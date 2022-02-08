openbase logo
Readme

Paddle.com Node.js SDK

Github Actions NPM version

Welcome to the Paddle.com Node.js SDK documentation.

Installation

Install the SDK module using npm:

$ npm install paddle-sdk

or using yarn:

$ yarn add paddle-sdk

Usage

Using Promise:

const PaddleSDK = require('paddle-sdk');

const client = new PaddleSDK('your-vendor-id-here', 'your-unique-api-key-here');

client
    .getProducts()
    .then(console.log)
    .then(() => client.getProductPlans(123))
    .then(console.log);

Using async/await:

const PaddleSDK = require('paddle-sdk');

async function run() {
    const client = new PaddleSDK(
        'your-vendor-id-here',
        'your-unique-api-key-here'
    );

    const products = await client.getProducts();
    console.log(products);

    const plans = await client.getProductPlans(123);
    console.log(plans);
}

run();

Documentation

See the JSDoc markdown documentation in Documentation.md.

Change log

The change log can be found here: CHANGELOG.md.

Authors and license

Author: Valentin Agachi.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

