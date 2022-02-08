Welcome to the Paddle.com Node.js SDK documentation.
Install the SDK module using
npm:
$ npm install paddle-sdk
or using
yarn:
$ yarn add paddle-sdk
Using
Promise:
const PaddleSDK = require('paddle-sdk');
const client = new PaddleSDK('your-vendor-id-here', 'your-unique-api-key-here');
client
.getProducts()
.then(console.log)
.then(() => client.getProductPlans(123))
.then(console.log);
Using
async/
await:
const PaddleSDK = require('paddle-sdk');
async function run() {
const client = new PaddleSDK(
'your-vendor-id-here',
'your-unique-api-key-here'
);
const products = await client.getProducts();
console.log(products);
const plans = await client.getProductPlans(123);
console.log(plans);
}
run();
See the JSDoc markdown documentation in Documentation.md.
The change log can be found here: CHANGELOG.md.
Author: Valentin Agachi.
MIT License, see the included License.md file.