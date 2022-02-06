|
PactumJS is a REST API Testing Tool used to automate e2e, integration, contract & component (or service level) tests.
This readme offers an basic introduction to the library. Head over to the full documentation at https://pactumjs.github.io
We use Github Discussions to receive feedback, discuss ideas & answer questions.
# install pactum as a dev dependency
npm install --save-dev pactum
# install a test runner to run pactum tests
# mocha / jest / cucumber
npm install --save-dev mocha
pactum can be used for all levels of testing in a test pyramid. It can also act as an standalone mock server to generate contracts for contract testing.
Tests in pactum are clear and comprehensive. It uses numerous descriptive methods to build your requests and expectations.
Running simple api test expectations.
const pactum = require('pactum');
it('should be a teapot', async () => {
await pactum.spec()
.get('http://httpbin.org/status/418')
.expectStatus(418);
});
it('should save a new user', async () => {
await pactum.spec()
.post('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
.withHeaders('Authorization', 'Basic xxxx')
.withJson({
name: 'bolt',
email: 'bolt@swift.run'
})
.expectStatus(200);
});
# mocha is a test framework to execute test cases
mocha /path/to/test
See pactum-cucumber-boilerplate for more details on pactum & cucumber integration.
Scenario: Check Tea Pot
Given I make a GET request to "http://httpbin.org/status/418"
When I receive a response
Then response should have a status 418
// steps.js
const pactum = require('pactum');
const { Given, When, Then, Before } = require('@cucumber/cucumber');
let spec = pactum.spec();
Before(() => { spec = pactum.spec(); });
Given('I make a GET request to {string}', function (url) {
spec.get(url);
});
When('I receive a response', async function () {
await spec.toss();
});
Then('response should have a status {int}', async function (code) {
spec.response().should.have.status(code);
});
pactum can act as a standalone mock server that allows us to mock any server via HTTP or HTTPS, such as a REST endpoint. Simply it is a simulator for HTTP-based APIs.
Running pactum as a standalone mock server.
const { mock } = require('pactum');
mock.addInteraction({
request: {
method: 'GET',
path: '/api/projects'
},
response: {
status: 200,
body: [
{
id: 'project-id',
name: 'project-name'
}
]
}
});
mock.start(3000);
Inspired from frisby and pact.
