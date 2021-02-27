Page Icon

A library to find the highest resolution website logo for a given url.

This a Javascript implementation of http://stackoverflow.com/a/22007642/5076225.

Installation

Requires Node.js >= 10.

$ npm install --save page-icon

Usage

const pageIcon = require ( 'page-icon' ); const URL = 'https://www.facebook.com/' ; pageIcon(siteUrl) .then( function ( icon ) { console .log(icon); }) .catch( error => { console .error(error); }); });

Example Icon Object

{ source : 'https://www.facebook.com/apple-touch-icon.png' , name : 'www.facebook.com' , data : < Buffer 89 50 4e ... > , size: 1779, ext: '.png', mime: 'image/png' }

Tests

$ npm test

License

MIT