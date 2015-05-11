Pagelet

Installation

There are two different ways of using Pagelet in your project. If you're already using the BigPipe framework you don't need to install anything as this module is exposed using:

var Pagelet = require ( 'bigpipe' ).Pagelet;

If you want to build stand-alone pagelets to be used in BigPipe or just want to use the Pagelet pattern in your application you need to install the module your self using:

npm install --save pagelet

And require it in your application as:

var Pagelet = require ( 'pagelet' );

Which is also the code as we assume in all the examples in our documentation.

Table of Contents

Pagelet function

Pagelet instance

The .extend method is used for creating a new Pagelet constructor. It subclasses the Pagelet constructor just like you're used to when using Backbone. It accepts an object which will be automatically applied as part of the prototype:

Pagelet.extend({ js : 'client.js' , css : 'sidebar.styl' , view : 'templ.jade' , get : function get ( ) { } });

In BigPipe we need to know where the Pagelet is required from so we figure out how to correctly resolve the relative paths of the css , js and view properties.

So a full constructed Pagelet instance looks like:

Pagelet.extend({ my : 'prop' , and : function ( ) {} }).on( module );

This has the added benefit of no longer needing to do module.exports = .. in your code as the Pagelet.on method automatically does this for you.

Recursively find and construct all pagelets. Uses the pagelets property to find additional child pagelets. Usually there is no need to call this manually. BigPipe will make sure all pagelets are recursively discovered. Traverse should be called with the name of the parent pagelet, so each child has a proper reference.

Pagelet .extend ({ name : 'parent name' , pagelets : { one : require( 'pagelet' ), two : require( 'pagelet' ) } }) .traverse ( 'parent name' );

required: writable, string

Every pagelet should have a name, it's one of the ways that BigPipe uses to identify which pagelet and where it should be loaded on the page. The name should be an unique but human readable string as this will be used as value for the data-pagelet="" attributes on your Page, but this name is also when you want to check if a Pagelet is available.

Pagelet.extend({ name : 'sidebar' }).on( module );

If no name property has been set on the Pagelet it will take the key that was used when you specified the pagelets for the Page:

var Page = require ( 'bigpipe' ).Page; Page.extend({ pagelets : { sidebar : '../yourpagelet.js' , another : require ( '../yourpagelet.js' ) } }).on( module );

If you supplied the Page instance if a path to a folder of pagelet folders it will use the name of the folders:

var Page = require ( 'bigpipe' ).Page; Page.extend({ pagelets : './pagelets-folder' }).on( module );

|- page.js |- pagelets-folder/ | |- foo/ |- bar/ |- baz/

So in the example above you would have 3 pagelets with the names foo , bar and baz .

optional: writable, boolean

When enabled we will stream the submit of each form that is within a Pagelet to the server instead of using the default full page refreshes. After sending the data the resulting HTML will be used to only update the contents of the pagelet.

If you want to opt-out of this with one form you can add a data-pagelet-async="false" attribute to the form element.

Default value: false

Pagelet.extend({ streaming : true });

optional: writable, array

The RPC array specifies the methods that can be remotely called from the client/browser. Please note that they are not actually send to the client as these functions will execute on the server and transfer the result back to the client.

The first argument that these functions receive is an error first style callback which is used to transfer the response back to the client. All other arguments will be the arguments that were used to call the method on the client.

Default value: []

Pagelet.extend({ RPC : [ 'methodname' ], methodname : function methodname ( reply, arg1, arg2 ) { } }).on( module );

optional: writable, string

Set the render mode the pagelet fragment. This will determine which client side method will be called to create elements. For instance, this mode can be changed to svg to generate SVG elements with the SVG namespaceURI.

Default value: html

Pagelet.extend({ mode : 'svg' , }).on( module );

We currently support two different render modes:

html : Render HTML elements.

: Render HTML elements. svg: Render SVG elements.

optional: writable, string

A default fragment is provided via Pagelet.fragment , however it is possible to overwrite this default fragment with a custom fragment. This fragment is used by render to generate content with appropriate data to work with BigPipe. Change Pagelet.fragment if you'd like to invoke render and generate custom output.

Default value: see pagelet.fragment

Pagelet.extend({ fragment : '<div>{pagelet:template}</div>' , }).on( module );

The received fragment can contain various of placeholders which will be replaced before the template is flushed to the browser. The following placeholders are supported:

{pagelet:template} This contains the rendered output of your specified view.

This contains the rendered output of your specified view. {pagelet:name} The name of pagelet we're currently rendering.

The name of pagelet we're currently rendering. {pagelet:data} A JSON string blob of meta data about the pagelet which contains: id : String, A unique id of the pagelet that was rendered. mode : String, the render mode that you've configured. rpc : Array, names of the RPC methods. remove : Boolean, should this be removed from the DOM. streaming : Boolean, should we stream form submits parent : String, name of the parent pagelet. hash : Object, containing the MD5 hashes of the client view.

A JSON string blob of meta data about the pagelet which contains:

optional: writable, boolean

This instructs our render engine to remove the pagelet placeholders from the DOM structure if we've got no pagelets available for it. This makes it easier to create conditional layouts without having to worry about DOM elements that are left behind.

Default value: true

Pagelet.extend({ if : function conditional ( req, next ) { next( false ); }, remove : false }).on( module );

required: writable, string

The view is a reference to the template that we render inside the data-pagelet="<name>" placeholders. Please make sure that your template can be rendered on both the client and server side. Take a look at our temper project for template engines that we support.

optional: writable, string

Just like the Pagelet.view this is a reference to a template that we will render in your data-pagelet="<name>" placeholders but this template is only rendered when:

We receive an Error argument in our callback that we supply to the Pagelet#get method. Your Pagelet.view throws an error when we're rendering the template.

If this property is not set we will default to a template that ships with this Pagelet by default. This template includes a small HTML fragment that states the error.

optional: writable, string

We attempt to detect the correct template engine based on filename as well as the template engine's that we can require. It is possible that we make the wrong assumption and you wanted to use handlebars for your .mustache based templates but it choose to use hogan.js instead.

Pagelet.extend({ view : 'sidebar.mustache' , engine : 'handlebars' }).on( module );

Please note that the engine needs to be compatible with the temper module that we use to compile the templates

optional: writable, array

For optimal performance the data that is send to the client will be minimal and dependant on they query that is provided. Data can be supplied to the client by listing the keys (nested paths in dot notation) of which the data should be send to the client. In the example only the content of mydata and nested.is will be send.

Pagelet.extend({ query : [ 'mydata' , 'nested.is' ], get : function get ( done ) { done( null , { mydata : 'test' , nested : { is : 'allowed' , left : 'alone' }, more : 'data' }); } }).on( module );

optional: writable, string

The location of the styling for only this pagelet. You should assume that you bundle all the CSS that is required to fully render this pagelet. By eliminating inherited CSS it will be easier for you to re-use this pagelet on other pages as well as in other projects.

Pagelet.extend({ css : './my-little-pony.styl' }).on( module );

Please note that this doesn't have to be a .css file as we will transparently pre-process these files for you. See the smithy project for the compatible pre-processors.

optional: writable, string

As you might have guessed, this is the location of the JavaScript that you want to have loaded for your pagelet. We use fortress to sandbox this JavaScript in a dedicated iframe so the code you write is not affected and will not affect other pagelets on the same page. This also makes it relatively save to extend the build-in primitives of JavaScript (adding new properties to Array etc).

Unlike the view and css we do not pre-process the JavaScript. But this does not mean you cannot use CoffeeScript or other pre-processed languages inside a Pagelet. It just means that you have to compile your files to a proper JavaScript file and point to that location instead.

Pagelet.extend({ js : './library.js' }).on( module );

Please note that the sandboxing is not there as a security feature, it was only designed to prevent code from different pagelets clashing with each other

optional: writable, array

An array of dependencies that your pagelet depends on which should be loaded in advance and available on the page before any CSS or JavaScript is executed. The files listed in this array can either a be CSS or JavaScript resource.

pagelet.extend({ dependencies : [ 'https://google.com/ga.js' ] }).on( module );

required: writable, function

Get provides the data that is used for rendering the output of the Pagelet.

The get method receives one argument:

done: A completion callback which accepts two arguments. This callback should be called when your custom implementation has finished gathering data from all sources. Calling done(error, data) will allow the render method to complete its work. The data provided to the callback will be used to render the actual Pagelet.

Pagelet.extend({ get : function get ( done ) { var data = { provide : 'data-async' }; done(error, data); }, }).on( module );

optional: writable, function

The if function allows you to build conditional pagelets. These pagelets will only be rendered if the supplied callback receives true . This can be used to build private pagelets like administrator pagelets that require special permissions in order to be shown seen.

When used in BigPipe we take this concept even further as it's possible to set an array of pagelets that could be used in the placeholder. You could use to show login and logout buttons, sign up or getting starting pagelets or even start doing A/B testing with multiple pagelets! The possibilities are endless here.

The supplied function receives 2 or 3 arguments:

req: The incoming HTTP requirement.

left: An array of pagelets that will tried if this pagelet callback resolves to false. This is an optional argument, if you do no specify it your last argument will be the completion callback that is listed below.

done: A completion callback which only accepts one argument, a boolean. If this boolean has been set to true the pagelet is authorized on the page and will be rendered as expected. When the argument evaluates as false (so also null, undefined, 0 etc) we assume that it's disallowed and should not be rendered.

Pagelet.extend({ if : function conditional ( req, done ) { done( true ); } }).on( module );

Or with 3 arguments:

Pagelet.extend({ if : function abtest ( req, left, done ) { if (!left.length) return done( true ); done( Math .random() < 0.5 ); } }).on( module );

optional: writable, function

The pagelet has been initialised. If you have an authorization function this function will only be called after a successful authorization. If no authorization hook is provided it should be called instantly.

Pagelet.extend({ initialize : function ( ) { this .once( 'event' , function ( ) { doStuff(); }); } });

optional: writable, string|array|object

Each pagelet can contain n child pagelets. Similar to using pagelets through BigPipe, the pagelets property can be a string (filepath to file or directory), array or object containing multiple pagelets. All subsequent child pagelets will be converged on one stack to allow full parallel initialization. The client will handle deferred rendering of child pagelets, also see _parent.

Pagelet .extend ({ pagelets : { one: require ( 'pagelet' ), two: require ( 'pagelet' ) } });

read only

The unique id of a given pagelet instance. Please note that this is not a persistent id and will differ between every single initialised instance.

read only

The pagelet can also be initialised through Primus so it can be used for real-time communication (and make things like RPC work). The communication is done over a substream which allows Primus multiplex the connection between various of endpoints.

read only

If the current pagelet is intialized from another pagelet, it will have a _parent reference. The pagelets' parent name will be stored so that client-side initialization is deferred till the parent is rendered.

License

MIT