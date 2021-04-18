Powerful, simple, and flexible JS Library for creating realistic and beautiful page turning effect.
Demo and docs: https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/
For React.JS you can use: https://nodlik.github.io/react-pageflip/
Docs (generated by TypeDoc): https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/docs/index.html
You can install the latest version using npm:
npm install page-flip
Or download bundle from Github
If you've installed the package from npm, you should import PageFlip from page-flip package, or just use
<script/> tag:
<script src="{path/to/scripts}/page-flip.browser.js"></script>
To create a new PageFlip object:
import { PageFlip } from 'page-flip';
const pageFlip = new PageFlip(htmlParentElement, settings);
// or if you're using a script tag and page-flip.browser.js:
const pageFlip = new St.PageFlip(htmlParentElement, settings);
htmlParentElement - HTMLElement- root element, where the book will be created
settings: object - configuration object.
To draw on a canvas, use
loadFromImages:
pageFlip.loadFromImages(['path/to/image1.jpg', 'path/to/image2.jpg' ... ]);
To load page from html elements - use
loadFromHtml:
pageFlip.loadFromHtml(items);
For example:
<div id="book">
<div class="my-page" data-density="hard">
Page Cover
</div>
<div class="my-page">
Page one
</div>
<div class="my-page">
Page two
</div>
<div class="my-page">
Page three
</div>
<div class="my-page">
Page four
</div>
<div class="my-page" data-density="hard">
Last page
</div>
</div>
const pageFlip = new PageFlip(document.getElementById('book'), {
width: 400, // required parameter - base page width
height: 600, // required parameter - base page height
});
pageFlip.loadFromHTML(document.querySelectorAll('.my-page'));
Use
data-density="hard" attribute to specify page type (
soft | hard) and define flipping animation.
To set configuration define these parameters when creating an object:
width: number - required
height: number - required
size: ("fixed", "stretch") - default:
"fixed" Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not
minWidth, maxWidth, minHeight, maxHeight: number You must set threshold values with size:
"stretch"
drawShadow: bool - default:
true Draw shadows or not when page flipping
flippingTime: number (milliseconds) - default:
1000 Flipping animation time
usePortrait: bool - default:
true Enable switching to portrait mode. !This mode uses cloning of html elements (pages)
startZIndex: number - default:
0 Initial value to z-index
startPage: number - default:
0 Page number from which to start viewing
autoSize: bool - default:
true If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book
maxShadowOpacity: number [0..1] - default:
1 Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows)
showCover: boolean - default:
false If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode
mobileScrollSupport: boolean - default:
true disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices
swipeDistance: number - default:
30 (px) minimum distance to detect swipe (new on 1.1.0)
clickEventForward: boolean - default:
true forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for
a and
button tags) (new on 1.1.0)
useMouseEvents: boolean - default:
true using mouse and touch events to page flipping (new on 1.2.0)
disableFlipByClick: boolean - default:
false if this value is true, flipping by clicking on the whole book will be locked. Clicking will only work in corners (new on 2.0.3)
To listen events use the method
on:
pageFlip.on('flip', (e) => {
// callback code
alert(e.data); // current page number
});
Available events:
flip: number - triggered by page turning
changeOrientation: ("portrait", "landscape") - triggered when page orientation changes
changeState: ("user_fold", "fold_corner", "flipping", "read") - triggered when the state of the book changes
init: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen (
on) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods
update: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book pages are updated (using the "updateFrom..." methods)
Event object has two fields:
data: number | string and
object: PageFlip
getPageCount: number - Get number of all pages
getOrientation: 'portrait', 'landscape' - Get the current orientation: portrait or landscape
getBoundsRect: PageRect - Get current book sizes and position
getCurrentPageIndex: number - Get the current page number (starts at 0)
turnToPage(pageNum: number) - Turn to the specified page number (without animation)
turnToNextPage() - Turn to the next page (without animation)
turnToPrevPage() - Turn to the previous page (without animation)
flipNext(corner: 'top' | 'bottom') - Turn to the next page (with animation)
flipPrev(corner: 'top' | 'bottom') - Turn to the previous page (with animation)
flip(pageNum: number, corner: 'top' | 'bottom') - Turn to the specified page (with animation)
loadFromImages(images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]) - Load page from images
loadFromHtml(items: NodeListOf | HTMLElement[]) - Load page from html elements
updateFromHtml(items: NodeListOf | HTMLElement[]) - Update page from html elements (new on 0.4.0)
updateFromImages(images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]) - Update page from images (new on 0.4.0)
destroy() - Destructor. Remove a root HTML element and all event handlers (new on 0.4.0)
Oleg,
https://github.com/Nodlik/StPageFlip