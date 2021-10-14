简体中文 | Website | Docs | Config | Demos | Themes | Plugins | Blog
pagic.config.ts
md/tsx to static HTML page
# Install deno https://deno.land/#installation
curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/install/install.sh | sh
# Install Pagic
deno install --unstable --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net --allow-run --name=pagic https://deno.land/x/pagic/mod.ts
To use
pagic to build a static website, the project must include at least one
pagic.config.ts config file and one
md/tsx page file:
site/
├── pagic.config.ts
└── README.md
You can create the above
site project by running the following command:
mkdir site && cd site && echo "export default {};" > pagic.config.ts && echo "# Hello world" > README.md
pagic
pagic build --watch --serve
Have fun with Pagic!