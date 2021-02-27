openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

page-icon

by nativefier
0.4.0 (see all)

Find the best icon for a web page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Page Icon

Build Status

A library to find the highest resolution website logo for a given url.

This a Javascript implementation of http://stackoverflow.com/a/22007642/5076225.

Installation

Requires Node.js >= 10.

$ npm install --save page-icon

Usage

const pageIcon = require('page-icon');

const URL = 'https://www.facebook.com/';
pageIcon(siteUrl)
    .then(function(icon) {
        // do things with icon object
        console.log(icon);
    })
    .catch(error => {
        console.error(error);
    });
});

Example Icon Object

{ 
    source: 'https://www.facebook.com/apple-touch-icon.png',
    name: 'www.facebook.com',
    data: <Buffer 89 50 4e ... >,
    size: 1779,
    ext: '.png',
    mime: 'image/png' 
}

Tests

$ npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial