NOTE: This project has been superceded by Pact JS and is no longer receiving regular updates.
This codebase provides a Javascript DSL for creating pacts. If you are new to Pact, please read the Pact README first.
The Javascript DSL is compatible with v2 of the pact-specification and supports type based matching, flexible array lengths, and regular expressions (read more below).
This DSL relies on the Ruby pact-mock_service gem to provide the mock service for the Javascript tests. If you do not want to use Ruby in your project, please read about using a standalone Pact mock service here.
After these binaries are available in the console, you can install the mock service by creating a Gemfile as shown below (this is the Ruby equivalent of package.json), then running
gem install bundler && bundle install (the equivalent of npm install).
source 'https://rubygems.org'
gem 'pact-mock_service', '~> 0.7.0'
Install and configure Karma with Jasmine
Create a
package.json if you don't have one already - use
npm init if you don't
Install Karma using their installation instructions
This basically consists of running,
npm install karma karma-jasmine karma-chrome-launcher --save-dev
npm install -g karma-cli
Initialise and configure Karma
Run
karma init. Answer jasmine for testing framework and no for use require.js.
Add
pact-consumer-js-dsl to your project by running
bower install pact-consumer-js-dsl --save-dev.
Tell Karma about
pact-consumer-js-dsl.js in
karma.conf.js. In the
files: [] section add a new entry for
bower_components/pact-consumer-js-dsl/dist/web/pact-consumer-js-dsl.js.
Allow tests to load resources from
pact mock server. One way to do this is in the
karma.conf.js, change
browsers: ['Chrome'], or
browsers: ['PhantomJS'], to,
````javascript
browsers: ['Chrome_without_security'],
customLaunchers: {
Chrome_without_security: {
base: 'Chrome',
flags: ['--disable-web-security']
}
}
or:
browsers: ['PhantomJS_without_security'],
customLaunchers: {
PhantomJS_without_security: {
base: 'PhantomJS',
flags: ['--web-security=false']
}
}
````
Note that running your tests across multiple browsers with one pact mock server will probably conflict with each other. You will need to either run them sequentially or start multiple pact mock servers. To run them sequentially make multiple calls to karma from the command line with the different browsers passed with the
--browser option.
Write a Jasmine unit test similar to the following,
describe("Client", function() {
var client, helloProvider;
beforeAll(function(done) {
//ProviderClient is the class you have written to make the HTTP calls to the provider
client = new ProviderClient('http://localhost:1234');
helloProvider = Pact.mockService({
consumer: 'Hello Consumer',
provider: 'Hello Provider',
port: 1234,
done: function (error) {
expect(error).toBe(null);
}
});
// This ensures your pact-mock-service is in a clean state before
// running your test suite.
helloProvider.resetSession(done);
});
it("should say hello", function(done) {
helloProvider
.given("an alligator with the name Mary exists")
.uponReceiving("a request for an alligator")
.withRequest("get", "/alligators/Mary", {
"Accept": "application/json"
}).willRespondWith(200, {
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}, {
"name": "Mary"
});
helloProvider.run(done, function(runComplete) {
expect(client.getAlligatorByName("Mary")).toEqual(new Alligator("Mary"));
runComplete();
});
});
});
The "done" callback is used by the pact framework to communicate to your test framework that the expected interactions have not occurred. It should contain an assertion that will fail the test if an error is present. eg. for Jasmine:
done: function (error) {
expect(error).toBe(null);
}
This is required because of the asynchonous nature of Javascript - raising exceptions to fail a test is not the "Javascript Way".
See the spec in the example directory for more examples of asynchronous callbacks, how to expect error responses, and how to use query params.
Make sure the source and test files are included by Karma in the
karma.conf.js in the files array.
Let's run that bad boy!
bundle exec pact-mock-service -p 1234 --pact-specification-version 2.0.0 -l log/pact.logs --pact-dir tmp/pacts
karma start (in another terminal window)
Please read about using regular expressions and type based matching here before continuing.
Remember that the mock service is written in Ruby, so the regular expression must be in a Ruby format, not a Javascript format. Make sure to start the mock service with the argument
--pact-specification-version 2.0.0.
provider
.given('there is a product')
.uponReceiving("request for products")
.withRequest({
method: "get",
path: "/products",
query: {
category: Pact.Match.term({matcher: "\\w+", generate: 'pizza'}),
}
})
.willRespondWith(
200,
{},
{
"collection": [
{
guid: Pact.Match.term({matcher: "\\d{16}", generate: "1111222233334444"})
}
]
}
);
provider
.given('there is a product')
.uponReceiving("request for products")
.withRequest({
method: "get",
path: "/products",
query: {
category: Pact.Match.somethingLike("pizza")
}
})
.willRespondWith(
200,
{},
{
"collection": [
{
guid: Pact.Match.somethingLike(1111222233334444)
}
]
}
);
Matching provides the ability to specify flexible length arrays. For example:
Pact.Match.eachLike(obj, { min: 3 })
Where
obj can be any javascript object, value or Pact.Match. It takes optional argument (
{ min: 3 }) where min is greater than 0 and defaults to 1 if not provided.
Below is an example that uses all of the Pact Matchers.
var somethingLike = Pact.Match.somethingLike;
var term = Pact.Match.term;
var eachLike = Pact.Match.eachLike;
provider
.given('there is a product')
.uponReceiving("request for products")
.withRequest({
method: "get",
path: "/products",
query: {
category: "clothing"
}
})
.willRespondWith({
status: 200,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: {
"items":eachLike({
size: somethingLike(10),
colour: term("red|green|blue", {generates: "blue"}),
tag: eachLike(somethingLike("jumper"))
}, {min: 2})
}
});
Have a look at the example folder. Ensure you have Google Chrome installed.
$ cd example/web
$ bundle install
$ npm install
$ npm test
This is only an example on how to use the pact-consumer-js-dsl within Node. This is not best practice, but is a good starting point without creating a lengthy example using Grunt or Gulp with Protractor or Karma.
Start pact-mock-service with
bundle exec pact-mock-service start -p 1234 -l tmp/pact.log --pact-dir tmp/pacts
Run nodejs command to setup pact consumer
node example/nodejs/setup.js
Run your tests here with whatever you want, like Protractor for e2e testing
Run nodejs command to verify interactions and write pact files
node example/nodejs/teardown.js
Stop the mock service with
bundle exec pact-mock-service stop -p 1234
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md