Polyglottal JSON Schema Validator (Polyglottal Ajv)

Command line interface for ajv that utilizes any-json to provide validation against many data formats. pajv can validate: CSON, Hjson, JSON, JSON5, TOML, and YAML files using JSON Schema. pajv is a fork of ajv-cli.

Contents

Installation

npm install -g pajv

Help

pajv help pajv help validate pajv help test

This command validates data files against JSON-schema

pajv validate -s test /schema.json -d test /valid_data.json pajv -s test /schema.json -d test /valid_data.json

You can omit validate command name.

Parameters

-s - file name of JSON-schema

Only one schema can be passed in this parameter

-d - JSON data

Multiple data files can be passed, as in -r parameter:

pajv -s test /schema.json -d "test/valid*.json"

If some file is invalid exit code will be 1.

-r - referenced schemas

The schema in -s parameter can reference any of these schemas with $ref keyword.

Multiple schemas can be passed both by using this parameter mupltiple times and with glob patterns. Glob pattern should be quoted and extensions cannot be omitted.

Schemas can use any of these schemas as a meta-schema (that is the schema used in $schema keyword - it is used to validate the schema itself).

Multiple meta-schemas can be passed, as in -r parameter.

-c - custom keywords/formats definitions

You can pass module(s) that define custom keywords/formats. The modules should export a function that accepts Ajv instance as a parameter. The file name should start with ".", it will be resolved relative to the current folder. The package name can also be passed - it will be used in require as is.

For example, you can use -c ajv-keywords to add all keywords from ajv-keywords package or -c ajv-keywords/keywords/typeof to add only typeof keyword.

Options

--errors= : error reporting format. Possible values: js (default): JavaScript object json : JSON with indentation and line-breaks line : JSON without indentaion/line-breaks (for easy parsing) text : human readable error messages with data paths

--changes= : detect changes in data after validation.

Data can be modifyed with Ajv options --remove-additional , --use-defaults and --coerce-types ).

The changes are reported in JSON-patch format (RFC6902).

Possible values are js (default), json and line (see --errors option).

Test validation result

This command asserts that the result of the validation is as expected.

pajv test -s test /schema.json -d test /valid_data.json --valid pajv test -s test /schema.json -d test /invalid_data.json --invalid

If the option --valid ( --invalid ) is used for the test to pass (exit code 0) the data file(s) should be valid (invalid).

This command supports the same options and parameters as validate with the exception of --changes .

Ajv options

You can pass the following Ajv options:

Option Description --data use $data references --all-errors collect all errors --unknown-formats= handling of unknown formats --verbose include schema and data in errors --json-pointers report data paths in errors using JSON-pointers --unique-items=false do not validate uniqueItems keyword --unicode=false count unicode pairs as 2 characters --format=full format mode --schema-id= keyword(s) to use as schema ID --extend-refs= validation of other keywords when $ref is present in the schema --missing-refs= handle missing referenced schemas (true/ignore/fail) --inline-refs= referenced schemas compilation mode (true/false/\<number>) --remove-additional remove additional properties (true/all/failing) --use-defaults replace missing properties/items with the values from default keyword --coerce-types change type of data to match type keyword --multiple-of-precision precision of multipleOf, pass integer number --error-data-path=property data path in errors --messages=false do not include text messages in errors

Options can be passed in either dash-case and camelCase.

See Ajv Options for more information.

Version History

See https://github.com/json-schema-everywhere/pajv/releases

Licence

MIT