Node.js pad

Node Pad is a simple and elegant function to pad strings in both left and right directions.

Usage

The API is quite simple:

const pad = require ( 'pad' ) pad( 'pad' , 5 ) pad( 5 , 'pad' ) pad( 'pad' , 5 , '+' ) pad( 5 , 'pad' , '+' )

For TypeScript users, the type definition files are located in "./lib/index.d.ts" and declared inside the "package.json" file.

Bundles

Node Pad comes in multiple flavours depending on your target environment:

CommonJS: dist/pad.cjs.js

Bundle used by Node.js and compatible with ES5. It is declared inside the package.json by the main property and used by default with require("pad") in a Node.js environment.

Bundle using the ECMAScript standard defined in ES6 for working with modules. The path to the ES module is declared inside the package.json by the module property for ESM-aware tools like Rollup and webpack 2+.

The CommonJS syntax to import Node Pad is:

const pad = require ( "pad/dist/pad.cjs.js" ) const pad = require ( "pad" )

While the ES Modules syntax is:

import pad from "pad/dist/pad.esm.js" import pad from "pad"

Options

Options are provided as a third argument and are all optional. A string argument it is interpreted as the "char" option. Accepted options include:

char (string)

The character used to fill the gap.

Ajust to hidden terminal color characters, you may also use require 'pad/lib/colors' to avoid passing this option.

Remove characters from text if length smaller than text length, default to "false".

An optimization option to disable the usage of the wcwdith package to handle the discovery of characters using more than one column for display. one column to display

Options passed to the wcwidth package used to calculate the display width of characters using more than one column.

Left padding: pad(length, text, [options])

Left padding occurs when the first argument is a number and the second argument is a string.

var pad = require ( 'pad' ); pad( 5 , 'pad' , '-' ).should.eql( '--pad' );

Right padding: pad(text, length, [options])

Right padding occurs when the first argument is a string and the second argument is a number.

var pad = require ( 'pad' ); pad( 'pad' , 6 ).should.eql( 'pad ' );

Installing

Starting with version 1.1.0, Node pad rely on Node.js 4.0.0 or more recent. Stick to version 1.0.x if using an older version of Node.js.

Via npm:

npm install pad

Via git (or downloaded tarball), copy or link the project from a discoverable Node.js directory:

git clone http://github.com/wdavidw/node-pad.git

Testing

Clone the repo, install the development dependencies and run the suite: