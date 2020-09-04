openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pag

pageable

by Karl
0.6.8 (see all)

Create full page scrolling web pages. No jQuery.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

597

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pageable

Maintenance Code Climate maintainability npm license GitHub release npm GitHub issues GitHub issues

Pageable transforms a web page into a full page scrolling presentation.

  • Lightweight (less than 3kb gzipped)
  • Responsive
  • Performant
  • Touch support
  • Easy to set up
  • IE10+

Demos

If this project helps you then you can grab me a coffee or beer to say thanks.

paypal

Contents

Install

npm

npm install pageable --save

Browser

Grab the file from one of the CDNs and include it in your page:

https://unpkg.com/pageable@latest/dist/pageable.min.js

You can replace latest with the required release number if needed.

You can also include the optional stylesheet that applies styling to the nav pips and buttons: 

https://unpkg.com/pageable@latest/dist/pageable.min.css

Set up

Define a container element that has at least one descendant element with the data-anchor attribute.

HTML

<div id="container">
    <div data-anchor="Page 1"></div>
    <div data-anchor="Page 2"></div>
    <div data-anchor="Page 3"></div>
    <div data-anchor="Page 4"></div>
    ....
</div>

Instantiate Pageable and pass a reference to the container in the constructor:

JS

new Pageable("#container");

The HTML will be transformed in the following way:

<div class="pg-wrapper">
    <div id="container" class="pg-container">
        <!-- pages -->
        <div data-anchor="page-1" id="page-1" class="pg-page pg-active"></div>
        <div data-anchor="page-2" id="page-2" class="pg-page"></div>
        <div data-anchor="page-3" id="page-3" class="pg-page"></div>
        <div data-anchor="page-4" id="page-4" class="pg-page"></div>
        ...
    </div>
    <!-- pips will go here -->
</div>

If you don't set the [data-anchor] attribute then you must set the anchors with the anchors option.

If pips are enabled, their HTML will be appended to the .pg-wrapper element after the .pg-container element.

The defined anchors will be 'slugified' and used as the page's id - e.g. My Page 1 will be converted to my-page-1

Take care not to have another element with a duplicate id

You can pass an object as the second paramater to customise the instance:

JS

new Pageable("#container", {
    childSelector: "[data-anchor]" // CSS3 selector string for the pages
    anchors: [], // define the page anchors
    pips: true, // display the pips
    animation: 300, // the duration in ms of the scroll animation
    delay: 0, // the delay in ms before the scroll animation starts
    throttle: 50, // the interval in ms that the resize callback is fired
    orientation: "vertical", // or horizontal
    swipeThreshold: 50, // swipe / mouse drag distance (px) before firing the page change event
    freeScroll: false, // allow manual scrolling when dragging instead of automatically moving to next page
    navPrevEl: false, // define an element to use to scroll to the previous page (CSS3 selector string or Element reference)
    navNextEl: false, // define an element to use to scroll to the next page (CSS3 selector string or Element reference)
    infinite: false, // enable infinite scrolling (from 0.4.0)
    slideshow: { // enable slideshow that cycles through your pages automatically (from 0.4.0)
        interval: 3000, // time in ms between page change,
        delay: 0 // delay in ms after the interval has ended and before changing page
    },
    events: {
        wheel: true, // enable / disable mousewheel scrolling
        mouse: true, // enable / disable mouse drag scrolling
        touch: true, // enable / disable touch / swipe scrolling
        keydown: true, // enable / disable keyboard navigation
    },
    easing: function(currentTime, startPos, endPos, interval) {
        // the easing function used for the scroll animation
        return -endPos * (currentTime /= interval) * (currentTime - 2) + startPos;
    },
    onInit: function() {
        // do something when the instance is ready
    },
    onUpdate: function() {
        // do something when the instance updates
    },    
    onBeforeStart: function() {
        // do something before scrolling begins
    },
    onStart: function() {
        // do something when scrolling begins
    },
    onScroll: function() {
        // do something during scroll
    },
    onFinish: function() {
        // do something when scrolling ends
    },
});

Anchors

Any anchor on your page that has a hash that matches the ones in the current Pageable instance will trigger scrolling. This allows you to add navigation links without needing to define event listeners or callbacks to get them to trigger a scroll.

API Reference

Options

childSelector

type: Boolean
default: true

A CSS3 selector string for selecting the nodes to be used as pages

anchors

type: Array
default: undefined

An array of strings to use as the page anchors. Make sure the number of anchors used is equal to the number of pages.

pips

type: Boolean
default: true

Displays the navigation pips.

animation

type: Number
default: 300

Sets the scroll animation duration. Set to 0 to disable animation.

NOTE: This option was known as interval in versions prior to v0.5.0

delay

type: Number
default: 0

Sets the delay in ms before the scroll animation starts.

swipeThreshold

type: Number
default: 50

Sets the swipe / mouse drag distance in px before firing the page change event. If drag / swipe distance is below this threshold then scrolling will not activate.

freeScroll

type: Boolean
default: false

Sets the ability to drag / scroll freely instead of snapping to the next page.

infinite

type: Boolean
default: false

Allow seamless continuous scrolling.

orientation

type: String
default: 'vertical'

Sets the orientation of the instance. Either 'vertical' or 'horizontal'.

throttle

type: Number
default: 50

Sets the interval in ms that the resize callback is fired.

type: String|HTMLElement
default: false

Define an element to use to scroll to the previous page. A valid CSS3 selector string or Element reference.

type: String|HTMLElement
default: false

Define an element to use to scroll to the next page. A valid CSS3 selector string or Element reference.

slideshow

type: Object
default: false

Enables the slideshow function that cycles through your pages automatically.

The object has two properties to further customise the slidewhow:

  • interval - length of time in ms to display each page.
  • delay - delay in ms after the interval has ended and before changing page.

events

type: Object

Define the allowed events.

  • wheel - enable / disable mousewheel scrolling
  • mouse - enable / disable mouse drag scrolling
  • touch - enable / disable touch / swipe scrolling
  • keydown - enable / disable keyboard navigation

All properties are set to true by default.

easing

type: Function

Define the easing function used for the scroll animation.

The function takes four arguments:

function(currentTime, startPos, endPos, interval) {
    // the default easing function
    return -endPos * (currentTime /= interval) * (currentTime - 2) + startPos;
}
  • currentTime - The current time in ms
  • startPos - The start position in px
  • endPos - The end position in px
  • interval - The duration of the animation in ms

onInit

type: Function
default: noop

Define a callback to be called when the instance is fully rendered and ready for use.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

new Pageable("#container", {
    onInit: function(data) {
        // data.index, data.scrolled, data.max
    }
});

onUpdate

type: Function
default: noop

Define a callback to be called when the instance updates.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onBeforeStart

type: Function
default: noop

Define a callback to be called before scrolling begins.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onStart

type: Function
default: noop

Define a callback to be called when scrolling begins.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onScroll

type: Function
default: noop

Define a callback to be called while scrolling.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onFinish

type: Function
default: noop

Define a callback to be called when scrolling finishes.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

Methods

destroy()

Destroy the instance.

This will remove all event listeners and return the DOM to it's initial state.

pageable.destroy();

init()

Initialise the instance after destroying.

pageable.init();

next()

Scroll to next page.

pageable.next();

prev()

Scroll to previous page.

pageable.prev();

scrollToPage([page])

Scroll to defined page number.

// scroll to page 3
pageable.scrollToPage(3);

scrollToAnchor([anchor])

Scroll to defined anchor.

pageable.scrollToAnchor("#myanchor");

orientate([orientation])

Orientate the instance to either vertical or horizontal.

pageable.orientate("horizontal");
// or
pageable.orientate("vertical");

slideshow()

Returns an instance of the slideshow. This requires the slideshow option to be set to true (v0.4.0 and above).

The sideshow instance has two methods:

  • start() - starts / resumes the slideshow
  • stop() - stops / pauses the slideshow
// stop / pause slideshow
pageable.slideshow().stop();

// start / resume slideshow
pageable.slideshow().start();

on([event, [callback]])

Add custom event listener. See Custom Events

off([event, [callback]])

remove custom event listener. See Custom Events

Custom Events

You can listen to Pageable's custom events with the on(type, callback) method.

The callback has one argument which returns the data object:

{
    index: // the current page index
    scrolled: // the current scroll offset
    max: // the maximum scroll amount possible
    percent: // the scroll position as a percentage of the maximum scroll (v0.6.7 and above)
}

The percent property can be helpful when adding progress indicators (see Adding Progress Bars).

Examples

const pages = new Pageable("#container");

pages.on("init", data => {
    // do something when the instance is ready
});

pages.on("update", data => {
    // do something when the instance is updated
    
    // this event also fires when the screen size changes
});

pages.on("scroll.before", data => {
    // do something before scrolling starts
    
    // this event will fire when the defined delay begins
    
    // e.g. if the delay is set to 400, this event will
    // fire 400ms BEFORE the "scroll.start" event fires    
});

pages.on("scroll.start", data => {
    // do something when scrolling starts
    
    // this event will fire when the defined delay ends
    
    // e.g. if the delay is set to 400, this event will
    // fire 400ms AFTER the "scroll.before" event fires
});

pages.on("scroll", data => {
    // do something during scroll
});

pages.on("scroll.end", data => {
    // do something when scrolling ends
});

If this project helps you then you can grab me a coffee or beer to say thanks.

paypal

Copyright © 2018 Karl Saunders | BSD & MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial