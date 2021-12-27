live demo | npm | GitHub

JavaScript painting plugin which allows editing images in a browser. Can be easily integrated into any website or webapp by calling simple initialization code.

Features

Paste image from clipboard with Ctrl+V (e.g. PtnScr screenshot), drag and drop it into widget, or load with file select dialog

Paint primitives: line, rectangle, ellipse (alpha color can be used)

Brush – free drawing tool e.g. to implement finger-based signatures on tablet screens

Add text (you can use Ctrl+B - bold, Ctrl+I - italic, Ctrl+U - underlined, or just pase formatted HTML)

Pixelize some area to hide sensitive data

Draw arrows

Trash can tool to clear the canvas

Paint bucket tool for color fills

Used by

Advantages 💪

It is lightweight and minimalistic - written with vanilla JS, you don't need dependencies to use it

Designed to process images with minimal clicks, most actions support hot-keys

Could be easily integrated into SPA application (React, Vue, Angular)

Could be used in Electron and Cordova apps

Flexibale image saving - you provide your save handler, and get base64 data with any jpeg/png compression

Could be translated to any language

Originally Painterro was designed for quick screenshots processing: You make screenshot by pressing PrtSc button, then open Painterro on your website, paste an image with Ctrl+V , crop it to interested area, highlight something with line/rectangle tool and/or add some text to the image and save on server with custom save handler (e.g. simple XHR request to your backend). In addition, you can use Painterro as image editor for any kind of raster images. Please try a demo. Also painterro has Wordpress Plugin.

If you want to see some feature in Painterro, please leave (or vote for) an issue here. There is no promise that it will be implemented soon or ever, but it is interesting to know what features users want to have.

Usefull hints and tweaks 😋:

Table of contents

Installation

With npm

If you have npm-based project (e.g. SPA like React/Vue) you can run:

npm install painterro --save

Then in your code

import Painterro from 'painterro' ... Painterro().show()

By including script

You can download latest painterro-*.min.js here https://github.com/devforth/painterro/releases/ or build it by yourself.

Then insert <script> e.g to <head> section of your HTML file:

< script src = "/xxx/painterro-x.x.x.min.js" > </ script >

Then in your code ( body section, onclick handler, etc):

< script > Painterro().show() </ script >

See jsfiddle.net example

Read after installation

To be able to save edited images on server or client see Saving image. For configurations see Configuration

Supported hotkeys ⌨

Ctrl + Z Cancel last operation Ctrl + V Paste image from clipboard Ctrl + C Copy selected aria to clipboard Shift when drawing rect/ellipse Draw square/circle Shift when drawing line draw at angles of 0 , 45 , 90 , 135 etc degrees Alt when using pipette Hide zoom helper (colored grid) Ctrl + Wheel mouse up/down Zoom image Ctrl + S Save image

Also some tools have own one-button hotkeys e.g. C - crop, you could see this shortcuts if you will hold mouse on toolbutton.

Configuration ⚙

You can pass parameters map to Painterro constructor:

Painterro({ activeColor : '#00ff00' , })

Param Description Default id If provided, then Painterro will be placed to some holder on page with this id , in other case holder-element will be created (fullscreen with margins). Important note: If you are using your block and id option, please add position : relative or absolute or fixed on your container, default ( static ) will lead to positioning issues undefined activeColor Line/Text color that selected by default '#ff0000' activeColorAlpha Transparancy of activeColor from 0.0 to 1.0 , 0.0 = transparent 1 activeFillColor Fill color that selected by default '#000000' activeFillColorAlpha Transparancy of activeColor from 0.0 to 1.0 0 defaultLineWidth Line width in px that selected by default 5 defaultPrimitiveShadowOn Enable Shadow for primitive tools (easier recognize them on a screenshots) true defaultEraserWidth Eraser width in px that selected by default 5 backgroundFillColor Default background color when image created/erased '#ffffff' backgroundFillColorAlpha Transparancy of backgroundFillColor from 0.0 to 1.0 1.0 textStrokeColor Stroke color of text tool '#ffffff' textStrokeColorAlpha Stroke color of text tool 1.0 shadowScale Change text shadow blur for text and arrow 1.0 defaultFontSize Default font size in pixels 24 backplateImgUrl background for drawing, doesn't include in final image undefined defaultTextStrokeAndShadow Enables Stroke and Shadow for text tool by default (easier recognize text on screenshots) true defaultSize default image size, should be string in format <width>x<height> in pixel, e.g. '200x100' . If value is 'fill' (default) than all container size will be used 'fill' defaultTool Tool selected by default 'select' hiddenTools List of tools that you wish to exclude from toolbar. Subset from this list ['crop', 'line', 'arrow', 'rect', 'ellipse', 'brush', 'text', 'rotate', 'resize', 'save', 'open', 'close', 'undo', 'redo', 'zoomin', 'zoomout', 'bucket'] , You can't hide default tool ['redo'] initText Display some centered text before painting (supports HTML). If null, no text will be shown null initTextColor Color of init text '#808080' initTextStyle Style of init text "26px 'Open Sans', sans-serif" pixelizePixelSize Default pixel size of pixelize tool. Can accept values - x - x pixels, x% - means percents of minimal area rectangle side 20% pixelizeHideUserInput Don't allow users to enter pixel size In settings tools (and save in localstorage), this would allow developer to freeze pixel size by using params pixelizePixelSize to make sure users will not set low pixel sizes false availableLineWidths A list of the line width values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g. [1,2,4,8,16,64] . Otherwise an input field is used. undefined availableArrowLengths A list of the arrow sizes values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g. [10,20,30,40,50,60] . Otherwise an input field is used. undefined defaultArrowLength default arrow length 15 availableEraserWidths A list of the eraser width values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g. [1,2,4,8,16,64] . Otherwise an input field is used. undefined availableFontSizes A list of the font size values that are available for selection in a drop down list e.g. [1,2,4,8,16,64] . Otherwise an input field is used. undefined toolbarPosition Whether to position the toolbar at the top or bottom. 'bottom' fixMobilePageReloader By default painterro adds overflow-y: hidden to page body on mobile devices to prevent "super smart" feature lice Chrom's reload page. Unfortunately we can't prevent it by preventDefault. If your want to scroll page when painterro is open, set this to false true language Language of the widget. 'en' how_to_paste_actions List of paste options that will be suggested on paste using some paste dialog e.g. ['extend_right', 'extend_down'] . If there is only one option in list, then it will chosen automatically without dialog ['replace_all', 'paste_over', 'extend_right', 'extend_down'] replaceAllOnEmptyBackground Whether to select replace_all without dialog on first paste after painterro was just opened. So it will replaces background with image (will change dimensions to pasted image when background is empty) true hideByEsc If true then ESC press will hide widget false saveByEnter If true then ENTER press will do same as Ctrl+S false extraFonts By default Text tool supports only several predefined fonts due to compatibility considirations , but yousing this option you can add any fonts you want if you are sure they are available on your page/app ['Roboto'] toolbarHeightPx Height of toolbar in pixels 40 buttonSizePx Button for toolbar in pixels 32 bucketSensivity Bucket tool sensivity 100

Events

Param Description Accepted Arguments onBeforeClose Function that will be called when user closes painterro it, call doClose to confirm close hasUnsavedChaged: bool , doCloseCallback: function onClose If passed will be triggered when painterro closed by X button (use onHide for all close reasons) undefined onHide If passed will be triggered when painterro hides (by X button or save or any other way) undefined onChange Function that will be called if something will be changed (painted, erased, resized, etc) <exportable image> onUndo Function that will be called if user will undo ( Ctrl+Z ) {<current history state>} onRedo Function that will be called if user will redo ( Ctrl+Z ) {<current history state>} onImageFailedOpen Function that will be called if image can`t open undefined onImageLoaded Function that will be called if you passed image to show and when it was loaded undefined saveHandler Function that will be called when user presses Save (or Ctrl+S ), Call doneCallback to reflect in painterro that image was saved {<exportable image>} , doneCallback : function

Events accepted arguments:

{<exportable image>} is object:

{ image : { asBlob : ƒ asBlob(type, quality) asDataURL : ƒ asDataURL( type, quality ) suggestedFileName : ƒ suggestedFileName(type) hasAlphaChannel(): ƒ suggestedFileName() getOriginalMimeType : ƒ getOriginalMimeType() getWidth : ƒ getWidth() getHeight : ƒ getHeight() } operationsDone : int }

{<current history state>} is object:

{ prev: {< current history state>} or undefined next: {< current history state>} or undefined prevCount: int sizeh: int sizew: int }

UI color scheme

Next group of params used to configure painterro user interface in simple "JS way". They should be placed under colorScheme group, for example:

Painterro({ colorScheme : { main : '#fdf6b8' , control : '#FECF67' } }).show()

Param Description Default main Color of panels, take most of UI space '#fff' control Color of controls background (e.g. button background) '#fff' controlShadow Color controls box shadow '0px 0px 3px 1px #bbb' controlContent Content of controls (e.g. button text) '#000000' activeControl Color for control when it active (e.g. button pressed) '#7485B1' activeControlContent Color for activated control content main inputBorderColor You can add border to inputs, by default color is same as main so borders will not be seen main inputBackground Background of inputs '#ffffff' inputShadow shadow of input 'inset 0 0 4px 1px #ccc' inputText Color of text in input activeControl backgroundColor Background color of component area which left outside of image due to it size/ratio '#999999' dragOverBarColor Color of bar when dropping file to painterro '#899dff' hoverControl Controls color when mouse hovered control hoverControlContent Controls background color when mouse hovered '#1a3d67' toolControlNameColor Color of toolbar labels that prepend controls rgba(255,255,255,0.7)

NOTE: all these params are defined only for simplicity, you are free to redefine them in your cascade style files (we don't use importants and so on, so all props should be easily editable). This mettod is recommended for experts - because you can use your CSS preprocessor variables and adopt Painterro for your design. Example usecase is different color of shadows for a buttons with ::after / ::before

API

.show([optional]openImage, [optional]initialMimeType) - Shows painterro instance. openImage can have next values:

false - will open image that already was drawn before last close

- will open image that already was drawn before last close some string value , e.g. 'http://placehold.it/120x120&text=image1' - will try to load image from url

, e.g. - will try to load image from url all another values - will clear content before open

initialMimeType could be used to help painterro understand which file do you try to load there. Could be useful if you want to save the original mime and file opened explicitly (painterro open tool or dnd/ctrl+v handlers get it automatically)

.hide() - hide instance

.save() - call save (same save as on buttons bar). Can be used if save button is hidden ( hiddenTools: ['save'] )

Example:

var p = Painterro() p.show()

Translation 📙

Want to translate Painterro into your language?

If you need one of languages in table below, just pass pass language parameter, for example:

Painterro({ language : 'es' }).show()

Translated languages:

language param Name ca Catalan de German en English es Spanish fa Iran-Farsi (Persian (Ir-Fa) fr French ja Japanese pl Polish pt-PT European Portuguese pt-BR Brazilian Portuguese ru Russian nl Dutch

If you want to add another language, then:

fork to your GitHub with button on top. Create empty file in folder langs [<LANG_ISO_CODE>.lang.js] for your translation. LANG_ISO_CODE should follow ISO 639-1 Copy content from [langs/en.lang.js] to a new file Then translate all 'Strings' Add reference in [js/translation.js] inside of your repo. After that create pull-request, or just open issue if you don't know how to create a PR.

🤔 Found a bug in some word for your language? Feel free to edit on GitHub directly and suggest a fix.

If you want to translate or change strings without contributing you can do this by passing translation parameter, for example:

Painterro({ translation : { name : 'ua' , strings : { apply : 'Застосувати' } } }).show()

For all strings that should be translated, see [langs/en.lang.js]

Saving image 💾

You should provide your own save handler, that will post/update image on server or will pass image to other frontend components. In this section we will provide several backend examples on python Flask (easiest web server for python). Anyway if you will face any python exception you can use super-helpfull fixexception.com service to fix any issue you will face 💪.

Binary saving

You can post data with binary multipart/form-data request which is the most efficient way to pass data to backend. Example uses raw XMLHttpRequest . Of course, you can use fetch , jQuery , etc insead.

var ptro = Painterro({ saveHandler : function ( image, done ) { var formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'image' , image.asBlob()); var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'POST' , 'http://127.0.0.1:5000/save-as-binary/' , true ); xhr.onload = xhr.onerror = function ( ) { done( true ); }; xhr.send(formData); } }) ptro.show();

Here is python flask backend example (of course same can be implemented using any technology):

def binary_saver () : filename = '{:10d}.png' .format(int(time())) filepath = os.path.join(get_tmp_dir(), filename) request.files[ 'image' ].save(filepath) return jsonify({})

See full example in example directory. You can run it used python3 with installed Flask ( pip install flask ).

Base64 saving

You can also same image by posting base64 string via plain POST json call. Please note that base64 encoding is less efficient then binary data, for example some 1920 x 1080 image took 402398 bytes for base64 upload. The same image took 301949 bytes with multipart/form-data .

var ptro = Painterro({ saveHandler : function ( image, done ) { var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( "POST" , "http://127.0.0.1:5000/save-as-base64/" ); xhr.setRequestHeader( "Content-Type" , "application/json" ); xhr.send( JSON .stringify({ image : image.asDataURL() })); xhr.onload = function ( e ) { done( true ); } }, activeColor : '#00b400' }); ptro.show();

Backend should convert base64 to binary and save file:

def base64_saver () : filename = '{:10d}.png' .format(int(time())) filepath = os.path.join(get_tmp_dir(), filename) with open(filepath, "wb" ) as fh: base64_data = request.json[ 'image' ].replace( 'data:image/png;base64,' , '' ) fh.write(base64.b64decode(base64_data)) return jsonify({})

Saving to WYSIWYG

You can just insert image as data url to any WYSIWYG editor, e.g. TinyMCE:

tinymce.init({ selector : 'textarea' , }); var ptro = Painterro({ saveHandler : function ( image, done ) { tinymce.activeEditor.execCommand( 'mceInsertContent' , false , '<img src="' + image.asDataURL() + '" />' ); done( true ); } })

Format and quality

When you call image.asDataURL() or image.asBlob() , you can also specify image mime type (format), e.g. image.asDataURL('image/jpeg') .

Default type is mimetype used by image which was loaded into Painterro, or "image/png" if image was created from scratch.

If type is image/jpeg or image/webp , you can also define image quality from 0.0 to 1.0 , default is 0.92 , example: image.asDataURL('image/jpeg', 0.5)

Save to jpeg or png depending on whether there is an alpha channel

An efficient way to save an image might be implmented by checking whether image has some alpha pixels:

If yes - we need to serve image in less efficient png format

Otherwise lets just use JPEG This is very simple with next:

var ptro = Painterro({ saveHandler : function ( image, done ) { image.asBlob(image.hasAlphaChannel() ? 'image/png' : 'image/jpeg' ); } })

Example: Open Painterro by Ctrl+V

document .onpaste = ( event ) => { const { items } = event.clipboardData || event.originalEvent.clipboardData; Array .from(items).forEach( ( item ) => { if (item.kind === 'file' ) { if (! window .painterroOpenedInstance) { const blob = item.getAsFile(); const reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = ( readerEvent ) => { window .painterroOpenedInstance = Painterro({ onHide : () => { window .painterroOpenedInstance = undefined ; }, saveHandler : ( image, done ) => { console .log( 'Save it here' , image.asDataURL()); done( true ); }, }).show(readerEvent.target.result, item.type); }; reader.readAsDataURL(blob); } } }); };

If you face any painterro errors (exceptions), please reffer to Painterro page on FixJSError

Development 🔨

Code written on ES6 which transplited by Babel and packed (minified) to a single file using webpack. All configs are inside so all you have to do after pulling repo is installing node modules:

cd painterro npm ci

Building painterro

npm run build

Result file for <script> import is build/painterro.min.js .

Actually, above command produces 4 versions of library:

build/painterro-x.y.z.min.js , build/painterro.min.js the same files but with different filenames (with and without versiontag) - this is var version which will be loaded as global variable ( var painterro = <Library class> ) when you will import it as <script src='painterro.min.js' /> tag. So this is for script tag only.

, the same files but with different filenames (with and without versiontag) - this is version which will be loaded as global variable ( ) when you will import it as tag. So this is for tag only. build/painterro.commonjs2.js - this version sutable for js require/import . That's why it is used as entry point in package.json file - if you are using webpack or other tool that can handle require/import of commonjs2 libraries then you can do npm install painterro , and do import painterro and it will use commonjs2 version.

- this version sutable for js . That's why it is used as entry point in file - if you are using webpack or other tool that can handle of libraries then you can do , and do and it will use version. build/painterro.amd.js and build/painterro.umd.js - these both are same as above but for AMD and UMD importers respectivly.

To start hot-reload dev server (for reloading code "on the fly"):

npm run dev

Then open http://localhost:8080 with demo page

Editing source on the fly for painterro imported from side webpack app (e.g. your project SPA)

If your side app uses 'eslint' it, most likely side app will need eslint-plugin-import:

npm i eslint-plugin- import

Since compiled painterro commonjs2 file already linted and minimized you need to exclude it from linting:

Add to package.json of your side app:

"eslintIgnore" : [ "/home/ivan/devforth/painterro/build/painterro2.commonjs.js" ],

where /home/ivan/devforth/painterro is a folder with Painterro sources

Replace

import Painterro from 'painterro' ;

with

import Painterro from '/home/ivan/devforth/painterro/build/painterro.commonjs2.js' ;

Go to painterro source folder and run:

watch npm run build

Regenerating icons font

If you need add/edit icons in res folder, please after editing run:

npm run buildfont

For font generation we use method described here: How to generate a webfont (automated setup)

Contributing

Pull-requests are welcome.

If you want to say thank us Patreon is here

