by Conrad Pankoff
1.0.0 (see all)

Generic pagination algorithm wrapped in a CommonJS module

Downloads/wk

139K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Paginator

Generic pagination algorithm wrapped in a CommonJS module.

Overview

When developing any kind of application that involves fetching an arbitrary number of elements from somewhere, you'll almost always want some form of pagination. It's impossible to tell in advance how the rest of the application will work, so a generic module that does -only- the pagination algorithm is useful. Enter Paginator.

Usage

Also see the documentation.

var Paginator = require("paginator");

// Arguments are `per_page` and `length`. `per_page` changes the number of
// results per page, `length` changes the number of links displayed.
var paginator = new Paginator(30, 7);

// Arguments are `total_results` and `current_page`. I hope these are self
// explanatory.
var pagination_info = paginator.build(10000, 50);

// The returned object will look something like this.
{
  total_pages: 334,
  current_page: 50,
  first_page: 46,
  last_page: 53,
  previous_page: 49,
  next_page: 51,
  has_previous_page: true,
  has_next_page: true,
  total_results: 10000,
  results: 30,
  first_result: 1470,
  last_result: 1499,
}

License

Licensed under an MIT license.

