Documentation

This readme offers an basic introduction to the library. Head over to the full documentation at https://pactumjs.github.io

Need Help

We use Github Discussions to receive feedback, discuss ideas & answer questions.

Installation

install pactum as a dev dependency npm install --save-dev pactum install a test runner to run pactum tests mocha / jest / cucumber npm install --save-dev mocha

Usage

pactum can be used for all levels of testing in a test pyramid. It can also act as an standalone mock server to generate contracts for contract testing.

API Testing

Tests in pactum are clear and comprehensive. It uses numerous descriptive methods to build your requests and expectations.

Simple Test Cases

Using Mocha

Running simple api test expectations.

const pactum = require ( 'pactum' ); it( 'should be a teapot' , async () => { await pactum.spec() .get( 'http://httpbin.org/status/418' ) .expectStatus( 418 ); }); it( 'should save a new user' , async () => { await pactum.spec() .post( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users' ) .withHeaders( 'Authorization' , 'Basic xxxx' ) .withJson({ name : 'bolt' , email : 'bolt@swift.run' }) .expectStatus( 200 ); });

mocha is a test framework to execute test cases mocha /path/to/test

Using Cucumber

See pactum-cucumber-boilerplate for more details on pactum & cucumber integration.

Scenario : Check Tea Pot Given I make a GET request to "http://httpbin.org/status/418" When I receive a response Then response should have a status 418

const pactum = require ( 'pactum' ); const { Given, When, Then, Before } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ); let spec = pactum.spec(); Before( () => { spec = pactum.spec(); }); Given( 'I make a GET request to {string}' , function ( url ) { spec.get(url); }); When( 'I receive a response' , async function ( ) { await spec.toss(); }); Then( 'response should have a status {int}' , async function ( code ) { spec.response().should.have.status(code); });

Mock Server

pactum can act as a standalone mock server that allows us to mock any server via HTTP or HTTPS, such as a REST endpoint. Simply it is a simulator for HTTP-based APIs.

Running pactum as a standalone mock server.

const { mock } = require ( 'pactum' ); mock.addInteraction({ request : { method : 'GET' , path : '/api/projects' }, response : { status : 200 , body : [ { id : 'project-id' , name : 'project-name' } ] } }); mock.start( 3000 );

Notes

Inspired from frisby and pact.

Support

