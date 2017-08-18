Command line interface for ajv that utilizes any-json to provide validation against many data formats.
pajv can validate: CSON, Hjson, JSON, JSON5, TOML, and YAML files using JSON Schema. pajv is a fork of ajv-cli.
npm install -g pajv
pajv help
pajv help validate
pajv help test
This command validates data files against JSON-schema
pajv validate -s test/schema.json -d test/valid_data.json
pajv -s test/schema.json -d test/valid_data.json
You can omit
validate command name.
-s - file name of JSON-schema
Only one schema can be passed in this parameter
-d - JSON data
Multiple data files can be passed, as in
-r parameter:
pajv -s test/schema.json -d "test/valid*.json"
If some file is invalid exit code will be 1.
-r - referenced schemas
The schema in
-s parameter can reference any of these schemas with
$ref keyword.
Multiple schemas can be passed both by using this parameter mupltiple times and with glob patterns. Glob pattern should be quoted and extensions cannot be omitted.
-m - meta-schemas
Schemas can use any of these schemas as a meta-schema (that is the schema used in
$schema keyword - it is used to validate the schema itself).
Multiple meta-schemas can be passed, as in
-r parameter.
-c - custom keywords/formats definitions
You can pass module(s) that define custom keywords/formats. The modules should export a function that accepts Ajv instance as a parameter. The file name should start with ".", it will be resolved relative to the current folder. The package name can also be passed - it will be used in require as is.
For example, you can use
-c ajv-keywords to add all keywords from ajv-keywords package or
-c ajv-keywords/keywords/typeof to add only typeof keyword.
--errors=: error reporting format. Possible values:
js (default): JavaScript object
json: JSON with indentation and line-breaks
line: JSON without indentaion/line-breaks (for easy parsing)
text: human readable error messages with data paths
--changes=: detect changes in data after validation.
Data can be modifyed with Ajv options
--remove-additional,
--use-defaults and
--coerce-types).
The changes are reported in JSON-patch format (RFC6902).
Possible values are
js (default),
json and
line (see
--errors option).
This command asserts that the result of the validation is as expected.
pajv test -s test/schema.json -d test/valid_data.json --valid
pajv test -s test/schema.json -d test/invalid_data.json --invalid
If the option
--valid (
--invalid) is used for the
test to pass (exit code 0) the data file(s) should be valid (invalid).
This command supports the same options and parameters as validate with the exception of
--changes.
You can pass the following Ajv options:
|Option
|Description
--data
|use $data references
--all-errors
|collect all errors
--unknown-formats=
|handling of unknown formats
--verbose
|include schema and data in errors
--json-pointers
|report data paths in errors using JSON-pointers
--unique-items=false
|do not validate uniqueItems keyword
--unicode=false
|count unicode pairs as 2 characters
--format=full
|format mode
--schema-id=
|keyword(s) to use as schema ID
--extend-refs=
|validation of other keywords when $ref is present in the schema
--missing-refs=
|handle missing referenced schemas (true/ignore/fail)
--inline-refs=
|referenced schemas compilation mode (true/false/\<number>)
--remove-additional
|remove additional properties (true/all/failing)
--use-defaults
|replace missing properties/items with the values from default keyword
--coerce-types
|change type of data to match type keyword
--multiple-of-precision
|precision of multipleOf, pass integer number
--error-data-path=property
|data path in errors
--messages=false
|do not include text messages in errors
Options can be passed in either dash-case and camelCase.
See Ajv Options for more information.
See https://github.com/json-schema-everywhere/pajv/releases
MIT