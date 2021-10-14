openbase logo
Readme

Pagic

A static site generator powered by Deno + React

简体中文 | Website | Docs | Config | Demos | Themes | Plugins | Blog

deno pagic discord ci

Features

Easy to configure

  • Convention over configuration
  • Single config file pagic.config.ts
  • Intuitive design

Support md and tsx

  • Render md/tsx to static HTML page
  • Support React Hooks
  • Pre-render to static HTML, run as an SPA once loaded

Themes and plugins

  • Official themes default/docs/blog with dark mode
  • Combine plugins to build process
  • Import third-party themes or plugins through URL

Demos

Get started

Installation

# Install deno https://deno.land/#installation
curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/install/install.sh | sh
# Install Pagic
deno install --unstable --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net --allow-run --name=pagic https://deno.land/x/pagic/mod.ts

Initialize the project

To use pagic to build a static website, the project must include at least one pagic.config.ts config file and one md/tsx page file:

site/
├── pagic.config.ts
└── README.md

You can create the above site project by running the following command:

mkdir site && cd site && echo "export default {};" > pagic.config.ts && echo "# Hello world" > README.md

Run pagic

pagic build --watch --serve

More information

Special thanks

  • StrawBerry Icon: A free and open iconic font library for developer and creator

Backers

Backers

Contributors

Contributors

LICENSE

MIT

Have fun with Pagic!

