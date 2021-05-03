⏱ Collect and measure browser performance metrics

All metrics are converted to snake_case

import { navigation, paint } from 'page-timing' ; ( async ( ) => { const results = await Promise .all([ paint(), navigation() ]); const metrics = Object .assign(...results); fetch( '/browser-performance-metrics' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON .stringify({ page_name : 'my page' , metrics }), }); })();

API endpoints

Metrics

Name Meaning Group Type navigation_start Termination of previous document upon navigating navigation number unload_event_start Previous document unload navigation number unload_event_end navigation number redirect_count Numbers of redirects while requesting this page navigation number redirect_start Redirect from previous document navigation number redirect_end navigation number fetch_start Ready to fetch the document navigation number domain_lookup_start navigation number domain_lookup_end navigation number duration Difference between responseEnd and startTime navigation number connect_start Sent request to open a connection navigation number connect_end navigation number secure_connection_start Secure connection handshake navigation number request_start Request the document navigation number response_start Received the first byte of the response navigation number response_end Received the last byte of the response navigation number dom_loading Parser started work navigation number dom_interactive Parser finished work on main document. Changed document readyState to "interactive" navigation number dom_content_loaded_event_start Executed required scripts after parsing the document navigation number dom_content_loaded_event_end navigation number dom_complete Changed document readyState to "complete" navigation number load_event_start All assets are loaded. Document fires "load" event navigation number load_event_end Document finished executing "load" event listeners navigation number transfer_size Size (octets) of response headers and payload body navigation number encoded_body_size Size (octets) of payload body navigation number decoded_body_size Size (octets) of message body navigation number worker_start Time until service worker ran navigation number first_paint User agent first rendered after navigation paint number first_contentful_paint Document contains at least one element that is paintable and contentful † paint number first_image_paint TBD paint number final_asset_javascript_count Total number of Javascript resources assets number final_asset_javascript_load Loading time spent on Javascript resources assets number final_asset_javascript_size Total size of Javascript resources assets number final_asset_stylesheets_count Total number of CSS resources assets number final_asset_stylesheets_load Loading time spent on CSS resources assets number final_asset_stylesheets_size Total size of CSS resources assets number final_asset_images_count Total number of image resources assets number final_asset_images_load Loading time spent on image resources assets number final_asset_images_size Total size of image resources assets number final_asset_other_count Total number of other resources assets number final_asset_other_load Loading time spent on other resources assets number final_asset_other_size Total size of other resources assets number connection_type bluetooth, cellular, ethernet, none, wifi, wimax, other, unknown connection string effective_bandwidth Mbps connection number effective_connection_type slow-2g, 2g, 3g, 4g connection string effective_max_bandwidth Mbps connection number reduced_data_usage Vendor's "Data Saver" feature enables connection boolean round_trip_time Estimated effective round-trip in ms connection number navigation_type navigate, reload, back_forward, prerender connection string js_heap_size_limit Maximum bytes available for JS heap memory number total_js_heap_size Total allocated bytes for JS heap memory number used_js_heap_size Currently active bytes of JS heap memory number window_inner_height Height of the window's layout viewport display number window_inner_width Width of the window's layout viewport display number screen_color_depth Color depth of the screen display number screen_pixel_depth Bit depth of the screen display number screen_orientation_type landscape-primary, landscape-secondary, portrait-primary, portrait-secondary display string final_dom_node_count Total number of nodes under the document object dom number final_dom_nest_depth Highest nesting depth of DOM element under the document dom number final_html_size Character count of the HTML document dom number page_time_elapsed milliseconds elapsed since the time origin elapsed number

† contentful element: A visible element which contains non empty text, media content or input.

More functions

fps

Measure page frame rate at a certain point in time

import { fps } from 'page-timing' ; const frames_per_second = await fps(); console .log({ frames_per_second });

Increase sample rate by checking more than one second. (Result is still in frames per second)

const frames_per_second = await fps({ sample : 5 }); console .log({ frames_per_second });

measure

Wrap a function and measure it's execution time in milliseconds into a performance measure entry.

import { measure } from 'page-timing' ; async function myFunction ( await wait( 50 ); doSomethingElse ( ); } await measure ( myFunction, 'my-function' ); // Example : Convert entries to a named array Object . assign ( ...performance.getEntriesByType( 'measure' ). map ( ({ name, duration } ) => ( {[name]: duration} ) ) ); // {my- function : 53.35999990347773} // Example : Retrieve a specific entry const { duration } = performance.getEntriesByName( 'my-function' );

Illustration of navigation events

Bonus

A simple example to add web vitals and TTI

npm i page-timing web-vitals tti-polyfill