {details: {age: _}}, (age) => age); // => 3
match(pet, {_: {age: _}}, (a, b) => [a, b]); // => ['details', 3]
Admittedly using
_ as key is a bit of a trick, but it works for most situations.
match(x,
x => x > 3, x => `${x} is > 3`,
x => x < 3, x => `${x} is < 3`,
x => x === 3, x => `${x} is = 3`
)
let { matchPairs, _ } = require("pampy");
function fib(n) {
return matchPairs(
n,
[0, 0],
[1, 1],
[2, 1],
[3, 2],
[4, 3],
[_, x => fib(x - 1) + fib(x - 2)]
)
}
|Pattern Example
|What it means
|Matched Example
|Arguments Passed to function
|NOT Matched Example
"hello"
|only the string
"hello" matches
"hello"
|nothing
|any other value
Number
|Any javascript number
2.35
2.35
|any other value
String
|Any javascript string
"hello"
"hello"
|any other value
Array
|Any array object
[1, 2]
[1, 2]
|any other value
_
|Any value
|that value
ANY
|The same as
_
|that value
[1, 2, _]
|An Array that starts with 1, 2 and ends with any value
[1, 2, 3]
3
[1, 2, 3, 4]
[1, 2, TAIL]
|An Array that start with 1, 2 and ends with any sequence
[1, 2, 3, 4]
[3, 4]
[1, 7, 7, 7]
{type:'dog', age: _ }
|Any Object with
type: "dog" and with an age
{type:"dog", age: 3}
3
{type:"cat", age:2}
{type:'dog', age: Number }
|Any Object with
type: "dog" and with an numeric age
{type:"dog", age: 3}
3
{type:"dog", age:2.3}
x => x > 3
|Anything greater than 3
5
3
2
null
|only
null
null
|nothing
|any other value
undefined
|only
undefined
undefined
|nothing
|any other value
npm install pampy