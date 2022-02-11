Fetches package manifests and tarballs from the npm registry.
const pacote = require('pacote')
// get a package manifest
pacote.manifest('foo@1.x').then(manifest => console.log('got it', manifest))
// extract a package into a folder
pacote.extract('github:npm/cli', 'some/path', options)
.then(({from, resolved, integrity}) => {
console.log('extracted!', from, resolved, integrity)
})
pacote.tarball('https://server.com/package.tgz').then(data => {
console.log('got ' + data.length + ' bytes of tarball data')
})
pacote works with any kind of package specifier that npm can install. If
you can pass it to the npm CLI, you can pass it to pacote. (In fact, that's
exactly what the npm CLI does.)
Anything that you can do with one kind of package, you can do with another.
Data that isn't relevant (like a packument for a tarball) will be simulated.
prepare scripts will be run when generating tarballs from
git and
directory locations, to simulate what would be published to the
registry, so that you get a working package instead of just raw source
code that might need to be transpiled.
This module exports a command line interface that can do most of what is
described below. Run
pacote -h to learn more.
Pacote - The JavaScript Package Handler, v10.1.1
Usage:
pacote resolve <spec>
Resolve a specifier and output the fully resolved target
Returns integrity and from if '--long' flag is set.
pacote manifest <spec>
Fetch a manifest and print to stdout
pacote packument <spec>
Fetch a full packument and print to stdout
pacote tarball <spec> [<filename>]
Fetch a package tarball and save to <filename>
If <filename> is missing or '-', the tarball will be streamed to stdout.
pacote extract <spec> <folder>
Extract a package to the destination folder.
Configuration values all match the names of configs passed to npm, or
options passed to Pacote. Additional flags for this executable:
--long Print an object from 'resolve', including integrity and spec.
--json Print result objects as JSON rather than node's default.
(This is the default if stdout is not a TTY.)
--help -h Print this helpful text.
For example '--cache=/path/to/folder' will use that folder as the cache.
The
spec refers to any kind of package specifier that npm can install.
If you can pass it to the npm CLI, you can pass it to pacote. (In fact,
that's exactly what the npm CLI does.)
See below for valid
opts values.
pacote.resolve(spec, opts) Resolve a specifier like
foo@latest or
github:user/project all the way to a tarball url, tarball file, or git
repo with commit hash.
pacote.extract(spec, dest, opts) Extract a package's tarball into a
destination folder. Returns a promise that resolves to the
{from,resolved,integrity} of the extracted package.
pacote.manifest(spec, opts) Fetch (or simulate) a package's manifest
(basically, the
package.json file, plus a bit of metadata).
See below for more on manifests and packuments. Returns a Promise that
resolves to the manifest object.
pacote.packument(spec, opts) Fetch (or simulate) a package's packument
(basically, the top-level package document listing all the manifests that
the registry returns). See below for more on manifests and packuments.
Returns a Promise that resolves to the packument object.
pacote.tarball(spec, opts) Get a package tarball data as a buffer in
memory. Returns a Promise that resolves to the tarball data Buffer, with
from,
resolved, and
integrity fields attached.
pacote.tarball.file(spec, dest, opts) Save a package tarball data to
a file on disk. Returns a Promise that resolves to
{from,integrity,resolved} of the fetched tarball.
pacote.tarball.stream(spec, streamHandler, opts) Fetch a tarball and
make the stream available to the
streamHandler function.
This is mostly an internal function, but it is exposed because it does provide some functionality that may be difficult to achieve otherwise.
The
streamHandler function MUST return a Promise that resolves when
the stream (and all associated work) is ended, or rejects if the stream
has an error.
The
streamHandler function MAY be called multiple times, as Pacote
retries requests in some scenarios, such as cache corruption or
retriable network failures.
Options are passed to
npm-registry-fetch and
cacache, so in addition to these, anything for
those modules can be given to pacote as well.
Options object is cloned, and mutated along the way to add integrity, resolved, and other properties, as they are determined.
cache Where to store cache entries and temp files. Passed to
cacache. Defaults to the same cache directory
that npm will use by default, based on platform and environment.
where Base folder for resolving relative
file: dependencies.
resolved Shortcut for looking up resolved values. Should be specified
if known.
integrity Expected integrity of fetched package tarball. If specified,
tarballs with mismatched integrity values will raise an
EINTEGRITY
error.
umask Permission mode mask for extracted files and directories.
Defaults to
0o22. See "Extracted File Modes" below.
fmode Minimum permission mode for extracted files. Defaults to
0o666. See "Extracted File Modes" below.
dmode Minimum permission mode for extracted directories. Defaults to
0o777. See "Extracted File Modes" below.
preferOnline Prefer to revalidate cache entries, even when it would not
be strictly necessary. Default
false.
before When picking a manifest from a packument, only consider
packages published before the specified date. Default
null.
defaultTag The default
dist-tag to use when choosing a manifest from a
packument. Defaults to
latest.
registry The npm registry to use by default. Defaults to
https://registry.npmjs.org/.
fullMetadata Fetch the full metadata from the registry for packuments,
including information not strictly required for installation (author,
description, etc.) Defaults to
true when
before is set, since the
version publish time is part of the extended packument metadata.
fullReadJson Use the slower
read-package-json package insted of
read-package-json-fast in order to include extra fields like "readme" in
the manifest. Defaults to
false.
packumentCache For registry packuments only, you may provide a
Map
object which will be used to cache packument requests between pacote
calls. This allows you to easily avoid hitting the registry multiple
times (even just to validate the cache) for a given packument, since it
is unlikely to change in the span of a single command.
silent A boolean that determines whether the banner is displayed
when calling
@npmcli/run-script.
Each different type of fetcher is exposed for more advanced usage such as using helper methods from this classes:
DirFetcher
FileFetcher
GitFetcher
RegistryFetcher
RemoteFetcher
Files are extracted with a mode matching the following formula:
( (tarball entry mode value) | (minimum mode option) ) ~ (umask)
This is in order to prevent unreadable files or unlistable directories from
cluttering a project's
node_modules folder, even if the package tarball
specifies that the file should be inaccessible.
It also prevents files from being group- or world-writable without explicit
opt-in by the user, because all file and directory modes are masked against
the
umask value.
So, a file which is
0o771 in the tarball, using the default
fmode of
0o666 and
umask of
0o22, will result in a file mode of
0o755:
(0o771 | 0o666) => 0o777
(0o777 ~ 0o22) => 0o755
In almost every case, the defaults are appropriate. To respect exactly
what is in the package tarball (even if this makes an unusable system), set
both
dmode and
fmode options to
0. Otherwise, the
umask config
should be used in most cases where file mode modifications are required,
and this functions more or less the same as the
umask value in most Unix
systems.
When running as
root on Unix systems, all extracted files and folders
will have their owning
uid and
gid values set to match the ownership
of the containing folder.
This prevents
root-owned files showing up in a project's
node_modules
folder when a user runs
sudo npm install.
A
manifest is similar to a
package.json file. However, it has a few
pieces of extra metadata, and sometimes lacks metadata that is inessential
to package installation.
In addition to the common
package.json fields, manifests include:
manifest._resolved The tarball url or file path where the package
artifact can be found.
manifest._from A normalized form of the spec passed in as an argument.
manifest._integrity The integrity value for the package artifact.
manifest.dist Registry manifests (those included in a packument) have a
dist object. Only
tarball is required, though at least one of
shasum or
integrity is almost always present.
tarball The url to the associated package artifact. (Copied by
Pacote to
manifest._resolved.)
integrity The integrity SRI string for the artifact. This may not
be present for older packages on the npm registry. (Copied by Pacote
to
manifest._integrity.)
shasum Legacy integrity value. Hexadecimal-encoded sha1 hash.
(Converted to an SRI string and copied by Pacote to
manifest._integrity when
dist.integrity is not present.)
fileCount Number of files in the tarball.
unpackedSize Size on disk of the package when unpacked.
npm-signature A signature of the package by the
npmregistry Keybase account.
(Obviously only present for packages published to
https://registry.npmjs.org.)
A packument is the top-level package document that lists the set of manifests for available versions for a package.
When a packument is fetched with
accept: application/vnd.npm.install-v1+json in the HTTP headers, only the most
minimum necessary metadata is returned. Additional metadata is returned
when fetched with only
accept: application/json.
For Pacote's purposes, the following fields are relevant:
versions An object where each key is a version, and each value is the
manifest for that version.
dist-tags An object mapping dist-tags to version numbers. This is how
foo@latest gets turned into
foo@1.2.3.
time In the full packument, an object mapping version numbers to
publication times, for the
opts.before functionality.