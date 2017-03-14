Left pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install pad-left --save

Usage

var pad = require ( 'pad-left' ); pad( '4' , 4 , '0' ) pad( '35' , 4 , '0' ) pad( '459' , 4 , '0' )

Benchmarks

Benchmarks for node.js v6.5.0 versus left-pad.

pad-left x 14,660,838 ops/sec ±1.43% (84 runs sampled) left-pad x 9,189,792 ops/sec ±1.36% (81 runs sampled) pad-left x 13,357,570 ops/sec ±1.91% (84 runs sampled) left-pad x 20,375,277 ops/sec ±1.40% (82 runs sampled) pad-left x 13,671,301 ops/sec ±1.58% (83 runs sampled) left-pad x 8,917,004 ops/sec ±1.84% (79 runs sampled) pad-left x 15,442,944 ops/sec ±1.68% (81 runs sampled) left-pad x 7,850,636 ops/sec ±1.47% (83 runs sampled) pad-left x 13,624,072 ops/sec ±1.25% (84 runs sampled) left-pad x 5,907,915 ops/sec ±1.13% (86 runs sampled) pad-left x 14,241,788 ops/sec ±1.23% (81 runs sampled) left-pad x 5,418,351 ops/sec ±1.52% (80 runs sampled)

