paginationator

Paginate an array into pages of items.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save paginationator

Usage

var paginationator = require ( 'paginationator' );

API

Paginate an array with given options and return a Page object containing an array of pages with pagination information.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of items to paginate

: Array of items to paginate options {Object} : Additional options to control pagination

: Additional options to control pagination options.limit {Number} : Number of items per page (defaults to 10)

: Number of items per page (defaults to 10) returns {Object}: paginated pages

Example

var pages = paginationator([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], { limit : 2 });

Page constructor

Params

page {Object}: optional page object to populate initial values.

Example

var page = new Page();

Pages constructor

Params

pages {Array}: Optional array of pages to initialize the pages array.

Example

var pages = new Pages();

Add a page to the list.

Params

page {Object} : Plain object or instance of a Page

: Plain object or instance of a returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining

Example

pages.addPage({ items : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]});

Add an array of pages to the list.

Params

pages {Object} : Array of page objects

: Array of page objects returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining

Example

pages.addPages([...]);

About

