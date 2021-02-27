A library to find the highest resolution website logo for a given url.
This a Javascript implementation of http://stackoverflow.com/a/22007642/5076225.
Requires Node.js >= 10.
$ npm install --save page-icon
const pageIcon = require('page-icon');
const URL = 'https://www.facebook.com/';
pageIcon(siteUrl)
.then(function(icon) {
// do things with icon object
console.log(icon);
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error);
});
});
{
source: 'https://www.facebook.com/apple-touch-icon.png',
name: 'www.facebook.com',
data: <Buffer 89 50 4e ... >,
size: 1779,
ext: '.png',
mime: 'image/png'
}
$ npm test
MIT