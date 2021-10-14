A static site generator powered by Deno + React

Features

Easy to configure

Convention over configuration

Single config file pagic.config.ts

Intuitive design

Support md and tsx

Render md/tsx to static HTML page

to static HTML page Support React Hooks

Pre-render to static HTML, run as an SPA once loaded

Themes and plugins

Official themes default/docs/blog with dark mode

Combine plugins to build process

Import third-party themes or plugins through URL

Get started

Installation

curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/install/install.sh | sh deno install --unstable --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net --allow-run --name=pagic https://deno.land/x/pagic/mod.ts

Initialize the project

To use pagic to build a static website, the project must include at least one pagic.config.ts config file and one md/tsx page file:

site/ ├── pagic .config .ts └── README .md

You can create the above site project by running the following command:

mkdir site && cd site && echo "export default {};" > pagic.config.ts && echo "# Hello world" > README.md

Run pagic

pagic build --watch --serve

Special thanks

StrawBerry Icon: A free and open iconic font library for developer and creator

LICENSE

MIT

Have fun with Pagic!