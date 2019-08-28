PageLifecycle.js is a tiny JavaScript library (<1K gzipped) that allows developers to easily observe Page Lifecycle API state changes and implement Page Lifecycle best practices consistently across all browsers.
▶️ View demo: page-lifecycle.glitch.me 👀
You can install this library from npm by running:
npm install --save-dev page-lifecycle
Releases of this library include three minified, production-ready versions:
1. ES5:
dist/lifecycle.es5.js (UMD) ⭐
Use this version for maximum compatibility with legacy browsers (that can't run ES2015+ code).
As a UMD bundle, it can be required in CommonJS or AMD environments, or it can be loaded with a script tag as the browser global
lifecycle.
<script defer src="/path/to/lifecycle.es5.js"></script>
<script defer>
lifecycle.addEventListener('statechange', function(event) {
console.log(event.oldState, event.newState);
});
</script>
2. ES2015:
dist/lifecycle.mjs (ESM) 🔥
Use this version if you only support ES module-capable browsers or if you're using
<script type="module"> and the
nomodule fallback to conditionally target modern browsers.
<script type="module">
import lifecycle from '/path/to/page-lifecycle.mjs';
lifecycle.addEventListener('statechange', function(event) {
console.log(event.oldState, event.newState);
});
</script>
3. ES2015 (native):
dist/lifecycle.native.mjs (ESM w/o
EventTarget and
Event shims) ⚠️
Use this version if you're only targeting browsers that support extending
EventTarget and
Event constructors.
Note: this version is the smallest but will only work in some browsers. The implementation instructions are the same as the ES2015 version above.
The PageLifecycle.js library exports a
lifecycle object, which is a singleton instance of the
Lifecycle class. The
Lifecycle class has the following properties, methods, and events:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
state
|
string
|Returns the current Page Lifecycle state.
|
pageWasDiscarded
|
boolean
|
Returns the value of
document.wasDiscarded (or
false if not present).
|Name
|Description
|
addEventListener
|
Parameters:
Adds a callback function to be invoked whenever the passed event type is detected. (Note: at the moment only the "statechange" event type is supported.)
|
removeEventListener
|
Parameters:
Removes a function from the current list of listeners for the passed event type. (Note: at the moment only the "statechange" event type is supported.)
|
addUnsavedChanges
|
Parameters:
Adds an item to an internal pending-changes stack. Calling this method adds a generic
The argument passed should be unique to this state, as it can only be removed by passing the same argument to
|
removeUnsavedChanges
|
Parameters:
Removes an item matching the passed argument from an internal pending-changes stack. If the stack is empty, the generic
|Name
|Description
|
statechange
|
Properties:
The
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
9+
|
✔
PageLifecycle.js has been tested and known to work in the above browsers.