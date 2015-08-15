openbase logo
pad-right

by Jon Schlinkert
0.2.2 (see all)

Right pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.

Readme

pad-right NPM version

Right pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.

Install with npm

$ npm i pad-right --save

Run tests

npm test

Usage

var pad = require('pad-right');
pad('abc', 5)
// 'abc00'
pad('abc', 10)
// 'abc0000000'
pad('abc', 10, '~')
// 'abc~~~~~~~'
pad('abc', 10, ' ')
// 'abc       '
  • align-text: Align the text in a string.
  • center-align: Center-align the text in a string.
  • justified: Wrap words to a specified length and justified the text.
  • pad-left: Left pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.
  • repeat-string: Repeat the given string n times. Fastest implementation for repeating a string.
  • right-align: Right-align the text in a string.
  • right-align-keys: Right align the keys of an object.
  • right-align-values: Right align the values of a given property for each object in an array. Useful… more
  • right-pad-keys: Right pad the keys of an object.
  • right-pad-values: Right pad the values of a given property for each object in an array. Useful… more
  • word-wrap: Wrap words to a specified length.

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on August 15, 2015.

