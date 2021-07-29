pako

zlib port to javascript, very fast!

Why pako is cool:

Results are binary equal to well known zlib (now contains ported zlib v1.2.8).

Almost as fast in modern JS engines as C implementation (see benchmarks).

Works in browsers, you can browserify any separate component.

This project was done to understand how fast JS can be and is it necessary to develop native C modules for CPU-intensive tasks. Enjoy the result!

Benchmarks:

node v12.16.3 (zlib 1.2.9), 1mb input sample:

deflate-imaya x 4 .75 ops / sec ± 4 .93 % ( 15 runs sampled) deflate-pako x 10 .38 ops / sec ± 0 .37 % ( 29 runs sampled) deflate-zlib x 17 .74 ops / sec ± 0 .77 % ( 46 runs sampled) gzip-pako x 8 .86 ops / sec ± 1 .41 % ( 29 runs sampled) inflate-imaya x 107 ops / sec ± 0 .69 % ( 77 runs sampled) inflate-pako x 131 ops / sec ± 1 .74 % ( 82 runs sampled) inflate-zlib x 258 ops / sec ± 0 .66 % ( 88 runs sampled) ungzip-pako x 115 ops / sec ± 1 .92 % ( 80 runs sampled)

node v14.15.0 (google's zlib), 1mb output sample:

deflate-imaya x 4 .93 ops / sec ± 3 .09 % ( 16 runs sampled) deflate-pako x 10 .22 ops / sec ± 0 .33 % ( 29 runs sampled) deflate-zlib x 18 .48 ops / sec ± 0 .24 % ( 48 runs sampled) gzip-pako x 10 .16 ops / sec ± 0 .25 % ( 28 runs sampled) inflate-imaya x 110 ops / sec ± 0 .41 % ( 77 runs sampled) inflate-pako x 134 ops / sec ± 0 .66 % ( 83 runs sampled) inflate-zlib x 402 ops / sec ± 0 .74 % ( 87 runs sampled) ungzip-pako x 113 ops / sec ± 0 .62 % ( 80 runs sampled)

zlib's test is partially affected by marshalling (that make sense for inflate only). You can change deflate level to 0 in benchmark source, to investigate details. For deflate level 6 results can be considered as correct.

Install:

npm install pako

Examples / API

Full docs - http://nodeca.github.io/pako/

const pako = require ( 'pako' ); const input = new Uint8Array (); const output = pako.deflate(input); const compressed = new Uint8Array (); try { const result = pako.inflate(compressed); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } const deflator = new pako.Deflate(); deflator.push(chunk1, false ); deflator.push(chunk2); ... deflator.push(chunk_last, true ); if (deflator.err) { console .log(deflator.msg); } const output = deflator.result; const inflator = new pako.Inflate(); inflator.push(chunk1); inflator.push(chunk2); ... inflator.push(chunk_last); if (inflator.err) { console .log(inflator.msg); } const output = inflator.result;

Sometime you can wish to work with strings. For example, to send stringified objects to server. Pako's deflate detects input data type, and automatically recode strings to utf-8 prior to compress. Inflate has special option, to say compressed data has utf-8 encoding and should be recoded to javascript's utf-16.

const pako = require ( 'pako' ); const test = { my : 'super' , puper : [ 456 , 567 ], awesome : 'pako' }; const compressed = pako.deflate( JSON .stringify(test)); const restored = JSON .parse(pako.inflate(compressed, { to : 'string' }));

Notes

Pako does not contain some specific zlib functions:

deflate - methods deflateCopy , deflateBound , deflateParams , deflatePending , deflatePrime , deflateTune .

- methods , , , , , . inflate - methods inflateCopy , inflateMark , inflatePrime , inflateGetDictionary , inflateSync , inflateSyncPoint , inflateUndermine .

- methods , , , , , , . High level inflate/deflate wrappers (classes) may not support some flush modes.

Authors

Andrey Tupitsin @anrd83

Vitaly Puzrin @puzrin

Personal thanks to:

Vyacheslav Egorov (@mraleph) for his awesome tutorials about optimising JS code for v8, IRHydra tool and his advices.

David Duponchel (@dduponchel) for help with testing.

Original implementation (in C):

zlib by Jean-loup Gailly and Mark Adler.

