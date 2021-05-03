⏱ Collect and measure browser performance metrics
All metrics are converted to snake_case
import { navigation, paint } from 'page-timing';
(async () => {
const results = await Promise.all([
paint(),
navigation()
]);
const metrics = Object.assign(...results);
fetch('/browser-performance-metrics', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify({
page_name: 'my page',
metrics
}),
});
})();
|Name
|Meaning
|Group
|Type
|navigation_start
|Termination of previous document upon navigating
|navigation
|number
|unload_event_start
|Previous document unload
|navigation
|number
|unload_event_end
|navigation
|number
|redirect_count
|Numbers of redirects while requesting this page
|navigation
|number
|redirect_start
|Redirect from previous document
|navigation
|number
|redirect_end
|navigation
|number
|fetch_start
|Ready to fetch the document
|navigation
|number
|domain_lookup_start
|navigation
|number
|domain_lookup_end
|navigation
|number
|duration
|Difference between responseEnd and startTime
|navigation
|number
|connect_start
|Sent request to open a connection
|navigation
|number
|connect_end
|navigation
|number
|secure_connection_start
|Secure connection handshake
|navigation
|number
|request_start
|Request the document
|navigation
|number
|response_start
|Received the first byte of the response
|navigation
|number
|response_end
|Received the last byte of the response
|navigation
|number
|dom_loading
|Parser started work
|navigation
|number
|dom_interactive
|Parser finished work on main document. Changed document readyState to "interactive"
|navigation
|number
|dom_content_loaded_event_start
|Executed required scripts after parsing the document
|navigation
|number
|dom_content_loaded_event_end
|navigation
|number
|dom_complete
|Changed document readyState to "complete"
|navigation
|number
|load_event_start
|All assets are loaded. Document fires "load" event
|navigation
|number
|load_event_end
|Document finished executing "load" event listeners
|navigation
|number
|transfer_size
|Size (octets) of response headers and payload body
|navigation
|number
|encoded_body_size
|Size (octets) of payload body
|navigation
|number
|decoded_body_size
|Size (octets) of message body
|navigation
|number
|worker_start
|Time until service worker ran
|navigation
|number
|first_paint
|User agent first rendered after navigation
|paint
|number
|first_contentful_paint
|Document contains at least one element that is paintable and contentful †
|paint
|number
|first_image_paint
|TBD
|paint
|number
|final_asset_javascript_count
|Total number of Javascript resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_javascript_load
|Loading time spent on Javascript resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_javascript_size
|Total size of Javascript resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_stylesheets_count
|Total number of CSS resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_stylesheets_load
|Loading time spent on CSS resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_stylesheets_size
|Total size of CSS resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_images_count
|Total number of image resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_images_load
|Loading time spent on image resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_images_size
|Total size of image resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_other_count
|Total number of other resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_other_load
|Loading time spent on other resources
|assets
|number
|final_asset_other_size
|Total size of other resources
|assets
|number
|connection_type
|bluetooth, cellular, ethernet, none, wifi, wimax, other, unknown
|connection
|string
|effective_bandwidth
|Mbps
|connection
|number
|effective_connection_type
|slow-2g, 2g, 3g, 4g
|connection
|string
|effective_max_bandwidth
|Mbps
|connection
|number
|reduced_data_usage
|Vendor's "Data Saver" feature enables
|connection
|boolean
|round_trip_time
|Estimated effective round-trip in ms
|connection
|number
|navigation_type
|navigate, reload, back_forward, prerender
|connection
|string
|js_heap_size_limit
|Maximum bytes available for JS heap
|memory
|number
|total_js_heap_size
|Total allocated bytes for JS heap
|memory
|number
|used_js_heap_size
|Currently active bytes of JS heap
|memory
|number
|window_inner_height
|Height of the window's layout viewport
|display
|number
|window_inner_width
|Width of the window's layout viewport
|display
|number
|screen_color_depth
|Color depth of the screen
|display
|number
|screen_pixel_depth
|Bit depth of the screen
|display
|number
|screen_orientation_type
|landscape-primary, landscape-secondary, portrait-primary, portrait-secondary
|display
|string
|final_dom_node_count
|Total number of nodes under the document object
|dom
|number
|final_dom_nest_depth
|Highest nesting depth of DOM element under the document
|dom
|number
|final_html_size
|Character count of the HTML document
|dom
|number
|page_time_elapsed
|milliseconds elapsed since the time origin
|elapsed
|number
† contentful element: A visible element which contains non empty text, media content or input.
fps
Measure page frame rate at a certain point in time
import { fps } from 'page-timing';
const frames_per_second = await fps();
console.log({ frames_per_second });
Increase sample rate by checking more than one second. (Result is still in frames per second)
const frames_per_second = await fps({ sample: 5 });
console.log({ frames_per_second });
measure
Wrap a function and measure it's execution time in milliseconds into a performance measure entry.
import { measure } from 'page-timing';
async function myFunction(
await wait(50);
doSomethingElse();
}
await measure(myFunction, 'my-function');
// Example: Convert entries to a named array
Object.assign(
...performance.getEntriesByType('measure').map(
({ name, duration }) => ({[name]: duration})
)
);
// {my-function: 53.35999990347773}
// Example: Retrieve a specific entry
const { duration } = performance.getEntriesByName('my-function');
// 53.35999990347773
A simple example to add web vitals and TTI
npm i page-timing web-vitals tti-polyfill
import { all, connection } from 'page-timing';
import { getLCP, getFID, getCLS } from 'web-vitals';
import TTI from 'tti-polyfill';
(async () => {
const connectionInfo = await connection();
// Send metrics from browser performance API
send(await all());
// Send web vitals to the same endpoint
[
[getLCP, 'largest_contentful_paint'],
[getFID, 'first_input_delay'],
[getCLS, 'cumulative_layout_shift'],
].forEach(
([ fn, name ]) => fn(
({ value }) => send({
[name]: value,
...connectionInfo // Some connection info
})
)
);
TTI.getFirstConsistentlyInteractive().then(
(time_to_interactive) => send({
time_to_interactive,
...connectionInfo // Some connection info
})
).catch(() => null)
})();
const send = metrics => fetch('/browser-performance-metrics', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify({ page_name: 'my page', metrics }),
});