Paginator

Generic pagination algorithm wrapped in a CommonJS module.

Overview

When developing any kind of application that involves fetching an arbitrary number of elements from somewhere, you'll almost always want some form of pagination. It's impossible to tell in advance how the rest of the application will work, so a generic module that does -only- the pagination algorithm is useful. Enter Paginator.

Usage

Also see the documentation.

var Paginator = require ( "paginator" ); var paginator = new Paginator( 30 , 7 ); var pagination_info = paginator.build( 10000 , 50 ); { total_pages : 334 , current_page : 50 , first_page : 46 , last_page : 53 , previous_page : 49 , next_page : 51 , has_previous_page : true , has_next_page : true , total_results : 10000 , results : 30 , first_result : 1470 , last_result : 1499 , }

License

Licensed under an MIT license.