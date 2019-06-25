Page Metadata Parser

A Javascript library for parsing metadata in web pages.

Overview

Purpose

The purpose of this library is to be able to find a consistent set of metadata for any given web page. Each individual kind of metadata has many rules which define how it may be located. For example, a description of a page could be found in any of the following DOM elements:

< meta name = "description" content = "A page's description" /> < meta property = "og:description" content = "A page's description" />

Because different web pages represent their metadata in any number of possible DOM elements, the Page Metadata Parser collects rules for different ways a given kind of metadata may be represented and abstracts them away from the caller.

The output of the metadata parser for the above example would be

{ description : "A page's description" }

regardless of which particular kind of description tag was used.

Supported schemas

This library employs parsers for the following formats:

opengraph

twitter

meta tags

Requirements

This library is meant to be used either in the browser (embedded directly in a website or into a browser addon/extension) or on a server (node.js).

The parser depends only on the Node URL library or the Browser URL library.

Each function expects to be passed a Document object, which may be created either directly by a browser or on the server using a Document compatible object, such as that provided by domino.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save page-metadata-parser

Usage in the browser

The library can be built to be deployed directly to a modern browser by using

npm run bundle

and embedding the resultant js file directly into a page like so:

< script src = "page-metadata-parser.bundle.js" type = "text/javascript" /> < script > const metadata = metadataparser.getMetadata( window .document, window .location); console .log( "The page's title is " , metadata.title); </ script >

Usage in node

To use the library in node, you must first construct a DOM API compatible object from an HTML string, for example:

const {getMetadata} = require ( 'page-metadata-parser' ); const domino = require ( 'domino' ); const url = 'https://github.com/mozilla/page-metadata-parser' ; const response = await fetch(url); const html = await response.text(); const doc = domino.createWindow(html).document; const metadata = getMetadata(doc, url);

Metadata Rules

Rules

A single rule instructs the parser on a possible DOM node to locate a specific piece of content.

For instance, a rule to parse the title of a page found in a DOM tag like this:

< meta property = "og:title" content = "Page Title" />

Would be represented with the following rule:

['meta[property= "og:title" ]', element => element.getAttribute('content')]

A rule consists of two parts, a query selector compatible string which is used to look up the target content, and a callable which receives an element and returns the desired content from that element.

Many rules together form a Rule Set. This library will apply each rule to a page and choose the 'best' result. The order in which rules are defined indicate their preference, with the first rule being the most preferred. A Rule Set can be defined like so:

const titleRules = { rules: [ [ 'meta[property="og:title"]' , node => node.element.getAttribute( 'content' )], [ 'title' , node => node.element.text], ] };

In this case, the OpenGraph title will be preferred over the title tag.

This library includes many rules for a single desired piece of metadata which should allow it to consistently find metadata across many types of pages. This library is meant to be a community driven effort, and so if there is no rule to find a piece of information from a particular website, contributors are encouraged to add new rules!

Built-in Rule Sets

This library provides rule sets to find the following forms of metadata in a page:

Field Description description A user displayable description for the page. icon A URL which contains an icon for the page. image A URL which contains a preview image for the page. keywords The meta keywords for the page. provider A string representation of the sub and primary domains. title A user displayable title for the page. type The type of content as defined by opengraph. url A canonical URL for the page.

To use a single rule set to find a particular piece of metadata within a page, simply pass that rule set, a URL, and a Document object to getMetadata and it will apply each possible rule for that rule set until it finds a matching piece of information and return it.

Example:

const {getMetadata, metadataRuleSets} = require ( 'page-metadata-parser' ); const pageTitle = getMetadata(doc, url, { title : metadataRuleSets.title});

Extending a single rule

To add your own additional custom rule to an existing rule set, you can simply push it into that rule sets's array.

Example:

const {getMetadata, metadataRuleSets} = require ( 'page-metadata-parser' ); const customDescriptionRuleSet = metadataRuleSets.description; customDescriptionRuleSet.rules.push([ [ 'meta[name="customDescription"]' , element => element.getAttribute( 'content' )] ]); const pageDescription = getMetadata(doc, url, {description: customDescriptionRuleSet});

Using all rules

To parse all of the available metadata on a page using all of the rule sets provided in this library, simply call getMetadata on the Document.