Capture screenshots of websites in various resolutions. A good way to make sure your websites are responsive. It's speedy and generates 100 screenshots from 10 different websites in just over a minute. It can also be used to render SVG images.
See pageres-cli for the command-line tool.
$ npm install pageres
Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.
const Pageres = require('pageres');
(async () => {
await new Pageres({delay: 2})
.src('https://github.com/sindresorhus/pageres', ['480x320', '1024x768', 'iphone 5s'], {crop: true})
.src('https://sindresorhus.com', ['1280x1024', '1920x1080'])
.src('data:text/html,<h1>Awesome!</h1>', ['1024x768'])
.dest(__dirname)
.run();
console.log('Finished generating screenshots!');
})();
Type:
object
Type:
number (Seconds)\
Default:
0
Delay capturing the screenshot.
Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.
Type:
number (Seconds)\
Default:
60
Number of seconds after which the request is aborted.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Crop to the set height.
Type:
string
Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.
Type:
string
Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.
Type:
Array<string | object>
A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object.
Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.
Type:
string\
Default:
'<%= url %>-<%= size %><%= crop %>'
Define a customized filename using Lo-Dash templates.\
For example:
<%= date %> - <%= url %>-<%= size %><%= crop %>.
Available variables:
url: The URL in slugified form, eg.
http://yeoman.io/blog/ becomes
yeoman.io!blog
size: Specified size, eg.
1024x1000
width: Width of the specified size, eg.
1024
height: Height of the specified size, eg.
1000
crop: Outputs
-cropped when the crop option is true
date: The current date (YYYY-MM-DD), eg. 2015-05-18
time: The current time (HH-mm-ss), eg. 21-15-11
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
When a file exists, append an incremental number.
Type:
string
Capture a specific DOM element matching a CSS selector.
Type:
string[]
Hide an array of DOM elements matching CSS selectors.
Type:
string
Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.
Type:
string
Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.
Type:
number\
Default:
1
Scale webpage
n times.
Type:
string\
Default:
png\
Values:
'png' | 'jpg'
Image format.
Type:
string
Custom user agent.
Type:
object
Custom HTTP request headers.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Set background color to
transparent instead of
white if no background is set.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Emulate preference of dark color scheme.
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Options passed to
puppeteer.launch().
Add a page to screenshot.
Required\
Type:
string
URL or local path to the website you want to screenshot. You can also use a data URI.
Required\
Type:
string[]
Use a
<width>x<height> notation or a keyword.
A keyword is a version of a device from this list.
You can also pass in the
w3counter keyword to use the ten most popular resolutions from w3counter.
Type:
object
Options set here will take precedence over the ones set in the constructor.
Set the destination directory.
Type:
string
Run pageres. Returns
Promise<Buffer[]>.
Check out grunt-pageres if you're using Grunt.
For Gulp and Broccoli, just use the API directly. No need for a wrapper plugin.
When you have to get your pages in different resolution and don't want to go to every page and check its resolution in every scale, it's better to use pageres it is lightweight and does the job with one simple script only. It requires no time in configuration and is fast. Best to use this if your automation requires static screenshots only, if you want to go deeper interaction with your pages then it is not recommended to use.