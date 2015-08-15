Right pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.

Install with npm

$ npm i pad-right --save

Run tests

npm test

Usage

var pad = require ( 'pad-right' ); pad( 'abc' , 5 ) pad( 'abc' , 10 ) pad( 'abc' , 10 , '~' ) pad( 'abc' , 10 , ' ' )

