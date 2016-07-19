Paginate an array into pages of items.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save paginationator
var paginationator = require('paginationator');
Paginate an array with given options and return a
Page object containing an array of
pages with pagination information.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of items to paginate
options {Object}: Additional options to control pagination
options.limit {Number}: Number of items per page (defaults to 10)
returns {Object}: paginated pages
Example
var pages = paginationator([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], {limit: 2});
//=> { pages: [
//=> { idx: 0, total: 3, current: 1, items: [1, 2], first: 1, last: 3, next: 2 },
//=> { idx: 1, total: 3, current: 2, items: [3, 4], first: 1, last: 3, prev: 1, next: 3 },
//=> { idx: 2, total: 3, current: 3, items: [5], first: 1, last: 3, prev: 2 }
//=> ]}
Page constructor
Params
page {Object}: optional page object to populate initial values.
Example
var page = new Page();
Pages constructor
Params
pages {Array}: Optional array of pages to initialize the
pages array.
Example
var pages = new Pages();
Add a page to the list.
Params
page {Object}: Plain object or instance of a
Page
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining
Example
pages.addPage({items: [1, 2, 3]});
Add an array of pages to the list.
Params
pages {Object}: Array of page objects
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining
Example
pages.addPages([...]);
