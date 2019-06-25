A Javascript library for parsing metadata in web pages.
The purpose of this library is to be able to find a consistent set of metadata for any given web page. Each individual kind of metadata has many rules which define how it may be located. For example, a description of a page could be found in any of the following DOM elements:
<meta name="description" content="A page's description"/>
<meta property="og:description" content="A page's description" />
Because different web pages represent their metadata in any number of possible DOM elements, the Page Metadata Parser collects rules for different ways a given kind of metadata may be represented and abstracts them away from the caller.
The output of the metadata parser for the above example would be
{description: "A page's description"}
regardless of which particular kind of description tag was used.
This library employs parsers for the following formats:
This library is meant to be used either in the browser (embedded directly in a website or into a browser addon/extension) or on a server (node.js).
The parser depends only on the Node URL library or the Browser URL library.
Each function expects to be passed a Document object, which may be created either directly by a browser or on the server using a Document compatible object, such as that provided by domino.
npm install --save page-metadata-parser
The library can be built to be deployed directly to a modern browser by using
npm run bundle
and embedding the resultant js file directly into a page like so:
<script src="page-metadata-parser.bundle.js" type="text/javascript" />
<script>
const metadata = metadataparser.getMetadata(window.document, window.location);
console.log("The page's title is ", metadata.title);
</script>
To use the library in node, you must first construct a DOM API compatible object from an HTML string, for example:
const {getMetadata} = require('page-metadata-parser');
const domino = require('domino');
const url = 'https://github.com/mozilla/page-metadata-parser';
const response = await fetch(url);
const html = await response.text();
const doc = domino.createWindow(html).document;
const metadata = getMetadata(doc, url);
A single rule instructs the parser on a possible DOM node to locate a specific piece of content.
For instance, a rule to parse the title of a page found in a DOM tag like this:
<meta property="og:title" content="Page Title" />
Would be represented with the following rule:
['meta[property="og:title"]', element => element.getAttribute('content')]
A rule consists of two parts, a query selector compatible string which is used to look up the target content, and a callable which receives an element and returns the desired content from that element.
Many rules together form a Rule Set. This library will apply each rule to a page and choose the 'best' result. The order in which rules are defined indicate their preference, with the first rule being the most preferred. A Rule Set can be defined like so:
const titleRules = {
rules: [
['meta[property="og:title"]', node => node.element.getAttribute('content')],
['title', node => node.element.text],
]
};
In this case, the OpenGraph title will be preferred over the title tag.
This library includes many rules for a single desired piece of metadata which should allow it to consistently find metadata across many types of pages. This library is meant to be a community driven effort, and so if there is no rule to find a piece of information from a particular website, contributors are encouraged to add new rules!
This library provides rule sets to find the following forms of metadata in a page:
|Field
|Description
|description
|A user displayable description for the page.
|icon
|A URL which contains an icon for the page.
|image
|A URL which contains a preview image for the page.
|keywords
|The meta keywords for the page.
|provider
|A string representation of the sub and primary domains.
|title
|A user displayable title for the page.
|type
|The type of content as defined by opengraph.
|url
|A canonical URL for the page.
To use a single rule set to find a particular piece of metadata within a page, simply pass that rule set, a URL, and a Document object to getMetadata and it will apply each possible rule for that rule set until it finds a matching piece of information and return it.
Example:
const {getMetadata, metadataRuleSets} = require('page-metadata-parser');
const pageTitle = getMetadata(doc, url, {title: metadataRuleSets.title});
To add your own additional custom rule to an existing rule set, you can simply push it into that rule sets's array.
Example:
const {getMetadata, metadataRuleSets} = require('page-metadata-parser');
const customDescriptionRuleSet = metadataRuleSets.description;
customDescriptionRuleSet.rules.push([
['meta[name="customDescription"]', element => element.getAttribute('content')]
]);
const pageDescription = getMetadata(doc, url, {description: customDescriptionRuleSet});
To parse all of the available metadata on a page using all of the rule sets provided in this library, simply call getMetadata on the Document.
const {getMetadata, metadataRuleSets} = require('page-metadata-parser');
const pageMetadata = getMetadata(doc, url);