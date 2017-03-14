openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pl

pad-left

by Jon Schlinkert
2.1.0 (see all)

Left pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

134K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pad-left NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Left pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.

You might also be interested in word-wrap.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install pad-left --save

Usage

var pad = require('pad-left');
pad(  '4', 4, '0') // 0004
pad( '35', 4, '0') // 0035
pad('459', 4, '0') // 0459

Benchmarks

Benchmarks for node.js v6.5.0 versus left-pad.

# benchmark/fixtures/10-custom-char.js (37 bytes)
  pad-left x 14,660,838 ops/sec ±1.43% (84 runs sampled)
  left-pad x 9,189,792 ops/sec ±1.36% (81 runs sampled)

# benchmark/fixtures/10.js (32 bytes)
  pad-left x 13,357,570 ops/sec ±1.91% (84 runs sampled)
  left-pad x 20,375,277 ops/sec ±1.40% (82 runs sampled)

# benchmark/fixtures/100-custom-char.js (38 bytes)
  pad-left x 13,671,301 ops/sec ±1.58% (83 runs sampled)
  left-pad x 8,917,004 ops/sec ±1.84% (79 runs sampled)

# benchmark/fixtures/100.js (34 bytes)
  pad-left x 15,442,944 ops/sec ±1.68% (81 runs sampled)
  left-pad x 7,850,636 ops/sec ±1.47% (83 runs sampled)

# benchmark/fixtures/1000-custom-char.js (40 bytes)
  pad-left x 13,624,072 ops/sec ±1.25% (84 runs sampled)
  left-pad x 5,907,915 ops/sec ±1.13% (86 runs sampled)

# benchmark/fixtures/1000.js (35 bytes)
  pad-left x 14,241,788 ops/sec ±1.23% (81 runs sampled)
  left-pad x 5,418,351 ops/sec ±1.52% (80 runs sampled)

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on May 07, 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial