Left pad a string with zeros or a specified string. Fastest implementation.
Install with npm:
$ npm install pad-left --save
var pad = require('pad-left');
pad( '4', 4, '0') // 0004
pad( '35', 4, '0') // 0035
pad('459', 4, '0') // 0459
Benchmarks for node.js v6.5.0 versus left-pad.
# benchmark/fixtures/10-custom-char.js (37 bytes)
pad-left x 14,660,838 ops/sec ±1.43% (84 runs sampled)
left-pad x 9,189,792 ops/sec ±1.36% (81 runs sampled)
# benchmark/fixtures/10.js (32 bytes)
pad-left x 13,357,570 ops/sec ±1.91% (84 runs sampled)
left-pad x 20,375,277 ops/sec ±1.40% (82 runs sampled)
# benchmark/fixtures/100-custom-char.js (38 bytes)
pad-left x 13,671,301 ops/sec ±1.58% (83 runs sampled)
left-pad x 8,917,004 ops/sec ±1.84% (79 runs sampled)
# benchmark/fixtures/100.js (34 bytes)
pad-left x 15,442,944 ops/sec ±1.68% (81 runs sampled)
left-pad x 7,850,636 ops/sec ±1.47% (83 runs sampled)
# benchmark/fixtures/1000-custom-char.js (40 bytes)
pad-left x 13,624,072 ops/sec ±1.25% (84 runs sampled)
left-pad x 5,907,915 ops/sec ±1.13% (86 runs sampled)
# benchmark/fixtures/1000.js (35 bytes)
pad-left x 14,241,788 ops/sec ±1.23% (81 runs sampled)
left-pad x 5,418,351 ops/sec ±1.52% (80 runs sampled)
