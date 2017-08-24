We love the HAR file but it's hard to actually see what the page includes only looking at the file. The PageXray converts a HAR file to a JSON format that is easier to read. We use the format internally in the coach and sitespeed.io. And with PageXray you can use it standalone in your browser.
npm install pagexray -g
pagexray /path/to/my.har
Or if you want to prettify the HAR
pagexray --pretty /path/to/my.har
And if you want to get info per request/response:
pagexray --includeAssets /path/to/my.har
If you want to use it in node, use it like this:
const fs = require("fs");
const pagexray = require("pagexray");
const har = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync("/path/to/my.har"));
const pages = pagexray.convert(har);
// Or ofyou want to include the each asset information
// const pages = pagexray.convert(har, {includeAssets: true});
console.log(pages)
Include the latest pagexray.min.js (that you find in the relases) on your page. PageXray is exposed as window.PageXray
const pageXray = window.PageXray.convert(har);
All sizes are in bytes. Expires and timeSinceLastModified are in seconds.
[
{
"url": "https://www.sitespeed.io/",
"meta": {
"browser": {
"name": "Chrome",
"version": "60.0.3112.78"
},
"startedDateTime": "2017-08-24T18:26:29.077Z",
"connectivity": "native",
"title": "Sitespeed.io - Welcome to the wonderful world of Web Performance run 1"
},
"finalUrl": "https://www.sitespeed.io/",
"baseDomain": "www.sitespeed.io",
"documentRedirects": 0,
"redirectChain": [],
"transferSize": 98791,
"contentSize": 120776,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 10,
"missingCompression": 0,
"httpType": "h2",
"httpVersion": "HTTP/2.0",
"contentTypes": {
"html": {
"transferSize": 8479,
"contentSize": 28279,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 1
},
"css": {
"transferSize": 0,
"contentSize": 0,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 0
},
"javascript": {
"transferSize": 0,
"contentSize": 0,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 0
},
"image": {
"transferSize": 87309,
"contentSize": 85979,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 8
},
"font": {
"transferSize": 0,
"contentSize": 0,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 0
},
"favicon": {
"transferSize": 3003,
"contentSize": 6518,
"headerSize": 0,
"requests": 1
}
},
"assets": [],
"responseCodes": {
"200": 10
},
"firstParty": {},
"thirdParty": {},
"domains": {
"www.sitespeed.io": {
"transferSize": 98791,
"contentSize": 120776,
"headerSize": -10,
"requests": 10,
"timings": {
"blocked": 169,
"dns": 0,
"connect": 0,
"send": 6,
"wait": 3624,
"receive": 104
}
}
},
"expireStats": {
"min": 600,
"median": 31536000,
"max": 31536000,
"total": 283824600,
"values": 10
},
"lastModifiedStats": {
"min": 733347,
"median": 733444,
"max": 733480,
"total": 7334359,
"values": 10
},
"cookieStats": {
"min": 0,
"median": 0,
"max": 0,
"total": 0,
"values": 10
},
"totalDomains": 1,
"visualMetrics": {
"FirstVisualChange": 617,
"SpeedIndex": 625,
"VisualComplete85": 617,
"LastVisualChange": 1033,
"VisualProgress": {
"0": 0,
"617": 98,
"633": 98,
"667": 98,
"850": 98,
"1033": 100
}
}
}
]