Ember Component for Bootstrap 3 Pagination & Pager components

< PaginationPager @ current = {{this.page}} @ count = {{10}} @ change = {{fn (mut this.page)}} />

Here's a demo, and these are the original Bootstrap Components: Pagination and Pager.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Getting Started

First install the addon.

ember install pagination-pager

Then use it in your app with <PaginationPager /> with the options in the following section.

Available Options

To switch to the pager UI, set the pager attribute to true , see the optional section.

By default the first page is 1 , and the last is the value of count , you can change these by setting firstPage and lastPage .

Required

@count -- The number of pages in total, required

-- The number of pages in total, required @current -- The current page number, required

Optional

@pager -- Switches to the pager component, defaults to false

-- Switches to the pager component, defaults to @urlTemplate -- Url template for supporting opening pages in new windows, defaults to '#'. @urlTemplate should be in the form of http://myurl.com/#/posts?page={current} .

-- Url template for supporting opening pages in new windows, defaults to '#'. should be in the form of . @hide -- Hide the component for any reason, defaults to false .

-- Hide the component for any reason, defaults to . @autoHide -- Hide the component if count is <= 1 , defaults to true .

-- Hide the component if is <= , defaults to . @disabled -- Disable changing the pages, defaults to false .

Pagination Only

@paginationNext -- The text to display for pagination next button

-- The text to display for pagination next button @paginationPrevious -- The text to display for pagination previous button

-- The text to display for pagination previous button @paginationSize -- The size of the element, default is '', available options include lg and sm .

-- The size of the element, default is '', available options include and . @countOut -- The number of page links in the begin and end of whole range

-- The number of page links in the begin and end of whole range @countIn -- The number of page links on each side of current page

Pager Only

@pagerNext -- The text to display for the pager next button

-- The text to display for the pager next button @pagerPrevious -- The text to display for the pager previous button

-- The text to display for the pager previous button @pagerFirst -- The text to display for the pager first button (no button is shown if not specified)

-- The text to display for the pager first button (no button is shown if not specified) @pagerLast -- The text to display for the pager last button (no button is shown if not specified)

-- The text to display for the pager last button (no button is shown if not specified) @pagerSpread -- Pager buttons spaced out, defaults to false

< PaginationPager @ pager = {{true}} @ count = {{this.count}} @ current = {{this.current}} > Page {{current}} of {{count}} </ PaginationPager >

Actions

@change -- Action that returns currentPage and previousPage , e.g.

< PaginationPager @ count = {{this.count}} @ current = {{this.current}} @ change = {{this.changePage}} />

@action pageChanged(current, previous) { console .log(current, previous); }

Note: If changed is defined, then current isn't updated automatically, it's your job to update it.

Testing

ember test works just fine, plus ember serve and then visit 'http://localhost:4200/pagination-pager/' to see the dummy app.

Building Demo (Github Pages)

Build by checking out the relevant branch, since the test dummy app is actually the demo app.

Run the following command:

See the Contributing guide for details.