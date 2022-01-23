Capture screenshots of websites in various resolutions. A good way to make sure your websites are responsive. It's speedy and generates 100 screenshots from 10 different websites in just over a minute. It can also be used to render SVG images.

See pageres-cli for the command-line tool.

Install

npm install pageres

Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.

Usage

const Pageres = require ( 'pageres' ); ( async ( ) => { await new Pageres({ delay : 2 }) .src( 'https://github.com/sindresorhus/pageres' , [ '480x320' , '1024x768' , 'iphone 5s' ], { crop : true }) .src( 'https://sindresorhus.com' , [ '1280x1024' , '1920x1080' ]) .src( 'data:text/html,<h1>Awesome!</h1>' , [ '1024x768' ]) .dest(__dirname) .run(); console .log( 'Finished generating screenshots!' ); })();

API

options

Type: object

delay

Type: number (Seconds)\ Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot.

Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.

timeout

Type: number (Seconds)\ Default: 60

Number of seconds after which the request is aborted.

crop

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Crop to the set height.

css

Type: string

Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.

script

Type: string

Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.

cookies

Type: Array<string | object>

A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object.

Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.

filename

Type: string \ Default: '<%= url %>-<%= size %><%= crop %>'

Define a customized filename using Lo-Dash templates.\ For example: <%= date %> - <%= url %>-<%= size %><%= crop %> .

Available variables:

url : The URL in slugified form, eg. http://yeoman.io/blog/ becomes yeoman.io!blog

: The URL in slugified form, eg. becomes size : Specified size, eg. 1024x1000

: Specified size, eg. width : Width of the specified size, eg. 1024

: Width of the specified size, eg. height : Height of the specified size, eg. 1000

: Height of the specified size, eg. crop : Outputs -cropped when the crop option is true

: Outputs when the crop option is true date : The current date (YYYY-MM-DD), eg. 2015-05-18

: The current date (YYYY-MM-DD), eg. 2015-05-18 time : The current time (HH-mm-ss), eg. 21-15-11

incrementalName

Type: boolean \ Default: false

When a file exists, append an incremental number.

selector

Type: string

Capture a specific DOM element matching a CSS selector.

hide

Type: string[]

Hide an array of DOM elements matching CSS selectors.

username

Type: string

Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.

password

Type: string

Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.

scale

Type: number \ Default: 1

Scale webpage n times.

format

Type: string \ Default: png \ Values: 'png' | 'jpg'

Image format.

userAgent

Type: string

Custom user agent.

headers

Type: object

Custom HTTP request headers.

transparent

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Set background color to transparent instead of white if no background is set.

darkMode

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Emulate preference of dark color scheme.

launchOptions

Type: object \ Default: {}

Options passed to puppeteer.launch() .

Add a page to screenshot.

url

Required\ Type: string

URL or local path to the website you want to screenshot. You can also use a data URI.

sizes

Required\ Type: string[]

Use a <width>x<height> notation or a keyword.

A keyword is a version of a device from this list.

You can also pass in the w3counter keyword to use the ten most popular resolutions from w3counter.

options

Type: object

Options set here will take precedence over the ones set in the constructor.

Set the destination directory.

directory

Type: string

Run pageres. Returns Promise<Buffer[]> .

Task runners

Check out grunt-pageres if you're using Grunt.

For Gulp and Broccoli, just use the API directly. No need for a wrapper plugin.

Built with Pageres

Break Shot - Desktop app for capturing screenshots of responsive websites.

