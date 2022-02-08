Paddle.com Node.js SDK

Welcome to the Paddle.com Node.js SDK documentation.

Installation

Install the SDK module using npm :

npm install paddle-sdk

or using yarn :

$ yarn add paddle-sdk

Usage

Using Promise :

const PaddleSDK = require ( 'paddle-sdk' ); const client = new PaddleSDK( 'your-vendor-id-here' , 'your-unique-api-key-here' ); client .getProducts() .then( console .log) .then( () => client.getProductPlans( 123 )) .then( console .log);

Using async / await :

const PaddleSDK = require ( 'paddle-sdk' ); async function run ( ) { const client = new PaddleSDK( 'your-vendor-id-here' , 'your-unique-api-key-here' ); const products = await client.getProducts(); console .log(products); const plans = await client.getProductPlans( 123 ); console .log(plans); } run();

Documentation

See the JSDoc markdown documentation in Documentation.md.

Change log

The change log can be found here: CHANGELOG.md.

Authors and license

Author: Valentin Agachi.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.