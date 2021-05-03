openbase logo
page-timing

by fiverr
3.1.5

⏱ Measure browser timing and do something with it

Readme

page-timing

⏱ Collect and measure browser performance metrics

All metrics are converted to snake_case

import { navigation, paint } from 'page-timing';

(async () => {
    const results = await Promise.all([
        paint(),
        navigation()
    ]);

    const metrics = Object.assign(...results);

    fetch('/browser-performance-metrics', {
        method: 'POST',
        body: JSON.stringify({
            page_name: 'my page',
            metrics
        }),
    });
})();

API endpoints

Metrics

NameMeaningGroupType
navigation_startTermination of previous document upon navigatingnavigationnumber
unload_event_startPrevious document unloadnavigationnumber
unload_event_endnavigationnumber
redirect_countNumbers of redirects while requesting this pagenavigationnumber
redirect_startRedirect from previous documentnavigationnumber
redirect_endnavigationnumber
fetch_startReady to fetch the documentnavigationnumber
domain_lookup_startnavigationnumber
domain_lookup_endnavigationnumber
durationDifference between responseEnd and startTimenavigationnumber
connect_startSent request to open a connectionnavigationnumber
connect_endnavigationnumber
secure_connection_startSecure connection handshakenavigationnumber
request_startRequest the documentnavigationnumber
response_startReceived the first byte of the responsenavigationnumber
response_endReceived the last byte of the responsenavigationnumber
dom_loadingParser started worknavigationnumber
dom_interactiveParser finished work on main document. Changed document readyState to "interactive"navigationnumber
dom_content_loaded_event_startExecuted required scripts after parsing the documentnavigationnumber
dom_content_loaded_event_endnavigationnumber
dom_completeChanged document readyState to "complete"navigationnumber
load_event_startAll assets are loaded. Document fires "load" eventnavigationnumber
load_event_endDocument finished executing "load" event listenersnavigationnumber
transfer_sizeSize (octets) of response headers and payload bodynavigationnumber
encoded_body_sizeSize (octets) of payload bodynavigationnumber
decoded_body_sizeSize (octets) of message bodynavigationnumber
worker_startTime until service worker rannavigationnumber
first_paintUser agent first rendered after navigationpaintnumber
first_contentful_paintDocument contains at least one element that is paintable and contentful †paintnumber
first_image_paintTBDpaintnumber
final_asset_javascript_countTotal number of Javascript resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_javascript_loadLoading time spent on Javascript resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_javascript_sizeTotal size of Javascript resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_stylesheets_countTotal number of CSS resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_stylesheets_loadLoading time spent on CSS resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_stylesheets_sizeTotal size of CSS resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_images_countTotal number of image resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_images_loadLoading time spent on image resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_images_sizeTotal size of image resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_other_countTotal number of other resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_other_loadLoading time spent on other resourcesassetsnumber
final_asset_other_sizeTotal size of other resourcesassetsnumber
connection_typebluetooth, cellular, ethernet, none, wifi, wimax, other, unknownconnectionstring
effective_bandwidthMbpsconnectionnumber
effective_connection_typeslow-2g, 2g, 3g, 4gconnectionstring
effective_max_bandwidthMbpsconnectionnumber
reduced_data_usageVendor's "Data Saver" feature enablesconnectionboolean
round_trip_timeEstimated effective round-trip in msconnectionnumber
navigation_typenavigate, reload, back_forward, prerenderconnectionstring
js_heap_size_limitMaximum bytes available for JS heapmemorynumber
total_js_heap_sizeTotal allocated bytes for JS heapmemorynumber
used_js_heap_sizeCurrently active bytes of JS heapmemorynumber
window_inner_heightHeight of the window's layout viewportdisplaynumber
window_inner_widthWidth of the window's layout viewportdisplaynumber
screen_color_depthColor depth of the screendisplaynumber
screen_pixel_depthBit depth of the screendisplaynumber
screen_orientation_typelandscape-primary, landscape-secondary, portrait-primary, portrait-secondarydisplaystring
final_dom_node_countTotal number of nodes under the document objectdomnumber
final_dom_nest_depthHighest nesting depth of DOM element under the documentdomnumber
final_html_sizeCharacter count of the HTML documentdomnumber
page_time_elapsedmilliseconds elapsed since the time originelapsednumber

contentful element: A visible element which contains non empty text, media content or input.

More functions

fps

Measure page frame rate at a certain point in time

import { fps } from 'page-timing';

const frames_per_second = await fps();
console.log({ frames_per_second });

Increase sample rate by checking more than one second. (Result is still in frames per second)

const frames_per_second = await fps({ sample: 5 });
console.log({ frames_per_second });

measure

Wrap a function and measure it's execution time in milliseconds into a performance measure entry.

import { measure } from 'page-timing';

async function myFunction(
    await wait(50);
    doSomethingElse();
}

await measure(myFunction, 'my-function');

// Example: Convert entries to a named array
Object.assign(
    ...performance.getEntriesByType('measure').map(
        ({ name, duration }) => ({[name]: duration})
    )
);
// {my-function: 53.35999990347773}

// Example: Retrieve a specific entry
const { duration } = performance.getEntriesByName('my-function');
// 53.35999990347773

Illustration of navigation events

Bonus

A simple example to add web vitals and TTI

npm i page-timing web-vitals tti-polyfill

import { all, connection } from 'page-timing';
import { getLCP, getFID, getCLS } from 'web-vitals';
import TTI from 'tti-polyfill';

(async () => {
    const connectionInfo = await connection();

    // Send metrics from browser performance API
    send(await all());

    // Send web vitals to the same endpoint
    [
        [getLCP, 'largest_contentful_paint'],
        [getFID, 'first_input_delay'],
        [getCLS, 'cumulative_layout_shift'],
    ].forEach(
        ([ fn, name ]) => fn(
            ({ value }) => send({
                [name]: value,
                ...connectionInfo // Some connection info
            })
        )
    );

    TTI.getFirstConsistentlyInteractive().then(
        (time_to_interactive) => send({
            time_to_interactive,
            ...connectionInfo // Some connection info
        })
    ).catch(() => null)
})();

const send = metrics => fetch('/browser-performance-metrics', {
  method: 'POST',
  body: JSON.stringify({ page_name: 'my page', metrics }),
});

