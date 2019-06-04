openbase logo
paho.mqtt.javascript

by eclipse
1.0.0 (see all)

paho.mqtt.javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

977

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Eclipse Paho JavaScript client

Build Status

The Paho JavaScript Client is an MQTT browser-based client library written in Javascript that uses WebSockets to connect to an MQTT Broker.

Project description:

The Paho project has been created to provide reliable open-source implementations of open and standard messaging protocols aimed at new, existing, and emerging applications for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT). Paho reflects the inherent physical and cost constraints of device connectivity. Its objectives include effective levels of decoupling between devices and applications, designed to keep markets open and encourage the rapid growth of scalable Web and Enterprise middleware and applications.

Using the Paho Javascript Client

Downloading

A zip file containing the full and a minified version the Javascript client can be downloaded from the Paho downloads page

Alternatively the Javascript client can be downloaded directly from the projects git repository: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/eclipse/paho.mqtt.javascript/master/src/paho-mqtt.js.

Please do not link directly to this url from your application.

Building from source

There are two active branches on the Paho Java git repository, master which is used to produce stable releases, and develop where active development is carried out. By default cloning the git repository will download the master branch, to build from develop make sure you switch to the remote branch: git checkout -b develop remotes/origin/develop

The project contains a maven based build that produces a minified version of the client, runs unit tests and generates it's documentation.

To run the build:

$ mvn

The output of the build is copied to the target directory.

Tests

The client uses the Jasmine test framework. The tests for the client are in:

To run the tests with maven, use the following command:

$ mvn test

The parameters passed in should be modified to match the broker instance being tested against.

Documentation

Reference documentation is online at: http://www.eclipse.org/paho/files/jsdoc/index.html

Compatibility

The client should work in any browser fully supporting WebSockets, http://caniuse.com/websockets lists browser compatibility.

Getting Started

The included code below is a very basic sample that connects to a server using WebSockets and subscribes to the topic World, once subscribed, it then publishes the message Hello to that topic. Any messages that come into the subscribed topic will be printed to the Javascript console.

This requires the use of a broker that supports WebSockets natively, or the use of a gateway that can forward between WebSockets and TCP.

// Create a client instance
var client = new Paho.MQTT.Client(location.hostname, Number(location.port), "clientId");

// set callback handlers
client.onConnectionLost = onConnectionLost;
client.onMessageArrived = onMessageArrived;

// connect the client
client.connect({onSuccess:onConnect});


// called when the client connects
function onConnect() {
  // Once a connection has been made, make a subscription and send a message.
  console.log("onConnect");
  client.subscribe("World");
  message = new Paho.MQTT.Message("Hello");
  message.destinationName = "World";
  client.send(message);
}

// called when the client loses its connection
function onConnectionLost(responseObject) {
  if (responseObject.errorCode !== 0) {
    console.log("onConnectionLost:"+responseObject.errorMessage);
  }
}

// called when a message arrives
function onMessageArrived(message) {
  console.log("onMessageArrived:"+message.payloadString);
}

Breaking Changes

Previously the Client's Namepsace was Paho.MQTT, as of version 1.1.0 (develop branch) this has now been simplified to Paho. You should be able to simply do a find and replace in your code to resolve this, for example all instances of Paho.MQTT.Client will now be Paho.Client and Paho.MQTT.Message will be Paho.Message.

