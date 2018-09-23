No longer Functional

Google removed public access to PageRank scores, so this library is no longer functional.

Old description, from when it worked

Tool for finding the Google PageRank of a given url. Can be used as a node module or a cli command when installed with -g .

Installation

npm install --save pagerank

Usage

var getPageRank = require ( 'pagerank' ); getPageRank( 'http://example.com/' , function ( error, pageRank ) { console .log(error, pageRank); });

Breaking changes:

Starting with version 1.3, pagerank will return/emit an error event when a non-200 status code is received from Google. (Previously it gave a null pagerank, but no error.)

will return/emit an error event when a non-200 status code is received from Google. (Previously it gave a pagerank, but no error.) Starting with version 2.0, pagerank is no longer a readable stream / event emitter, it can only be used via callbacks.

Or, install it globally

npm install -g pagerank

and use it on the commandline: