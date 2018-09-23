openbase logo
pagerank

by Nathan Friedly
2.0.2 (see all)

Node.js library for looking up the Google PageRank of a given site. No longer functional.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

No longer Functional

Google removed public access to PageRank scores, so this library is no longer functional.

Old description, from when it worked

Tool for finding the Google PageRank of a given url. Can be used as a node module or a cli command when installed with -g.

Build Status

Installation

npm install --save pagerank

Usage

var getPageRank = require('pagerank');

// pageRank will either be a number or null
getPageRank('http://example.com/', function(error, pageRank) {
    console.log(error, pageRank);
});

Breaking changes:

  • Starting with version 1.3, pagerank will return/emit an error event when a non-200 status code is received from Google. (Previously it gave a null pagerank, but no error.)
  • Starting with version 2.0, pagerank is no longer a readable stream / event emitter, it can only be used via callbacks.

Or, install it globally

npm install -g pagerank

and use it on the commandline:

    pagerank http://example.com/

