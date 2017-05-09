one having or covering a specified number or kind of pages - Merriam-Webster

See the demo.

pager.js is a JavaScript library based on KnockoutJS and jQuery that provides the possibility of creating single page applications in a declarative fashion - nesting subpages inside subpages where each subpage can be developed standalone but still communicate between each other.

This makes it easier to design very large scale single page web sites.

This readme is for version 1.1.0

Getting Started

Install

Download

Using npm

npm install pagerjs

Dependencies

You will usually use pager.js in combination with either jQuery hashchange or History.js.

pager.js is not depending on any CSS framework!

For developing pager.js you'll also need

Philosophy

Developing a huge single page application should be like developing multiple small pages. That is the only way you'll be able to scale up and out the development. In order to ease development in the large pager.js got

views (pages) that can be loaded on-demand

view-models that can be loaded on-demand

These MVVM-triads can be developed in isolation and later on connected.

FAQ

Can I use it together with...

pager.js is not depending on anything but jQuery and KnockoutJS. You can use it together with any CSS framework.

Can I use true URLs instead?

Yes. PagerJS supports true URLs with History.js.

Release Notes

A lot of cleanup and some breaking changes!

Roadmap

See Milestones.

How to Contribute

Fork this repo. Install all dependencies (node.js, grunt, phnatomjs). Run all tests ( grunt qunit ). Run jslint ( grunt lint ). Make your changes. Run all tests and the linter again. Send a pull request.

Contributors

finnsson

GilesBradshaw

tedsteen

Shildrak

adimkov

imrefazekas

altmann

huochunpeng

Munter

alvingonzales

CuinnWylie

DKhalil

License

pager.js is under MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2013 Oscar Finnsson

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.