pageres

by Sindre Sorhus
6.2.3 (see all)

Capture website screenshots

Readme

pageres

Coverage Status XO code style

Capture screenshots of websites in various resolutions. A good way to make sure your websites are responsive. It's speedy and generates 100 screenshots from 10 different websites in just over a minute. It can also be used to render SVG images.

See pageres-cli for the command-line tool.

Install

$ npm install pageres

Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.

Usage

const Pageres = require('pageres');

(async () => {
    await new Pageres({delay: 2})
        .src('https://github.com/sindresorhus/pageres', ['480x320', '1024x768', 'iphone 5s'], {crop: true})
        .src('https://sindresorhus.com', ['1280x1024', '1920x1080'])
        .src('data:text/html,<h1>Awesome!</h1>', ['1024x768'])
        .dest(__dirname)
        .run();

    console.log('Finished generating screenshots!');
})();

API

Pageres(options?)

options

Type: object

delay

Type: number (Seconds)\ Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot.

Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.

timeout

Type: number (Seconds)\ Default: 60

Number of seconds after which the request is aborted.

crop

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Crop to the set height.

css

Type: string

Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.

script

Type: string

Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.

cookies

Type: Array<string | object>

A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object.

Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.

filename

Type: string\ Default: '<%= url %>-<%= size %><%= crop %>'

Define a customized filename using Lo-Dash templates.\ For example: <%= date %> - <%= url %>-<%= size %><%= crop %>.

Available variables:

  • url: The URL in slugified form, eg. http://yeoman.io/blog/ becomes yeoman.io!blog
  • size: Specified size, eg. 1024x1000
  • width: Width of the specified size, eg. 1024
  • height: Height of the specified size, eg. 1000
  • crop: Outputs -cropped when the crop option is true
  • date: The current date (YYYY-MM-DD), eg. 2015-05-18
  • time: The current time (HH-mm-ss), eg. 21-15-11
incrementalName

Type: boolean\ Default: false

When a file exists, append an incremental number.

selector

Type: string

Capture a specific DOM element matching a CSS selector.

hide

Type: string[]

Hide an array of DOM elements matching CSS selectors.

username

Type: string

Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.

password

Type: string

Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.

scale

Type: number\ Default: 1

Scale webpage n times.

format

Type: string\ Default: png\ Values: 'png' | 'jpg'

Image format.

userAgent

Type: string

Custom user agent.

headers

Type: object

Custom HTTP request headers.

transparent

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Set background color to transparent instead of white if no background is set.

darkMode

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Emulate preference of dark color scheme.

launchOptions

Type: object\ Default: {}

Options passed to puppeteer.launch().

pageres.src(url, sizes, options?)

Add a page to screenshot.

url

Required\ Type: string

URL or local path to the website you want to screenshot. You can also use a data URI.

sizes

Required\ Type: string[]

Use a <width>x<height> notation or a keyword.

A keyword is a version of a device from this list.

You can also pass in the w3counter keyword to use the ten most popular resolutions from w3counter.

options

Type: object

Options set here will take precedence over the ones set in the constructor.

pageres.dest(directory)

Set the destination directory.

directory

Type: string

pageres.run()

Run pageres. Returns Promise<Buffer[]>.

Task runners

Check out grunt-pageres if you're using Grunt.

For Gulp and Broccoli, just use the API directly. No need for a wrapper plugin.

Built with Pageres

  • Break Shot - Desktop app for capturing screenshots of responsive websites.

