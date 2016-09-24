Palette

Image color palette extraction with node-canvas for node.js

Installation

npm install palette

Note: Palette's dependency, node-canvas, requires that Cairo be installed. Please see the installation guide for node-canvas for further details.

API

Palette's public API consists of a single function, the one returned by require() . This function accepts the canvas you wish to compute a color palette for, and an optional number of samples defaulting to 5 .

The following example is taken from the ./test script, showing you how you may re-draw the palette onto the original canvas, however it is of course possible to save these values in a database etc.

var colors = palette(canvas, 10 ); colors.forEach( function ( color ) { var r = color[ 0 ] , g = color[ 1 ] , b = color[ 2 ] , val = r << 16 | g << 8 | b , str = '#' + val.toString( 16 ); ctx.fillStyle = str; ctx.fillRect(x += 31 , canvas.height - 40 , 30 , 30 ); });

Running the examples

$ ./test examples/cat.jpg && open /tmp/ out .png

Full example

This is the contents of ./test . The means of loading the image data and drawing it to the Canvas is up to you, they could be from a database, the file system, fetched from the web, however here we simply use img.src = path .

var palette = require ( './' ) , fs = require ( 'fs' ) , Canvas = require ( 'canvas' ) , Image = Canvas.Image , canvas = new Canvas , ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) , path = process.argv[ 2 ] , out = '/tmp/out.png' ; if (!path) { console .error( 'Usage: test <image>' ); process.exit( 1 ); } var img = new Image; img.onload = function ( ) { canvas.width = img.width; canvas.height = img.height + 50 ; ctx.fillStyle = 'white' ; ctx.fillRect( 0 , 0 , canvas.width, canvas.height); ctx.drawImage(img, 0 , 0 ); paintPalette(); save(); }; img.src = path; function paintPalette ( ) { var x = 0 ; var colors = palette(canvas); colors.forEach( function ( color ) { var r = color[ 0 ] , g = color[ 1 ] , b = color[ 2 ] , val = r << 16 | g << 8 | b , str = '#' + val.toString( 16 ); ctx.fillStyle = str; ctx.fillRect(x += 31 , canvas.height - 40 , 30 , 30 ); }); } function save ( ) { fs.writeFile(out, canvas.toBuffer(), function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'saved %s' , out); }); }

Booyah

