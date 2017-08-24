openbase logo
pagexray

by sitespeedio
4.3.1 (see all)

Xray your HAR file and know all about the page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

PageXray

Unit tests

Page Xray

We love the HAR file but it's hard to actually see what the page includes only looking at the file. The PageXray converts a HAR file to a JSON format that is easier to read. We use the format internally in the coach and sitespeed.io. And with PageXray you can use it standalone in your browser.

What do we collect?

  • The size and the number of requests per content type
  • The size and requests per domain
  • The number of requests per response code
  • The base domain and the httpVersion used for the base asset (the main HTML document)
  • All assets (responses) with the following data: type, url, size, expires (a normalized expires converting max-age/expires to just expires in seconds), status (response code), timeSinceLastModified (using the last modified field in the response header and normalizing to seconds), httpVersion and all request and response headers.
  • If you use a HAR from WebPageTest we also get SpeedIndex and other VisualMetrics.
  • If your HAR is from sitespeed.io you will also get some extra metrics like SpeedIndex.

Install

npm install pagexray -g

Run

pagexray /path/to/my.har

Or if you want to prettify the HAR

pagexray --pretty /path/to/my.har

And if you want to get info per request/response:

pagexray --includeAssets /path/to/my.har

If you want to use it in node, use it like this:

const fs = require("fs");
const pagexray = require("pagexray");
const har = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync("/path/to/my.har"));

const pages = pagexray.convert(har);
// Or ofyou want to include the each asset information
// const pages = pagexray.convert(har, {includeAssets: true});

console.log(pages)

Using in your browser

Include the latest pagexray.min.js (that you find in the relases) on your page. PageXray is exposed as window.PageXray

const pageXray = window.PageXray.convert(har);

Output

All sizes are in bytes. Expires and timeSinceLastModified are in seconds.

[
  {
    "url": "https://www.sitespeed.io/",
    "meta": {
      "browser": {
        "name": "Chrome",
        "version": "60.0.3112.78"
      },
      "startedDateTime": "2017-08-24T18:26:29.077Z",
      "connectivity": "native",
      "title": "Sitespeed.io - Welcome to the wonderful world of Web Performance run 1"
    },
    "finalUrl": "https://www.sitespeed.io/",
    "baseDomain": "www.sitespeed.io",
    "documentRedirects": 0,
    "redirectChain": [],
    "transferSize": 98791,
    "contentSize": 120776,
    "headerSize": 0,
    "requests": 10,
    "missingCompression": 0,
    "httpType": "h2",
    "httpVersion": "HTTP/2.0",
    "contentTypes": {
      "html": {
        "transferSize": 8479,
        "contentSize": 28279,
        "headerSize": 0,
        "requests": 1
      },
      "css": {
        "transferSize": 0,
        "contentSize": 0,
        "headerSize": 0,
        "requests": 0
      },
      "javascript": {
        "transferSize": 0,
        "contentSize": 0,
        "headerSize": 0,
        "requests": 0
      },
      "image": {
        "transferSize": 87309,
        "contentSize": 85979,
        "headerSize": 0,
        "requests": 8
      },
      "font": {
        "transferSize": 0,
        "contentSize": 0,
        "headerSize": 0,
        "requests": 0
      },
      "favicon": {
        "transferSize": 3003,
        "contentSize": 6518,
        "headerSize": 0,
        "requests": 1
      }
    },
    "assets": [],
    "responseCodes": {
      "200": 10
    },
    "firstParty": {},
    "thirdParty": {},
    "domains": {
      "www.sitespeed.io": {
        "transferSize": 98791,
        "contentSize": 120776,
        "headerSize": -10,
        "requests": 10,
        "timings": {
          "blocked": 169,
          "dns": 0,
          "connect": 0,
          "send": 6,
          "wait": 3624,
          "receive": 104
        }
      }
    },
    "expireStats": {
      "min": 600,
      "median": 31536000,
      "max": 31536000,
      "total": 283824600,
      "values": 10
    },
    "lastModifiedStats": {
      "min": 733347,
      "median": 733444,
      "max": 733480,
      "total": 7334359,
      "values": 10
    },
    "cookieStats": {
      "min": 0,
      "median": 0,
      "max": 0,
      "total": 0,
      "values": 10
    },
    "totalDomains": 1,
    "visualMetrics": {
      "FirstVisualChange": 617,
      "SpeedIndex": 625,
      "VisualComplete85": 617,
      "LastVisualChange": 1033,
      "VisualProgress": {
        "0": 0,
        "617": 98,
        "633": 98,
        "667": 98,
        "850": 98,
        "1033": 100
      }
    }
  }
]

