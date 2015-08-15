pad-right
Right pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.
Install with npm
$ npm i pad-right --save
Run tests
npm test
Usage
var pad = require('pad-right');
pad('abc', 5)
pad('abc', 10)
pad('abc', 10, '~')
pad('abc', 10, ' ')
