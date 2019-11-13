A jQuery plugin to provide simple yet fully customisable pagination.

See demos and full documentation at official site: http://pagination.js.org

Installation / Download

npm install paginationjs or bower install paginationjs or just download pagination.js from the git repo.

Quick Start

< div id = "data-container" > </ div > < div id = "pagination-container" > </ div >

$( '#pagination-container' ).pagination({ dataSource : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , ... , 195 ], callback : function ( data, pagination ) { var html = template(data); $( '#data-container' ).html(html); } })

Rendering data

Below is a minimal rendering method:

function simpleTemplating ( data ) { var html = '<ul>' ; $.each(data, function ( index, item ) { html += '<li>' + item + '</li>' ; }); html += '</ul>' ; return html; }

Call:

$( '#pagination-container' ).pagination({ dataSource : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , ... , 195 ], callback : function ( data, pagination ) { var html = simpleTemplating(data); $( '#data-container' ).html(html); } })

To make it easier to maintain, you'd better use specialized templating engine to do that. Such as Handlebars and Undercore.template.

Handlebars

< script type = "text/template" id = "template-demo" > < ul > {{# each data}} < li > {{this}} </ li > {{/ each }} </ ul > </ script >

$( '#pagination-container' ).pagination({ dataSource : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , ... , 195 ], callback : function ( data, pagination ) { var html = Handlebars.compile($( '#template-demo' ).html(), { data : data }); $( '#data-container' ).html(html); } })

Underscore

< script type = "text/template" id = "template-demo" > < ul > < % for ( var i = 0, len = data.length; i < len ; i ++) { %> < li > < %= data [ i ] %> </ li > < % } %> </ ul > </ script >

$( '#pagination-container' ).pagination({ dataSource : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , ... , 195 ], callback : function ( data, pagination ) { var html = _.template($( '#template-demo' ).html(), { data : data }); $( '#data-container' ).html(html); } })

Or any other templating engine you prefer.

License

Released under the MIT license.

MIT: http://rem.mit-license.org, See LICENSE