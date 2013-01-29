Node.js - packpath

packpath helps you to find directories that contain package.json .

The directory with package.json is considered a module's base or root directory. At times, it's extremely convenient to need to know where that is.

Let's say that you write a module and you hate having to require() your files using relative paths ../../ , etc. This is how the module autoresolve works. Or, let's say that you are writing a module that needs to access configuration files in an app that called require on your module. These paths can get hairy fast.

Installation

npm install packpath

Usage

For your apps, assuming you want to access your own config files, etc.

app.js:

var packpath = require ( 'packpath' ); var configDir = path.join(packpath.self(), 'config' );

For your modules, assuming you want to access developers' config files who "required" your module.

mywidget.js:

var packpath = require ( 'packpath' ); var configDir = path.join(packpath.parent(), 'config' );

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2012, JP Richardson