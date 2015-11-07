An algebraic implementation of ECMAScript 2015 and Promises/A+ Promises in JavaScript for as many browsers and Node.js versions as possible.
Current version: 0.9.0
Supported Node.js versions: 0.6, 0.8, 0.10, 0.11, 0.12, 4.0, 4.1, 5.0
Supported browsers: Internet Explorer 6+, Firefox 3.6+, Chrome 14+, Opera 10.6+, Safari 4+, iOS 3+, Windows Phone 8.1, Android 2.2+
var promise = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () { resolve('Hello'); }, 5000);
setTimeout(function () { reject('Timeout!'); }, 60000);
});
promise
.then(function (value) { return value + ', World!'; })
.catch(function (reason) { return 'Sorry'; })
.then(console.log); //=> Hello, World!
$ npm install pacta # for Node.js
$ bower install pacta # for the browser
Alternatively, include
pacta.js via a
<script/> in your page (Pacta also
supports using an AMD
API-compliant loader such as RequireJS).
Promises can be thought of as objects representing a value that may not have
been calculated yet (they are sometimes referred to as
Deferreds).
An obvious example is the result of an asynchronous HTTP request: it's not clear when the request will be fulfilled but it will be at some point in the future. Having actual Promise objects representing these eventual values allows you to compose, transform and act on them without worrying about their time or sequence of execution.
At their most basic, an empty promise can be created and resolved like so:
var Promise = require('pacta');
var p = new Promise(function (resolve) {
setTimeout(function () {
/* Populate the promise with its final value. */
resolve(1);
}, 1000);
});
Promises can also be marked as
rejected (viz. represent an error state) like
so:
var p = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
/* Mark the promise as rejected with a reason. */
reject('The server could not be found.');
});
Concretely, a promise can be represented by the following deterministic finite automaton:
For a worked example of using promises, see the sample HTTP client and two example programs included in Pacta.
Pacta's promises comply with the Promise API described in ECMAScript 2015 and the Promises/A+ specification:
new Promise(executor) for constructing, resolving and rejecting promises;
Promise#then(onFulfilled, onRejected) for binding callbacks on promise resolution or rejection (compliant with the Promises/A+ specification);
Promise#catch(onRejected) for dealing with rejected promises;
Promise.all(iterable) for returning a promise that is resolved when all of the promises in an iterable resolve, or rejects with the reason of the first rejected promise;
Promise.race(iterable) for returning a promise that resolves or rejects as soon as one of the promises in an iterable resolves or rejects;
Promise.reject(reason) for constructing rejected promises;
Promise.resolve(value) for constructing resolved promises.
The aforementioned high level functions are implemented in terms of the algebraic primitives defined in the "Fantasy Land" Algebraic JavaScript Specification:
Promise#concat which concatenates promises containing semigroups such as
arrays and strings);
Promise#empty which returns an empty version of a promise that contains a
monoid);
Promise#map);
Promise#ap and
Promise.of);
Promise#chain);
These different specifications can be thought of as different levels of abstraction with ECMAScript 2015 at the top and Fantasy Land at the bottom, e.g.
|Specification
|Functions
|ECMAScript 2015
Promise.all,
Promise.race,
Promise.resolve,
Promise.reject,
Promise#catch
|Promises/A+
Promise#then
|Fantasy Land
Promise#map,
Promise#concat,
Promise#chain, etc.
Pacta gives you access to all of these functions including the algebraic primitives for composition into more expressive operations.
As well as the standard
Promise.all and
Promise.race, Pacta also provides the following
functions for creating and working with Promises of lists:
Promise#conjoin to concatenate promises into a list of
values regardless of their original type meaning that non-Monoid types can
be combined with others (e.g. a promise of
'foo' can be conjoined with
[1, 2] to produce
['foo', 1, 2]);
Promise#append to append promises to an initial promise
of a list. This means that you can work more easily with multiple promises
of lists without joining them together (as would be done with
concat and
conjoin), e.g. appending a promise of
[2, 3] to a promise of
[1]
results in
[1, [2, 3]] rather than
[1, 2, 3]);
Promise#reduce to
reduce
a list within a promise;
Promise#spread to map over a promise's value but,
instead of receiving a single value, spread the promise's value across
separate arguments:
Promise.all([1, 2]).spread(function (x, y) {
console.log(x); //=> 1
console.log(y); //=> 2
});
It also defines a monoid interface for
Array and
String, implementing
empty such that:
Array.empty(); //=> []
String.empty(); //=> ""
See the test suite for more information.
new Promise([executor])
var promise = new Promise();
var promise = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
if (foo) {
resolve('Huzzah!');
} else {
reject('Oops!');
}
});
Create a new, unfulfilled promise that will eventually be populated with a
value either by an optionally passed
executor function (which is passed a
resolve and a
reject function) or by
Promise#resolve
and
Promise#reject.
Promise#then([onFulfilled[, onRejected]])
promise.then(function (value) {
return x * 2;
}); //=> Promise.resolve(4)
promise.then(function (value) {
return Promise.resolve(x * 2);
}); //=> Promise.resolve(4)
promise.then(function (value) {
console.log('Success!', value);
}, function (reason) {
console.error('Error!', reason);
});
An implementation of the Promises/A+
then
method, taking an
optional
onFulfilled and
onRejected function to call when the promise is
fulfilled or rejected respectively.
Like
Promise#map,
then returns a promise itself and can be
chained.
Unlike
Promise#map,
then will unwrap any promise that is
returned by an
onFulfilled or
onRejected function (making
then behave
like
Promise#chain).
then Method - Promises/A+
Promise#catch(onRejected)
promise.catch(function (reason) {
console.error('Error!', reason);
});
An implementation of ECMAScript 2015's
catch method, equivalent to calling
Promise#then with an
undefined
onFulfilled.
Unlike
Promise#onRejected,
catch will unwrap any
promises returned from the
onRejected handler (making
catch behave like
Promise#chainRejected).
Promise.resolve(value)
var promise = Promise.resolve(5);
var promise = Promise.resolve(promise);
var promise = Promise.resolve(thenable);
An implementation of ECMAScript 2015's
Promise.resolve for returning a
promise resolved with the given value.
Unlike
Promise.of, if the given
value is itself a promise
or thenable (viz. a value with a
then method) then
Promise.resolve will
unwrap it, resolving with its eventual state.
Note that this can be used to convert other promise implementations into Pacta promises (and is used internally by Pacta to do so).
Promise.reject(reason)
var promise = Promise.reject('error!');
var promise = Promise.reject(new TypeError('Oops!'));
An implementation of ECMAScript 2015's
Promise.reject for returning a
promise rejected with a given reason.
Promise.all(iterable)
var promise = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () { resolve('foo'), 1000);
});
Promise.all(['bar', Promise.resolve(7), promise]).then(function (values) {
console.log(values); //=> ['bar', 7, 'foo']
});
An implementation of ECMAScript 2015's
Promise.all for returning a promise
that resolves when all of the promises in a given iterable have resolved or
rejects with the reason of the first passed promise that rejects.
Note that every element of the given iterable is passed to
Promise.resolve to coerce it to a Pacta promise
(this includes other promises, thenables and raw values).
If any promise in the iterable is rejected, the resulting promise will instantly reject with that promise's reason, e.g.
var promise = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () { reject('oops!'); }, 500);
});
Promise.all(['bar', promise]).catch(function (reason) {
console.error(reason); //=> 'oops!'
});
Promise.race(iterable)
var p1 = new Promise(function (resolve) {
setTimeout(function () { resolve('second'); }, 1000);
}),
p2 = new Promise(function (resolve) {
setTimeout(function () { resolve('first!'); }, 500);
});
Promise.race([p1, p2]).then(function (value) {
console.log(value); //=> 'first!'
});
An implementation of ECMAScript 2015's
Promise.race to return a promise that
resolves or rejects as soon as one of the promises in the iterable resolves or
rejects with the value or reason from that promise.
Promise.of(x)
var promise = Promise.of(1);
var promise = Promise.of('foo');
var promise = Promise.of(Promise.of(1));
Create a new, fulfilled promise already populated with a value
x.
Unlike
Promise.resolve,
Promise.of will not unwrap
x
if it is a promise or thenable itself so it is possible to created nested
promises.
Promise#resolve(x)
var promise = new Promise();
promise.resolve(5);
Populate a promise with the value
x thereby resolving it.
This function can also be called as
Promise#fulfill.
Promise#reject(reason)
var promise = new Promise();
promise.reject('Errored out!');
Mark a promise as rejected, populating it with a reason.
Promise#map(f)
var promise = Promise.of(2);
promise.map(function (x) {
console.log(x);
return x * 2;
}); //=> Promise.of(4)
promise.map(function (x) {
return Promise.of(x * 2);
}); //=> Promise.of(Promise.of(4))
Execute a function
f on the contents of the promise. This returns a new
promise containing the result of applying
f to the initial promise's value.
In Haskell notation, its type signature is:
map :: Promise a -> (a -> b) -> Promise b
Note that this is the primary way of acting on the value of a promise: you can
use side-effects within your given function (e.g.
console.log) as well as
modifying the value and returning it in order to affect the returning
promise.
Note that any uncaught exceptions during the execution of
f will result in
the promise being
rejected with the exception as its
reason.
Promise#onRejected(f)
var p = new Promise();
p.reject('Error!');
p.onRejected(function (reason) {
console.error('Failed:', reason);
});
Identical to
Promise#map but only executed when a promise is
rejected rather than resolved.
Note that
onRejected returns a promise itself that is fulfilled by the given
function,
f. In this way, you can gracefully recover from errors like so:
var p = new Promise();
p.reject('Error!');
p.onRejected(function (reason) {
return 'Some safe default';
}).map(console.log);
//=> Logs "Some safe default"
Like
Promise#map, any uncaught exceptions within
f will
result in a
rejected promise:
var p = new Promise();
p.reject('Error!');
p.onRejected(function (reason) {
throw 'Another error!';
}).onRejected(console.log);
//=> Logs "Another error!"
Promise#chain(f)
var promise = Promise.of(2);
promise.chain(function (x) { return Promise.of(x * 2); }); //=> Promise.of(4)
Execute a function
f with the value of the promise. This differs from
Promise#map in that the function must return a promise
itself.
Its type signature is:
chain :: Promise a -> (a -> Promise b) -> Promise b
Promise#chainRejected(f)
var promise = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
reject('error!');
});
promise.chainRejected(function (reason) {
return Promise.of('Phew!');
}); //=> Promise.of('Phew!')
Identical to
Promise#chain but only executed when a
promise is rejected rather than resolved.
This function can also be called as
Promise#chainError.
Promise#ap(p)
var promise = Promise.of(function (x) { return x * 2; }),
promise2 = Promise.of(2);
promise.ap(promise2); //=> Promise.of(4)
On a promise containing a function, call that function with a promise
p
containing a value.
Its type signature is:
ap :: Promise (a -> b) -> Promise a -> Promise b
Promise#empty()
var promise = Promise.of('woo');
promise.empty(); //=> Promise.of('')
On a promise containing a monoid (viz. something with an
empty() function on
itself or its constructor like
Array or
String), return a new promise with
an empty version of the initial value.
(Pacta ships with Monoid implementations for
Array and
String by default.)
Promise#concat(p)
var promise = Promise.of('foo'),
promise2 = Promise.of('bar');
promise.concat(promise2); //=> Promise.of('foobar')
Concatenate the promise with another promise
p into one containing both
values concatenated together. This will work for any promise containing a
semigroup (viz. a value that supports
concat) such as
String or
Array.
Note that
concat's usual
behaviour
of joining arrays, etc. applies.
Its type signature is:
concat :: Promise a -> Promise a -> Promise a
If either of the original two promises is rejected, the resulting concatenated promise will also be rejected. Note that only the first rejection will count as further rejections will be ignored.
Promise#conjoin(p)
var promise = Promise.of(1),
promise2 = Promise.of([2, 3]);
promise.conjoin(promise2); //=> Promise.of([1, 2, 3])
Conjoin the promise with another promise
p, converting their values to
arrays if needed (e.g.
'foo' into
['foo']). This differs from
Promise#concat which only works on promises of values
that are semigroups themselves.
All values are coerced to arrays using
[].concat.
Promise#append(p)
var promise = Promise.of([]),
promise2 = Promise.of([1]);
promise.append(promise2); //=> Promise.of([[1]])
On a promise of a list, append another promise
p's value to it without
joining (e.g. appending
[1] to
[] results in
[[1]]).
This is particularly useful when dealing with several promises containing
lists and you want to keep them separated instead of being merged into one as
would happen with
Promise#concat and
Promise#conjoin.
Promise#reduce(f[, initialValue])
var promise = Promise.of([1, 2, 3]);
promise.reduce(function (acc, e) {
return acc + e;
}, 0); //=> Promise.of(6)
On a promise containing an array,
reduce
its value, returning a promise of the resulting value. This defers to the
underlying signature of
reduce taking a function
f and an optional
initialValue.
Promise#spread(f)
var promise = Promise.of([1, 2]);
promise.spread(function (x, y) {
return x + y;
}); //=> Promise.of(3)
Similar to
Promise#map, apply a function
f to a promise of
a list but, instead of receiving a single argument, pass each value of the
list to the function separately.
chain,
chainError and
empty were contributed by Ben
Schulz;
mapError and
chainError were contributed by Rodolphe
Belouin.
James Coglan and Aanand Prasad convinced me to explore the idea of monadic promises and Brian McKenna's "Fantasy Land" specification and feedback were essential.
Copyright © 2013—2015 Paul Mucur.
Distributed under the MIT License.