openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

pagination-pager

by Ilya Radchenko
4.0.1 (see all)

Ember.js Component for Bootstrap 3 pagination & pager components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

916

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pagination-pager

NPM Build Status Ember Observer Score

Ember Component for Bootstrap 3 Pagination & Pager components

<PaginationPager
  @current={{this.page}}
  @count={{10}}
  @change={{fn (mut this.page)}}
/>

Here's a demo, and these are the original Bootstrap Components: Pagination and Pager.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Getting Started

First install the addon.

ember install pagination-pager

Then use it in your app with <PaginationPager /> with the options in the following section.

Available Options

To switch to the pager UI, set the pager attribute to true, see the optional section.

By default the first page is 1, and the last is the value of count, you can change these by setting firstPage and lastPage.

Required

  • @count -- The number of pages in total, required
  • @current -- The current page number, required

Optional

  • @pager -- Switches to the pager component, defaults to false
  • @urlTemplate -- Url template for supporting opening pages in new windows, defaults to '#'. @urlTemplate should be in the form of http://myurl.com/#/posts?page={current}.
  • @hide -- Hide the component for any reason, defaults to false.
  • @autoHide -- Hide the component if count is <= 1, defaults to true.
  • @disabled -- Disable changing the pages, defaults to false.

Pagination Only

  • @paginationNext -- The text to display for pagination next button
  • @paginationPrevious -- The text to display for pagination previous button
  • @paginationSize -- The size of the element, default is '', available options include lg and sm.
  • @countOut -- The number of page links in the begin and end of whole range
  • @countIn -- The number of page links on each side of current page

Pager Only

  • @pagerNext -- The text to display for the pager next button
  • @pagerPrevious -- The text to display for the pager previous button
  • @pagerFirst -- The text to display for the pager first button (no button is shown if not specified)
  • @pagerLast -- The text to display for the pager last button (no button is shown if not specified)
  • @pagerSpread -- Pager buttons spaced out, defaults to false
<PaginationPager @pager={{true}} @count={{this.count}} @current={{this.current}}>
  <!-- This will show up between the two buttons. -->
  Page {{current}} of {{count}}
</PaginationPager>

Actions

  • @change -- Action that returns currentPage and previousPage, e.g.
<PaginationPager
  @count={{this.count}}
  @current={{this.current}}
  @change={{this.changePage}}
/>

// clicking on '2' after '5'
@action
pageChanged(current, previous) {
  console.log(current, previous);
  // => 2, 5
}

Note: If changed is defined, then current isn't updated automatically, it's your job to update it.

Testing

ember test works just fine, plus ember serve and then visit 'http://localhost:4200/pagination-pager/' to see the dummy app.

Building Demo (Github Pages)

Build by checking out the relevant branch, since the test dummy app is actually the demo app.

Run the following command:

See the Contributing guide for details.

ember github-pages:commit --message <message describing demo release>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial