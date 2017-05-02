A very light solution to load web pages faster.
** For IE10+ you need to use some polyfill to add support for Promises.
It's an agnostic library that uses ajax and pushState to deliver a faster navigation experience. pageAccelerator is a very light version of turbolinks and pjax (our minfied file is just 2.2KB!). Basically what it does is follow every link in your application and each click it loads the page in background and replaces the content correctly, keeping the real datas from body and head, updating the title.
To install pageAccelerator, execute:
npm install page-accelerator --save
or
bower install page-accelerator --save
Or simply use the minified file from the
dist/ directory.
pageAccelerator doesn't depend on jQuery, Zepto or any other library to work. You need just to include it at the end of your HTML code:
<script src="page-accelerator.min.js"></script>
Then you need to call the
pageAccelerator function, such as the example bellow:
pageAccelerator();
Just call it and pageAccelerator was already following the web application links.
For links that you don't want to be followed, you need simply add
data-pageAccelerator="false".
pageAccelerator can also receive an object as a parameter with the following options:
function: Will be called whenever a new page was requested by a click or the browser back
function: Will be called whenever a new page has been loaded
pageAccelerator was made with love by a bunch of awesome contributors.
|@evandrolg