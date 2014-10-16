pagerduty

A node.js client for PagerDuty.

Install

npm install pagerduty

Methods

Required: serviceKey - The GUID of one of your “Generic API” services. This is the “service key” listed on a Generic API’s service detail page.



Required: description - A short description of the problem that led to this trigger.

Optional: details - An arbitrary JSON object containing any data you’d like included in the incident log. incidentKey - Identifies the incident to which this trigger event should be applied. callback - A Callback with two arguments (err, response)



Required: incidentKey - Identifies the incident to which this trigger event should be applied.

Optional: details - An arbitrary JSON object containing any data you’d like included in the incident log. description - Text that will appear in the incident’s log associated with this event. callback - A Callback with two arguments (err, response)



Required: incidentKey - Identifies the incident to which this trigger event should be applied.

Optional: details - An arbitrary JSON object containing any data you’d like included in the incident log. description - Text that will appear in the incident’s log associated with this event. callback - A Callback with two arguments (err, response)



Example response

{ status: 'success', incident_key: ' 87 fb80301f99012f961a1231381bc5dc', message: 'Event processed' }

Usage

var pager, PagerDuty; PagerDuty = require ( 'pagerduty' ); pager = new PagerDuty({ serviceKey : '12345678901234567890123456789012' }); pager.create({ description : 'testError' , details : { foo : 'bar' }, callback : function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; pager.acknowledge({ incidentKey : response.incident_key, description : 'Got the test error!' , details : { foo : 'bar' }, callback : function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; pager.resolve({ incidentKey : response.incident_key, description : 'Resolved the test error!' , details : { foo : 'bar' }, callback : function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; } }); } }); } });

License

Licensed under the MIT license.