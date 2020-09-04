Pageable transforms a web page into a full page scrolling presentation.
npm install pageable --save
Grab the file from one of the CDNs and include it in your page:
https://unpkg.com/pageable@latest/dist/pageable.min.js
You can replace
latest with the required release number if needed.
You can also include the optional stylesheet that applies styling to the nav pips and buttons:
https://unpkg.com/pageable@latest/dist/pageable.min.css
Define a container element that has at least one descendant element with the
data-anchor attribute.
<div id="container">
<div data-anchor="Page 1"></div>
<div data-anchor="Page 2"></div>
<div data-anchor="Page 3"></div>
<div data-anchor="Page 4"></div>
....
</div>
Instantiate Pageable and pass a reference to the container in the constructor:
new Pageable("#container");
The HTML will be transformed in the following way:
<div class="pg-wrapper">
<div id="container" class="pg-container">
<!-- pages -->
<div data-anchor="page-1" id="page-1" class="pg-page pg-active"></div>
<div data-anchor="page-2" id="page-2" class="pg-page"></div>
<div data-anchor="page-3" id="page-3" class="pg-page"></div>
<div data-anchor="page-4" id="page-4" class="pg-page"></div>
...
</div>
<!-- pips will go here -->
</div>
If you don't set the
[data-anchor] attribute then you must set the anchors with the
anchors option.
If
pips are enabled, their HTML will be appended to the
.pg-wrapper element after the
.pg-container element.
The defined anchors will be 'slugified' and used as the page's
id - e.g.
My Page 1 will be converted to
my-page-1
Take care not to have another element with a duplicate
id
You can pass an object as the second paramater to customise the instance:
new Pageable("#container", {
childSelector: "[data-anchor]" // CSS3 selector string for the pages
anchors: [], // define the page anchors
pips: true, // display the pips
animation: 300, // the duration in ms of the scroll animation
delay: 0, // the delay in ms before the scroll animation starts
throttle: 50, // the interval in ms that the resize callback is fired
orientation: "vertical", // or horizontal
swipeThreshold: 50, // swipe / mouse drag distance (px) before firing the page change event
freeScroll: false, // allow manual scrolling when dragging instead of automatically moving to next page
navPrevEl: false, // define an element to use to scroll to the previous page (CSS3 selector string or Element reference)
navNextEl: false, // define an element to use to scroll to the next page (CSS3 selector string or Element reference)
infinite: false, // enable infinite scrolling (from 0.4.0)
slideshow: { // enable slideshow that cycles through your pages automatically (from 0.4.0)
interval: 3000, // time in ms between page change,
delay: 0 // delay in ms after the interval has ended and before changing page
},
events: {
wheel: true, // enable / disable mousewheel scrolling
mouse: true, // enable / disable mouse drag scrolling
touch: true, // enable / disable touch / swipe scrolling
keydown: true, // enable / disable keyboard navigation
},
easing: function(currentTime, startPos, endPos, interval) {
// the easing function used for the scroll animation
return -endPos * (currentTime /= interval) * (currentTime - 2) + startPos;
},
onInit: function() {
// do something when the instance is ready
},
onUpdate: function() {
// do something when the instance updates
},
onBeforeStart: function() {
// do something before scrolling begins
},
onStart: function() {
// do something when scrolling begins
},
onScroll: function() {
// do something during scroll
},
onFinish: function() {
// do something when scrolling ends
},
});
Any anchor on your page that has a hash that matches the ones in the current
Pageable instance will trigger scrolling. This allows you to add navigation links without needing to define event listeners or callbacks to get them to trigger a scroll.
childSelector
Boolean
true
A CSS3 selector string for selecting the nodes to be used as pages
anchors
Array
undefined
An array of strings to use as the page anchors. Make sure the number of anchors used is equal to the number of pages.
pips
Boolean
true
Displays the navigation pips.
animation
Number
300
Sets the scroll animation duration. Set to
0 to disable animation.
NOTE: This option was known as
interval in versions prior to
v0.5.0
delay
Number
0
Sets the delay in
ms before the scroll animation starts.
swipeThreshold
Number
50
Sets the swipe / mouse drag distance in
px before firing the page change event. If drag / swipe distance is below this threshold then scrolling will not activate.
freeScroll
Boolean
false
Sets the ability to drag / scroll freely instead of snapping to the next page.
infinite
Boolean
false
Allow seamless continuous scrolling.
orientation
String
'vertical'
Sets the orientation of the instance. Either
'vertical' or
'horizontal'.
throttle
Number
50
Sets the interval in
ms that the resize callback is fired.
navPrevEl
String|HTMLElement
false
Define an element to use to scroll to the previous page. A valid CSS3 selector string or Element reference.
navNextEl
String|HTMLElement
false
Define an element to use to scroll to the next page. A valid CSS3 selector string or Element reference.
slideshow
Object
false
Enables the slideshow function that cycles through your pages automatically.
The object has two properties to further customise the slidewhow:
interval - length of time in
ms to display each page.
delay - delay in
ms after the interval has ended and before changing page.
events
Object
Define the allowed events.
wheel - enable / disable mousewheel scrolling
mouse - enable / disable mouse drag scrolling
touch - enable / disable touch / swipe scrolling
keydown - enable / disable keyboard navigation
All properties are set to
true by default.
easing
Function
Define the easing function used for the scroll animation.
The function takes four
arguments:
function(currentTime, startPos, endPos, interval) {
// the default easing function
return -endPos * (currentTime /= interval) * (currentTime - 2) + startPos;
}
currentTime - The current time in
ms
startPos - The start position in
px
endPos - The end position in
px
interval - The duration of the animation in
ms
onInit
Function
noop
Define a callback to be called when the instance is fully rendered and ready for use.
The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)
new Pageable("#container", {
onInit: function(data) {
// data.index, data.scrolled, data.max
}
});
onUpdate
Function
noop
Define a callback to be called when the instance updates.
The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)
onBeforeStart
Function
noop
Define a callback to be called before scrolling begins.
The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)
onStart
Function
noop
Define a callback to be called when scrolling begins.
The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)
onScroll
Function
noop
Define a callback to be called while scrolling.
The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)
onFinish
Function
noop
Define a callback to be called when scrolling finishes.
The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)
destroy()
Destroy the instance.
This will remove all event listeners and return the DOM to it's initial state.
pageable.destroy();
init()
Initialise the instance after destroying.
pageable.init();
next()
Scroll to next page.
pageable.next();
prev()
Scroll to previous page.
pageable.prev();
scrollToPage([page])
Scroll to defined page number.
// scroll to page 3
pageable.scrollToPage(3);
scrollToAnchor([anchor])
Scroll to defined anchor.
pageable.scrollToAnchor("#myanchor");
orientate([orientation])
Orientate the instance to either vertical or horizontal.
pageable.orientate("horizontal");
// or
pageable.orientate("vertical");
slideshow()
Returns an instance of the slideshow. This requires the
slideshow option to be set to
true (
v0.4.0 and above).
The sideshow instance has two methods:
start() - starts / resumes the slideshow
stop() - stops / pauses the slideshow
// stop / pause slideshow
pageable.slideshow().stop();
// start / resume slideshow
pageable.slideshow().start();
on([event, [callback]])
Add custom event listener. See Custom Events
off([event, [callback]])
remove custom event listener. See Custom Events
You can listen to Pageable's custom events with the
on(type, callback) method.
The callback has one argument which returns the data object:
{
index: // the current page index
scrolled: // the current scroll offset
max: // the maximum scroll amount possible
percent: // the scroll position as a percentage of the maximum scroll (v0.6.7 and above)
}
The
percent property can be helpful when adding progress indicators (see Adding Progress Bars).
const pages = new Pageable("#container");
pages.on("init", data => {
// do something when the instance is ready
});
pages.on("update", data => {
// do something when the instance is updated
// this event also fires when the screen size changes
});
pages.on("scroll.before", data => {
// do something before scrolling starts
// this event will fire when the defined delay begins
// e.g. if the delay is set to 400, this event will
// fire 400ms BEFORE the "scroll.start" event fires
});
pages.on("scroll.start", data => {
// do something when scrolling starts
// this event will fire when the defined delay ends
// e.g. if the delay is set to 400, this event will
// fire 400ms AFTER the "scroll.before" event fires
});
pages.on("scroll", data => {
// do something during scroll
});
pages.on("scroll.end", data => {
// do something when scrolling ends
});
