Node Pad is a simple and elegant function to pad strings in both left and right directions.
The API is quite simple:
const pad = require('pad')
pad('pad', 5) // "pad "
pad(5, 'pad') // " pad"
pad('pad', 5, '+') // "pad++"
pad(5, 'pad', '+') // "++pad"
For TypeScript users, the type definition files are located in "./lib/index.d.ts" and declared inside the "package.json" file.
Node Pad comes in multiple flavours depending on your target environment:
dist/pad.cjs.js
package.json by the
main property and used by default with
require("pad") in a Node.js environment.
dist/pad.esm.js
package.json by the
module property for ESM-aware tools like Rollup and webpack 2+.
dis/pad.umd.js
Bundle in the Universal Module Definition (UMD), a format compatible with both AMD and CommonJS.
The CommonJS syntax to import Node Pad is:
const pad = require("pad/dist/pad.cjs.js")
// Or simply
const pad = require("pad")
While the ES Modules syntax is:
import pad from "pad/dist/pad.esm.js"
// Or for ESM-aware tools
import pad from "pad"
Options are provided as a third argument and are all optional. A string argument it is interpreted as the "char" option. Accepted options include:
char (string)
colors (boolean)
require 'pad/lib/colors' to avoid passing this option.
strip (boolean)
fixed_width (boolean)
wcwidth_options (object)
pad(length, text, [options])
Left padding occurs when the first argument is a number and the second argument is a string.
var pad = require('pad');
pad(5, 'pad', '-').should.eql('--pad');
pad(text, length, [options])
Right padding occurs when the first argument is a string and the second argument is a number.
var pad = require('pad');
pad('pad', 6).should.eql('pad ');
Starting with version 1.1.0, Node pad rely on Node.js 4.0.0 or more recent. Stick to version 1.0.x if using an older version of Node.js.
Via npm:
npm install pad
Via git (or downloaded tarball), copy or link the project from a discoverable Node.js directory:
git clone http://github.com/wdavidw/node-pad.git
Clone the repo, install the development dependencies and run the suite:
git clone http://github.com/wdavidw/node-pad.git .
npm install
make test