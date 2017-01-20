Pact Consumer Javascript DSL

NOTE: This project has been superceded by Pact JS and is no longer receiving regular updates.

This codebase provides a Javascript DSL for creating pacts. If you are new to Pact, please read the Pact README first.

The Javascript DSL is compatible with v2 of the pact-specification and supports type based matching, flexible array lengths, and regular expressions (read more below).

This DSL relies on the Ruby pact-mock_service gem to provide the mock service for the Javascript tests. If you do not want to use Ruby in your project, please read about using a standalone Pact mock service here.

Getting Help

Please see the wiki for documentation (eg. using CORS, using the DSL on Windows).

Google users group: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/pact-support

Twitter: @pact_up

Installing pact-mock-service

If on Windows, please refer to the Installing pact-mock-service on Windows

You must install Ruby and RubyGems first. After these binaries are available in the console, you can install the mock service by creating a Gemfile as shown below (this is the Ruby equivalent of package.json), then running gem install bundler && bundle install (the equivalent of npm install).

Note: Windows users must run the install command after following Wiki instructions

source 'https://rubygems.org' gem 'pact-mock_service' , '~> 0.7.0'

Getting Started (with Karma, Jasmine and pact-mock-service)

Install and configure Karma with Jasmine Create a package.json if you don't have one already - use npm init if you don't Install Karma using their installation instructions This basically consists of running, npm install karma karma-jasmine karma-chrome-launcher --save-dev npm install -g karma-cli Initialise and configure Karma Run karma init . Answer jasmine for testing framework and no for use require.js. Add pact-consumer-js-dsl to your project by running bower install pact-consumer-js-dsl --save-dev . Tell Karma about pact-consumer-js-dsl.js in karma.conf.js . In the files: [] section add a new entry for bower_components/pact-consumer-js-dsl/dist/web/pact-consumer-js-dsl.js . Allow tests to load resources from pact mock server. One way to do this is in the karma.conf.js , change browsers: ['Chrome'], or browsers: ['PhantomJS'], to, ```` javascript browsers : ['Chrome_without_security'] , customLaunchers : { Chrome_without_security : { base : 'Chrome' , flags : [ '--disable-web-security' ] } } or : browsers : [ 'PhantomJS_without_security' ], customLaunchers : { PhantomJS_without_security : { base : 'PhantomJS' , flags : [ '--web-security=false' ] } } ```` Note that running your tests across multiple browsers with one pact mock server will probably conflict with each other. You will need to either run them sequentially or start multiple pact mock servers. To run them sequentially make multiple calls to karma from the command line with the different browsers passed with the --browser option. Write a Jasmine unit test similar to the following, describe( "Client" , function ( ) { var client, helloProvider; beforeAll( function ( done ) { client = new ProviderClient( 'http://localhost:1234' ); helloProvider = Pact.mockService({ consumer : 'Hello Consumer' , provider : 'Hello Provider' , port : 1234 , done : function ( error ) { expect(error).toBe( null ); } }); helloProvider.resetSession(done); }); it( "should say hello" , function ( done ) { helloProvider .given( "an alligator with the name Mary exists" ) .uponReceiving( "a request for an alligator" ) .withRequest( "get" , "/alligators/Mary" , { "Accept" : "application/json" }).willRespondWith( 200 , { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, { "name" : "Mary" }); helloProvider.run(done, function ( runComplete ) { expect(client.getAlligatorByName( "Mary" )).toEqual( new Alligator( "Mary" )); runComplete(); }); }); }); The "done" callback is used by the pact framework to communicate to your test framework that the expected interactions have not occurred. It should contain an assertion that will fail the test if an error is present. eg. for Jasmine: done: function ( error ) { expect(error).toBe( null ); } This is required because of the asynchonous nature of Javascript - raising exceptions to fail a test is not the "Javascript Way". See the spec in the example directory for more examples of asynchronous callbacks, how to expect error responses, and how to use query params. Make sure the source and test files are included by Karma in the karma.conf.js in the files array. Let's run that bad boy! Start the pact mock server with bundle exec pact-mock-service -p 1234 --pact-specification-version 2.0.0 -l log/pact.logs --pact-dir tmp/pacts

Run karma start (in another terminal window)

(in another terminal window) Inspect the pact file that has been written to "hello_consumer-hello_provider.json"

Flexible Matching

Please read about using regular expressions and type based matching here before continuing.

Match by regular expression

Remember that the mock service is written in Ruby, so the regular expression must be in a Ruby format, not a Javascript format. Make sure to start the mock service with the argument --pact-specification-version 2.0.0 .

provider .given( 'there is a product' ) .uponReceiving( "request for products" ) .withRequest({ method : "get" , path : "/products" , query : { category : Pact.Match.term({ matcher : "\\w+" , generate : 'pizza' }), } }) .willRespondWith( 200 , {}, { "collection" : [ { guid : Pact.Match.term({ matcher : "\\d{16}" , generate : "1111222233334444" }) } ] } );

Match based on type

provider .given( 'there is a product' ) .uponReceiving( "request for products" ) .withRequest({ method : "get" , path : "/products" , query : { category : Pact.Match.somethingLike( "pizza" ) } }) .willRespondWith( 200 , {}, { "collection" : [ { guid : Pact.Match.somethingLike( 1111222233334444 ) } ] } );

Match based on arrays

Matching provides the ability to specify flexible length arrays. For example:

Pact.Match.eachLike(obj, { min : 3 })

Where obj can be any javascript object, value or Pact.Match. It takes optional argument ( { min: 3 } ) where min is greater than 0 and defaults to 1 if not provided.

Below is an example that uses all of the Pact Matchers.

var somethingLike = Pact.Match.somethingLike; var term = Pact.Match.term; var eachLike = Pact.Match.eachLike; provider .given( 'there is a product' ) .uponReceiving( "request for products" ) .withRequest({ method : "get" , path : "/products" , query : { category : "clothing" } }) .willRespondWith({ status : 200 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : { "items" :eachLike({ size : somethingLike( 10 ), colour : term( "red|green|blue" , { generates : "blue" }), tag : eachLike(somethingLike( "jumper" )) }, { min : 2 }) } });

Examples

Web Example

Have a look at the example folder. Ensure you have Google Chrome installed.

cd example/web bundle install npm install npm test

Nodejs Example

This is only an example on how to use the pact-consumer-js-dsl within Node. This is not best practice, but is a good starting point without creating a lengthy example using Grunt or Gulp with Protractor or Karma.

Start pact-mock-service with bundle exec pact-mock-service start -p 1234 -l tmp/pact.log --pact-dir tmp/pacts Run nodejs command to setup pact consumer node example/nodejs/setup.js Run your tests here with whatever you want, like Protractor for e2e testing Run nodejs command to verify interactions and write pact files node example/nodejs/teardown.js Stop the mock service with bundle exec pact-mock-service stop -p 1234

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md