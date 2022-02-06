openbase logo
pactum

by pactumjs
3.1.4 (see all)

REST API Testing Tool for all levels in a Test Pyramid

3.9K

135

14d ago

8

11

MIT

Built-In

Readme

PactumJS

REST API Testing Tool for all levels in a Test Pyramid

PactumJS Demo


PactumJS is a REST API Testing Tool used to automate e2e, integration, contract & component (or service level) tests.

  • ⚡ Swift
  • 🎈 Lightweight
  • 🚀 Simple & Powerful
  • 🛠️ Compelling Mock Server
  • 💎 Elegant Data Management
  • 🔧 Extendable & Customizable
  • 📚 Clear & Comprehensive Testing Style
  • 🔗 Component, Contract & E2E testing of APIs

Documentation

This readme offers an basic introduction to the library. Head over to the full documentation at https://pactumjs.github.io

Need Help

We use Github Discussions to receive feedback, discuss ideas & answer questions.

Installation

# install pactum as a dev dependency
npm install --save-dev pactum

# install a test runner to run pactum tests
# mocha / jest / cucumber
npm install --save-dev mocha

Usage

pactum can be used for all levels of testing in a test pyramid. It can also act as an standalone mock server to generate contracts for contract testing.

API Testing

Tests in pactum are clear and comprehensive. It uses numerous descriptive methods to build your requests and expectations.

Simple Test Cases

Using Mocha

Running simple api test expectations.

const pactum = require('pactum');

it('should be a teapot', async () => {
  await pactum.spec()
    .get('http://httpbin.org/status/418')
    .expectStatus(418);
});

it('should save a new user', async () => {
  await pactum.spec()
    .post('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
    .withHeaders('Authorization', 'Basic xxxx')
    .withJson({
      name: 'bolt',
      email: 'bolt@swift.run'
    })
    .expectStatus(200);
});

# mocha is a test framework to execute test cases
mocha /path/to/test

Using Cucumber

See pactum-cucumber-boilerplate for more details on pactum & cucumber integration.

Scenario: Check Tea Pot
  Given I make a GET request to "http://httpbin.org/status/418"
  When I receive a response
  Then response should have a status 418

// steps.js
const pactum = require('pactum');
const { Given, When, Then, Before } = require('@cucumber/cucumber');

let spec = pactum.spec();

Before(() => { spec = pactum.spec(); });

Given('I make a GET request to {string}', function (url) {
  spec.get(url);
});

When('I receive a response', async function () {
  await spec.toss();
});

Then('response should have a status {int}', async function (code) {
  spec.response().should.have.status(code);
});

Mock Server

pactum can act as a standalone mock server that allows us to mock any server via HTTP or HTTPS, such as a REST endpoint. Simply it is a simulator for HTTP-based APIs.

Running pactum as a standalone mock server.

const { mock } = require('pactum');

mock.addInteraction({
  request: {
    method: 'GET',
    path: '/api/projects'
  },
  response: {
    status: 200,
    body: [
      {
        id: 'project-id',
        name: 'project-name'
      }
    ]
  }
});

mock.start(3000);

Notes

Inspired from frisby and pact.

Support

Like this project! Star it on Github and follow on Twitter. Your support means a lot to us.

Contributors

If you've ever wanted to contribute to open source, and a great cause, now is your chance! See the contributing docs for more information.

Thanks to all the people who contribute.


