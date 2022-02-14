Ember Component for Bootstrap 3 Pagination & Pager components
<PaginationPager
@current={{this.page}}
@count={{10}}
@change={{fn (mut this.page)}}
/>
Here's a demo, and these are the original Bootstrap Components: Pagination and Pager.
First install the addon.
ember install pagination-pager
Then use it in your app with
<PaginationPager /> with the options
in the following section.
To switch to the pager UI, set the
pager attribute to
true, see the optional section.
By default the first page is
1, and the last is the value of
count, you can change these by setting
firstPage and
lastPage.
@count -- The number of pages in total, required
@current -- The current page number, required
@pager -- Switches to the pager component, defaults to
false
@urlTemplate -- Url template for supporting opening pages in new windows, defaults to '#'.
@urlTemplate should be in the form of
http://myurl.com/#/posts?page={current}.
@hide -- Hide the component for any reason, defaults to
false.
@autoHide -- Hide the component if
count is <=
1, defaults to
true.
@disabled -- Disable changing the pages, defaults to
false.
@paginationNext -- The text to display for pagination next button
@paginationPrevious -- The text to display for pagination previous button
@paginationSize -- The size of the element, default is '', available options include
lg and
sm.
@countOut -- The number of page links in the begin and end of whole range
@countIn -- The number of page links on each side of current page
@pagerNext -- The text to display for the pager next button
@pagerPrevious -- The text to display for the pager previous button
@pagerFirst -- The text to display for the pager first button (no button is shown if not specified)
@pagerLast -- The text to display for the pager last button (no button is shown if not specified)
@pagerSpread -- Pager buttons spaced out, defaults to false
<PaginationPager @pager={{true}} @count={{this.count}} @current={{this.current}}>
<!-- This will show up between the two buttons. -->
Page {{current}} of {{count}}
</PaginationPager>
@change -- Action that returns
currentPage and
previousPage, e.g.
<PaginationPager
@count={{this.count}}
@current={{this.current}}
@change={{this.changePage}}
/>
// clicking on '2' after '5'
@action
pageChanged(current, previous) {
console.log(current, previous);
// => 2, 5
}
Note: If
changedis defined, then
currentisn't updated automatically, it's your job to update it.
ember test works just fine, plus
ember serve and then visit 'http://localhost:4200/pagination-pager/' to see the dummy app.
Build by checking out the relevant branch, since the test dummy app is actually the demo app.
See the Contributing guide for details.
ember github-pages:commit --message <message describing demo release>