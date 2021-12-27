JavaScript painting plugin which allows editing images in a browser. Can be easily integrated into any website or webapp by calling simple initialization code.
Ctrl+V (e.g.
PtnScr screenshot), drag and drop it into widget, or load with file select dialog
Ctrl+B - bold,
Ctrl+I - italic,
Ctrl+U - underlined, or just paste formatted HTML)
NASA Open MCT
Cisco DevNet
Tracklify
FastDivs
Originally Painterro was designed for quick screenshots processing: You make screenshot by pressing
PrtSc button,
then open Painterro on your website, paste an image with
Ctrl+V,
crop it to interested area, highlight something with line/rectangle tool and/or add some text
to the image and save on server with custom save handler (e.g. simple
XHR request to your backend).
In addition, you can use Painterro as image editor for any kind of raster images. Please try a demo.
Also painterro has Wordpress Plugin.
If you want to see some feature in Painterro, please leave (or vote for) an issue here. There is no promise that it will be implemented soon or ever, but it is interesting to know what features users want to have.
Usefull hints and tweaks 😋:
If you have npm-based project (e.g. SPA like React/Vue) you can run:
npm install painterro --save
Then in your code
import Painterro from 'painterro'
...
Painterro().show()
You can download latest
painterro-*.min.js here https://github.com/devforth/painterro/releases/
or build it by yourself.
Then insert
<script> e.g to
<head> section of your HTML file:
<script src="/xxx/painterro-x.x.x.min.js"></script>
Then in your code (
body section,
onclick handler, etc):
<script>
Painterro().show()
</script>
To be able to save edited images on server or client see Saving image. For configurations see Configuration
Ctrl + Z
|Cancel last operation
Ctrl + V
|Paste image from clipboard
Ctrl + C
|Copy selected aria to clipboard
Shift when drawing rect/ellipse
|Draw square/circle
Shift when drawing line
|draw at angles of
0,
45,
90,
135 etc degrees
Alt when using pipette
|Hide zoom helper (colored grid)
Ctrl +
Wheel mouse up/down
|Zoom image
Ctrl + S
|Save image
Also some tools have own one-button hotkeys e.g.
C - crop, you could see this shortcuts if you will hold mouse on toolbutton.
You can pass parameters map to Painterro constructor:
Painterro({
activeColor: '#00ff00', // default brush color is green
// ... other params here
})
|Param
|Description
|Default
id
|If provided, then Painterro will be placed to some holder on page with this
id, in other case holder-element will be created (fullscreen with margins). Important note: If you are using your block and id option, please add
position:
relative or
absolute or
fixed on your container, default (
static) will lead to positioning issues
undefined
activeColor
|Line/Text color that selected by default
'#ff0000'
activeColorAlpha
|Transparancy of
activeColor from
0.0 to
1.0,
0.0 = transparent
1
activeFillColor
|Fill color that selected by default
'#000000'
activeFillColorAlpha
|Transparancy of
activeColor from
0.0 to
1.0
0
defaultLineWidth
|Line width in
px that selected by default
5
defaultPrimitiveShadowOn
|Enable Shadow for primitive tools (easier recognize them on a screenshots)
true
defaultEraserWidth
|Eraser width in
px that selected by default
5
backgroundFillColor
|Default background color when image created/erased
'#ffffff'
backgroundFillColorAlpha
|Transparancy of
backgroundFillColor from
0.0 to
1.0
1.0
textStrokeColor
|Stroke color of text tool
'#ffffff'
textStrokeColorAlpha
|Stroke color of text tool
1.0
shadowScale
|Change text shadow blur for text and arrow
1.0
defaultFontSize
|Default font size in pixels
24
backplateImgUrl
|background for drawing, doesn't include in final image
undefined
defaultTextStrokeAndShadow
|Enables Stroke and Shadow for text tool by default (easier recognize text on screenshots)
true
defaultSize
|default image size, should be string in format
<width>x<height> in pixel, e.g.
'200x100'. If value is
'fill'(default) than all container size will be used
'fill'
defaultTool
|Tool selected by default
'select'
hiddenTools
|List of tools that you wish to exclude from toolbar. Subset from this list
['crop', 'line', 'arrow', 'rect', 'ellipse', 'brush', 'text', 'rotate', 'resize', 'save', 'open', 'close', 'undo', 'redo', 'zoomin', 'zoomout', 'bucket'], You can't hide default tool
['redo']
initText
|Display some centered text before painting (supports HTML). If null, no text will be shown
null
initTextColor
|Color of init text
'#808080'
initTextStyle
|Style of init text
"26px 'Open Sans', sans-serif"
pixelizePixelSize
|Default pixel size of pixelize tool. Can accept values -
x - x pixels,
x% - means percents of minimal area rectangle side
20%
pixelizeHideUserInput
|Don't allow users to enter pixel size In settings tools (and save in localstorage), this would allow developer to freeze pixel size by using params
pixelizePixelSize to make sure users will not set low pixel sizes
false
availableLineWidths
|A list of the line width values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g.
[1,2,4,8,16,64]. Otherwise an input field is used.
undefined
availableArrowLengths
|A list of the arrow sizes values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g.
[10,20,30,40,50,60]. Otherwise an input field is used.
undefined
defaultArrowLength
|default arrow length
15
availableEraserWidths
|A list of the eraser width values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g.
[1,2,4,8,16,64]. Otherwise an input field is used.
undefined
availableFontSizes
|A list of the font size values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g.
[1,2,4,8,16,64]. Otherwise an input field is used.
undefined
toolbarPosition
|Whether to position the toolbar at the top or bottom.
'bottom'
fixMobilePageReloader
|By default painterro adds overflow-y: hidden to page body on mobile devices to prevent "super smart" feature lice Chrom's reload page. Unfortunately we can't prevent it by preventDefault. If your want to scroll page when painterro is open, set this to false
true
language
|Language of the widget.
'en'
how_to_paste_actions
|List of paste options that will be suggested on paste using some paste dialog e.g.
['extend_right', 'extend_down'] . If there is only one option in list, then it will chosen automatically without dialog
['replace_all', 'paste_over', 'extend_right', 'extend_down']
replaceAllOnEmptyBackground
|Whether to select
replace_all without dialog on first paste after painterro was just opened. So it will replaces background with image (will change dimensions to pasted image when background is empty)
true
hideByEsc
|If
true then
ESC press will hide widget
false
saveByEnter
|If
true then
ENTER press will do same as
Ctrl+S
false
extraFonts
|By default Text tool supports only several predefined fonts due to compatibility considirations , but yousing this option you can add any fonts you want if you are sure they are available on your page/app
['Roboto']
toolbarHeightPx
|Height of toolbar in pixels
40
buttonSizePx
|Button for toolbar in pixels
32
bucketSensivity
|Bucket tool sensivity
100
|Param
|Description
|Accepted Arguments
onBeforeClose
|Function that will be called when user closes painterro it, call
doClose to confirm close
hasUnsavedChaged: bool,
doCloseCallback: function
onClose
|If passed will be triggered when painterro closed by X button (use
onHide for all close reasons)
undefined
onHide
|If passed will be triggered when painterro hides (by X button or save or any other way)
undefined
onChange
|Function that will be called if something will be changed (painted, erased, resized, etc)
<exportable image>
onUndo
|Function that will be called if user will undo (
Ctrl+Z)
{<current history state>}
onRedo
|Function that will be called if user will redo (
Ctrl+Z)
{<current history state>}
onImageFailedOpen
|Function that will be called if image can`t open
undefined
onImageLoaded
|Function that will be called if you passed image to
show and when it was loaded
undefined
saveHandler
|Function that will be called when user presses Save (or
Ctrl+S), Call
doneCallback to reflect in painterro that image was saved
{<exportable image>},
doneCallback : function
Events accepted arguments:
{<exportable image>} is object:
{
image: {
asBlob: ƒ asBlob(type, quality) // returns blob
asDataURL: ƒ asDataURL(type, quality) // returns e.g. "...."
suggestedFileName: ƒ suggestedFileName(type) // returns string
hasAlphaChannel(): ƒ suggestedFileName() // returns true or false
getOriginalMimeType: ƒ getOriginalMimeType() // e.g. image/jpeg;
getWidth: ƒ getWidth() // integer
getHeight: ƒ getHeight() // integer
}
operationsDone: int // integer
}
{<current history state>} is object:
{
prev: {<current history state>} or undefined
next: {<current history state>} or undefined
prevCount: int
sizeh: int
sizew: int
}
Next group of params used to configure painterro user interface in simple "JS way".
They should be placed under
colorScheme group, for example:
Painterro({
colorScheme: {
main: '#fdf6b8', // make panels light-yellow
control: '#FECF67' // change controls color
}
}).show()
|Param
|Description
|Default
main
|Color of panels, take most of UI space
'#fff'
control
|Color of controls background (e.g. button background)
'#fff'
controlShadow
|Color controls box shadow
'0px 0px 3px 1px #bbb'
controlContent
|Content of controls (e.g. button text)
'#000000'
activeControl
|Color for control when it active (e.g. button pressed)
'#7485B1'
activeControlContent
|Color for activated control content
main
inputBorderColor
|You can add border to inputs, by default color is same as
main so borders will not be seen
main
inputBackground
|Background of inputs
'#ffffff'
inputShadow
|shadow of input
'inset 0 0 4px 1px #ccc'
inputText
|Color of text in input
activeControl
backgroundColor
|Background color of component area which left outside of image due to it size/ratio
'#999999'
dragOverBarColor
|Color of bar when dropping file to painterro
'#899dff'
hoverControl
|Controls color when mouse hovered
control
hoverControlContent
|Controls background color when mouse hovered
'#1a3d67'
toolControlNameColor
|Color of toolbar labels that prepend controls
rgba(255,255,255,0.7)
NOTE: all these params are defined only for simplicity, you are free to redefine them in your cascade style files (we don't use importants and so on, so all props should be easily editable). This mettod is recommended for experts - because you can use your CSS preprocessor variables and adopt Painterro for your design. Example usecase is different color of shadows for a buttons with
::after/
::before
.show([optional]openImage, [optional]initialMimeType) - Shows painterro instance.
openImage can have next values:
false - will open image that already was drawn before last close
some string value, e.g.
'http://placehold.it/120x120&text=image1' - will try to load image from url
initialMimeType could be used to help painterro understand which file do you try to load there. Could be useful if you want to save the original mime and file opened explicitly (painterro open tool or dnd/ctrl+v handlers get it automatically)
.hide() - hide instance
.save() - call save (same save as on buttons bar). Can be used if save button is hidden (
hiddenTools: ['save'])
Example:
var p = Painterro()
p.show()
Want to translate Painterro into your language?
If you need one of languages in table below, just pass pass
language parameter, for example:
Painterro({
language: 'es' // Spanish
}).show()
Translated languages:
language param
|Name
ca
|Catalan
de
|German
en
|English
es
|Spanish
fa
|Iran-Farsi (Persian (Ir-Fa)
fr
|French
ja
|Japanese
pl
|Polish
pt-PT
|European Portuguese
pt-BR
|Brazilian Portuguese
ru
|Russian
nl
|Dutch
If you want to add another language, then:
LANG_ISO_CODE should follow ISO 639-1
'Strings'
🤔 Found a bug in some word for your language? Feel free to edit on GitHub directly and suggest a fix.
If you want to translate or change strings without contributing you can do this by passing
translation parameter, for example:
Painterro({
translation: {
name: 'ua',
strings: {
apply: 'Застосувати'
// other strings
}
}
}).show()
For all strings that should be translated, see [langs/en.lang.js]
You should provide your own save handler, that will post/update image on server or will pass image to other frontend components. In this section we will provide several backend examples on python Flask (easiest web server for python). Anyway if you will face any python exception you can use super-helpfull fixexception.com service to fix any issue you will face 💪.
You can post data with binary
multipart/form-data request which is the most efficient way to pass data to backend. Example uses raw
XMLHttpRequest. Of course,
you can use
fetch,
jQuery, etc insead.
var ptro = Painterro({
saveHandler: function (image, done) {
var formData = new FormData();
formData.append('image', image.asBlob());
// you can also pass suggested filename
// formData.append('image', image.asBlob(), image.suggestedFileName());
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('POST', 'http://127.0.0.1:5000/save-as-binary/', true);
xhr.onload = xhr.onerror = function () {
// after saving is done, call done callback
done(true); //done(true) will hide painterro, done(false) will leave opened
};
xhr.send(formData);
}
})
ptro.show();
Here is python flask backend example (of course same can be implemented using any technology):
@app.route("/save-as-binary/", methods=['POST'])
def binary_saver():
filename = '{:10d}.png'.format(int(time())) # generate some filename
filepath = os.path.join(get_tmp_dir(), filename)
request.files['image'].save(filepath)
return jsonify({})
See full example in
example directory. You can run it used python3 with installed
Flask (
pip install flask).
You can also same image by posting
base64 string via plain POST json call.
Please note that base64 encoding is less efficient then binary data, for example some
1920 x 1080 image took
402398 bytes for
base64 upload.
The same image took
301949 bytes with
multipart/form-data.
var ptro = Painterro({
saveHandler: function (image, done) {
// of course, instead of raw XHR you can use fetch, jQuery, etc
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("POST", "http://127.0.0.1:5000/save-as-base64/");
xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json");
xhr.send(JSON.stringify({
image: image.asDataURL()
}));
xhr.onload = function (e) {
// after saving is done, call done callback
done(true); //done(true) will hide painterro, done(false) will leave opened
}
},
activeColor: '#00b400' // change active color to green
});
ptro.show();
Backend should convert
base64 to binary and save file:
@app.route("/save-as-base64/", methods=['POST'])
def base64_saver():
filename = '{:10d}.png'.format(int(time())) # generate some filename
filepath = os.path.join(get_tmp_dir(), filename)
with open(filepath, "wb") as fh:
base64_data = request.json['image'].replace('data:image/png;base64,', '')
fh.write(base64.b64decode(base64_data))
return jsonify({})
You can just insert image as data url to any WYSIWYG editor, e.g. TinyMCE:
tinymce.init({ selector:'textarea', });
var ptro = Painterro({
saveHandler: function (image, done) {
tinymce.activeEditor.execCommand('mceInsertContent', false, '<img src="' + image.asDataURL() + '" />');
// after saving is done, call done callback
done(true); //done(true) will hide painterro, done(false) will leave opened
}
})
When you call
image.asDataURL() or
image.asBlob(), you can also specify image mime type (format), e.g.
image.asDataURL('image/jpeg').
Default type is mimetype used by image which was loaded into Painterro, or "image/png" if image was created from scratch.
If type is
image/jpeg or
image/webp, you can also define image quality from
0.0 to
1.0, default is
0.92,
example:
image.asDataURL('image/jpeg', 0.5)
An efficient way to save an image might be implmented by checking whether image has some alpha pixels:
var ptro = Painterro({
saveHandler: function (image, done) {
image.asBlob(image.hasAlphaChannel() ? 'image/png' : 'image/jpeg');
// upload blob
}
})
document.onpaste = (event) => {
const { items } = event.clipboardData || event.originalEvent.clipboardData;
Array.from(items).forEach((item) => {
if (item.kind === 'file') {
if (!window.painterroOpenedInstance) {
// if painterro already opened - it will handle onpaste
const blob = item.getAsFile();
const reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = (readerEvent) => {
window.painterroOpenedInstance = Painterro({
onHide: () => {
window.painterroOpenedInstance = undefined;
},
saveHandler: (image, done) => {
console.log('Save it here', image.asDataURL()); // you could provide your save handler
done(true);
},
}).show(readerEvent.target.result, item.type);
};
reader.readAsDataURL(blob);
}
}
});
};
If you face any painterro errors (exceptions), please reffer to Painterro page on FixJSError
Code written on ES6 which transplited by Babel and packed (minified) to a single file using webpack. All configs are inside so all you have to do after pulling repo is installing node modules:
cd painterro
npm ci
npm run build
Result file for
<script> import is
build/painterro.min.js.
Actually, above command produces 4 versions of library:
build/painterro-x.y.z.min.js,
build/painterro.min.js the same files but with different filenames (with and without versiontag) - this is
var version which will be loaded as global variable (
var painterro = <Library class>) when you will import it as
<script src='painterro.min.js' /> tag. So this is for
script tag only.
build/painterro.commonjs2.js - this version sutable for js
require/import. That's why it is used as entry point in
package.json file - if you are using webpack or other tool that can handle
require/import of
commonjs2 libraries then you can do
npm install painterro, and do
import painterro and it will use
commonjs2 version.
build/painterro.amd.js and
build/painterro.umd.js - these both are same as above but for
AMD and
UMD importers respectivly.
To start hot-reload dev server (for reloading code "on the fly"):
npm run dev
Then open http://localhost:8080 with demo page
npm i eslint-plugin-import
Add to package.json of your side app:
"eslintIgnore": [
"/home/ivan/devforth/painterro/build/painterro2.commonjs.js"
],
where
/home/ivan/devforth/painterro is a folder with Painterro sources
import Painterro from 'painterro';
with
import Painterro from '/home/ivan/devforth/painterro/build/painterro.commonjs2.js';
watch npm run build
If you need add/edit icons in
res folder, please after editing run:
npm run buildfont
For font generation we use method described here: How to generate a webfont (automated setup)
Pull-requests are welcome.
If you want to say thank us Patreon is here
Supported by DevForth - Best quality, rapid, modern tech development services