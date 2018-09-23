Google removed public access to PageRank scores, so this library is no longer functional.
Tool for finding the Google PageRank of a given url. Can be used as a node module or a cli command when installed with
-g.
npm install --save pagerank
var getPageRank = require('pagerank');
// pageRank will either be a number or null
getPageRank('http://example.com/', function(error, pageRank) {
console.log(error, pageRank);
});
Breaking changes:
pagerank will return/emit an error event when a non-200 status code is received from Google.
(Previously it gave a
null pagerank, but no error.)
pagerank is no longer a readable stream / event emitter, it can only be used via callbacks.
Or, install it globally
npm install -g pagerank
and use it on the commandline:
pagerank http://example.com/