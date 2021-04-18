StPageFlip

Powerful, simple, and flexible JS Library for creating realistic and beautiful page turning effect.

Features

Works with simple images on canvas and complex HTML blocks

Has simple API and flexible configuration

Compatible with mobile devices

Supports landscape and portrait screen mode

Supports soft and hard page types (only in HTML mode)

No dependencies

Demo and docs: https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/

For React.JS you can use: https://nodlik.github.io/react-pageflip/

Docs (generated by TypeDoc): https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/docs/index.html

Installation

You can install the latest version using npm:

npm install page-flip

Or download bundle from Github

Usage

If you've installed the package from npm, you should import PageFlip from page-flip package, or just use <script/> tag:

< script src = "{path/to/scripts}/page-flip.browser.js" > </ script >

To create a new PageFlip object:

import { PageFlip } from 'page-flip' ; const pageFlip = new PageFlip(htmlParentElement, settings); const pageFlip = new St.PageFlip(htmlParentElement, settings);

htmlParentElement - HTMLElement - root element, where the book will be created

settings: object - configuration object.

To draw on a canvas, use loadFromImages :

pageFlip.loadFromImages([ 'path/to/image1.jpg' , 'path/to/image2.jpg' ... ]);

To load page from html elements - use loadFromHtml :

pageFlip.loadFromHtml(items);

For example:

< div id = "book" > < div class = "my-page" data-density = "hard" > Page Cover </ div > < div class = "my-page" > Page one </ div > < div class = "my-page" > Page two </ div > < div class = "my-page" > Page three </ div > < div class = "my-page" > Page four </ div > < div class = "my-page" data-density = "hard" > Last page </ div > </ div >

const pageFlip = new PageFlip( document .getElementById( 'book' ), { width : 400 , height : 600 , }); pageFlip.loadFromHTML( document .querySelectorAll( '.my-page' ));

Use data-density="hard" attribute to specify page type ( soft | hard ) and define flipping animation.

Config

To set configuration define these parameters when creating an object:

width: number - required

- required height: number - required

- required size: ("fixed", "stretch") - default: "fixed" Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not

- default: Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not minWidth, maxWidth, minHeight, maxHeight: number You must set threshold values ​​with size: "stretch"

You must set threshold values ​​with size: drawShadow: bool - default: true Draw shadows or not when page flipping

- default: Draw shadows or not when page flipping flippingTime: number (milliseconds) - default: 1000 Flipping animation time

(milliseconds) - default: Flipping animation time usePortrait: bool - default: true Enable switching to portrait mode. !This mode uses cloning of html elements (pages)

- default: Enable switching to portrait mode. !This mode uses cloning of html elements (pages) startZIndex: number - default: 0 Initial value to z-index

- default: Initial value to z-index startPage: number - default: 0 Page number from which to start viewing

- default: Page number from which to start viewing autoSize: bool - default: true If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book

- default: If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book maxShadowOpacity: number [0..1] - default: 1 Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows)

- default: Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows) showCover: boolean - default: false If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode

- default: If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode mobileScrollSupport: boolean - default: true disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices

- default: disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices swipeDistance: number - default: 30 (px) minimum distance to detect swipe (new on 1.1.0)

- default: (px) minimum distance to detect swipe (new on 1.1.0) clickEventForward: boolean - default: true forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for a and button tags) (new on 1.1.0)

- default: forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for and tags) (new on 1.1.0) useMouseEvents: boolean - default: true using mouse and touch events to page flipping (new on 1.2.0)

- default: using mouse and touch events to page flipping (new on 1.2.0) disableFlipByClick: boolean - default: false if this value is true, flipping by clicking on the whole book will be locked. Clicking will only work in corners (new on 2.0.3)

Events

To listen events use the method on :

pageFlip.on( 'flip' , (e) => { alert(e.data); });

Available events:

flip: number - triggered by page turning

- triggered by page turning changeOrientation: ("portrait", "landscape") - triggered when page orientation changes

- triggered when page orientation changes changeState: ("user_fold", "fold_corner", "flipping", "read") - triggered when the state of the book changes

- triggered when the state of the book changes init: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen ( on ) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods

- triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen ( ) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods update: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book pages are updated (using the "updateFrom..." methods)

Event object has two fields: data: number | string and object: PageFlip

Methods

getPageCount: number - Get number of all pages

- Get number of all pages getOrientation: 'portrait', 'landscape' - Get the current orientation: portrait or landscape

- Get the current orientation: portrait or landscape getBoundsRect: PageRect - Get current book sizes and position

- Get current book sizes and position getCurrentPageIndex: number - Get the current page number (starts at 0)

- Get the current page number (starts at 0) turnToPage(pageNum: number) - Turn to the specified page number (without animation)

- Turn to the specified page number (without animation) turnToNextPage() - Turn to the next page (without animation)

- Turn to the next page (without animation) turnToPrevPage() - Turn to the previous page (without animation)

- Turn to the previous page (without animation) flipNext(corner: 'top' | 'bottom') - Turn to the next page (with animation)

- Turn to the next page (with animation) flipPrev(corner: 'top' | 'bottom') - Turn to the previous page (with animation)

- Turn to the previous page (with animation) flip(pageNum: number, corner: 'top' | 'bottom') - Turn to the specified page (with animation)

- Turn to the specified page (with animation) loadFromImages(images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]) - Load page from images

- Load page from images loadFromHtml(items: NodeListOf | HTMLElement[]) - Load page from html elements

- Load page from html elements updateFromHtml(items: NodeListOf | HTMLElement[]) - Update page from html elements (new on 0.4.0)

- Update page from html elements (new on 0.4.0) updateFromImages(images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]) - Update page from images (new on 0.4.0)

- Update page from images (new on 0.4.0) destroy() - Destructor. Remove a root HTML element and all event handlers (new on 0.4.0)

Oleg,

oleg.litovski9@gmail.com

https://github.com/Nodlik/StPageFlip