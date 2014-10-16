A node.js client for PagerDuty.
npm install pagerduty
serviceKey - The GUID of one of your “Generic API” services. This is the “service key” listed on a Generic API’s service detail page.
description - A short description of the problem that led to this trigger.
details - An arbitrary JSON object containing any data you’d like included in the incident log.
incidentKey - Identifies the incident to which this trigger event should be applied.
callback - A Callback with two arguments
(err, response)
description - Text that will appear in the incident’s log associated with this event.
callback - A Callback with two arguments
(err, response)
description - Text that will appear in the incident’s log associated with this event.
callback - A Callback with two arguments
(err, response)
{
status: 'success',
incident_key: '87fb80301f99012f961a1231381bc5dc',
message: 'Event processed'
}
var pager, PagerDuty;
PagerDuty = require('pagerduty');
pager = new PagerDuty({
serviceKey: '12345678901234567890123456789012' // required
});
pager.create({
description: 'testError', // required
details: {
foo: 'bar'
},
callback: function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
pager.acknowledge({
incidentKey: response.incident_key, // required
description: 'Got the test error!',
details: {
foo: 'bar'
},
callback: function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
pager.resolve({
incidentKey: response.incident_key, // required
description: 'Resolved the test error!',
details: {
foo: 'bar'
},
callback: function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
}
});
}
});
}
});
Licensed under the MIT license.