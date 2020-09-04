Pageable

Pageable transforms a web page into a full page scrolling presentation.

Lightweight (less than 3kb gzipped)

Responsive

Performant

Touch support

Easy to set up

IE10+

Demos

If this project helps you then you can grab me a coffee or beer to say thanks.

Contents

Install

npm

npm install pageable --save

Browser

Grab the file from one of the CDNs and include it in your page:

https :

You can replace latest with the required release number if needed.

You can also include the optional stylesheet that applies styling to the nav pips and buttons:

https :

Set up

Define a container element that has at least one descendant element with the data-anchor attribute.

HTML

< div id = "container" > < div data-anchor = "Page 1" > </ div > < div data-anchor = "Page 2" > </ div > < div data-anchor = "Page 3" > </ div > < div data-anchor = "Page 4" > </ div > .... </ div >

Instantiate Pageable and pass a reference to the container in the constructor:

JS

new Pageable( "#container" );

The HTML will be transformed in the following way:

< div class = "pg-wrapper" > < div id = "container" class = "pg-container" > < div data-anchor = "page-1" id = "page-1" class = "pg-page pg-active" > </ div > < div data-anchor = "page-2" id = "page-2" class = "pg-page" > </ div > < div data-anchor = "page-3" id = "page-3" class = "pg-page" > </ div > < div data-anchor = "page-4" id = "page-4" class = "pg-page" > </ div > ... </ div > </ div >

If you don't set the [data-anchor] attribute then you must set the anchors with the anchors option.

If pips are enabled, their HTML will be appended to the .pg-wrapper element after the .pg-container element.

The defined anchors will be 'slugified' and used as the page's id - e.g. My Page 1 will be converted to my-page-1

Take care not to have another element with a duplicate id

You can pass an object as the second paramater to customise the instance:

JS

new Pageable( "#container" , { childSelector : "[data-anchor]" anchors : [], pips : true , animation : 300 , delay : 0 , throttle : 50 , orientation : "vertical" , swipeThreshold : 50 , freeScroll : false , navPrevEl : false , navNextEl : false , infinite : false , slideshow : { interval : 3000 , delay : 0 }, events : { wheel : true , mouse : true , touch : true , keydown : true , }, easing : function ( currentTime, startPos, endPos, interval ) { return -endPos * (currentTime /= interval) * (currentTime - 2 ) + startPos; }, onInit : function ( ) { }, onUpdate : function ( ) { }, onBeforeStart : function ( ) { }, onStart : function ( ) { }, onScroll : function ( ) { }, onFinish : function ( ) { }, });

Anchors

Any anchor on your page that has a hash that matches the ones in the current Pageable instance will trigger scrolling. This allows you to add navigation links without needing to define event listeners or callbacks to get them to trigger a scroll.

API Reference

Options

childSelector

type: Boolean

default: true

A CSS3 selector string for selecting the nodes to be used as pages

anchors

type: Array

default: undefined

An array of strings to use as the page anchors. Make sure the number of anchors used is equal to the number of pages.

pips

type: Boolean

default: true

Displays the navigation pips.

animation

type: Number

default: 300

Sets the scroll animation duration. Set to 0 to disable animation.

NOTE: This option was known as interval in versions prior to v0.5.0

delay

type: Number

default: 0

Sets the delay in ms before the scroll animation starts.

swipeThreshold

type: Number

default: 50

Sets the swipe / mouse drag distance in px before firing the page change event. If drag / swipe distance is below this threshold then scrolling will not activate.

freeScroll

type: Boolean

default: false

Sets the ability to drag / scroll freely instead of snapping to the next page.

infinite

type: Boolean

default: false

Allow seamless continuous scrolling.

orientation

type: String

Sets the orientation of the instance. Either 'vertical' or 'horizontal' .

throttle

type: Number

default: 50

Sets the interval in ms that the resize callback is fired.

navPrevEl

default: false

Define an element to use to scroll to the previous page. A valid CSS3 selector string or Element reference.

navNextEl

default: false

Define an element to use to scroll to the next page. A valid CSS3 selector string or Element reference.

slideshow

type: Object

default: false

Enables the slideshow function that cycles through your pages automatically.

The object has two properties to further customise the slidewhow:

interval - length of time in ms to display each page.

- length of time in to display each page. delay - delay in ms after the interval has ended and before changing page.

events

type: Object

Define the allowed events.

wheel - enable / disable mousewheel scrolling

- enable / disable mousewheel scrolling mouse - enable / disable mouse drag scrolling

- enable / disable mouse drag scrolling touch - enable / disable touch / swipe scrolling

- enable / disable touch / swipe scrolling keydown - enable / disable keyboard navigation

All properties are set to true by default.

easing

type: Function

Define the easing function used for the scroll animation.

The function takes four arguments :

function ( currentTime, startPos, endPos, interval ) { return -endPos * (currentTime /= interval) * (currentTime - 2 ) + startPos; }

currentTime - The current time in ms

- The current time in startPos - The start position in px

- The start position in endPos - The end position in px

- The end position in interval - The duration of the animation in ms

onInit

type: Function

default: noop

Define a callback to be called when the instance is fully rendered and ready for use.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

new Pageable( "#container" , { onInit : function ( data ) { } });

type: Function

default: noop

Define a callback to be called when the instance updates.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onBeforeStart

type: Function

default: noop

Define a callback to be called before scrolling begins.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onStart

type: Function

default: noop

Define a callback to be called when scrolling begins.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onScroll

type: Function

default: noop

Define a callback to be called while scrolling.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

onFinish

type: Function

default: noop

Define a callback to be called when scrolling finishes.

The function takes a single argument that returns the data object (See Custom Events)

Methods

Destroy the instance.

This will remove all event listeners and return the DOM to it's initial state.

pageable.destroy();

Initialise the instance after destroying.

pageable.init();

Scroll to next page.

pageable.next();

Scroll to previous page.

pageable.prev();

Scroll to defined page number.

pageable.scrollToPage( 3 );

Scroll to defined anchor.

pageable.scrollToAnchor( "#myanchor" );

Orientate the instance to either vertical or horizontal.

pageable.orientate( "horizontal" ); pageable.orientate( "vertical" );

Returns an instance of the slideshow. This requires the slideshow option to be set to true ( v0.4.0 and above).

The sideshow instance has two methods:

start() - starts / resumes the slideshow

- starts / resumes the slideshow stop() - stops / pauses the slideshow

pageable.slideshow().stop(); pageable.slideshow().start();

Add custom event listener. See Custom Events

remove custom event listener. See Custom Events

Custom Events

You can listen to Pageable's custom events with the on(type, callback) method.

The callback has one argument which returns the data object:

{ index : scrolled: max: percent: }

The percent property can be helpful when adding progress indicators (see Adding Progress Bars).

Examples

const pages = new Pageable( "#container" ); pages.on( "init" , data => { }); pages.on( "update" , data => { }); pages.on( "scroll.before" , data => { }); pages.on( "scroll.start" , data => { }); pages.on( "scroll" , data => { }); pages.on( "scroll.end" , data => { });

