openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pac

packpath

by JP Richardson
0.1.0 (see all)

Easily find the path(s) of package.json.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.js - packpath

packpath helps you to find directories that contain package.json.

Why?

The directory with package.json is considered a module's base or root directory. At times, it's extremely convenient to need to know where that is.

Let's say that you write a module and you hate having to require() your files using relative paths ../../, etc. This is how the module autoresolve works. Or, let's say that you are writing a module that needs to access configuration files in an app that called require on your module. These paths can get hairy fast.

Installation

npm install packpath

Usage

For your apps, assuming you want to access your own config files, etc.

app.js:

var packpath = require('packpath');

//<-- your own confile dir
var configDir = path.join(packpath.self(), 'config');

For your modules, assuming you want to access developers' config files who "required" your module.

mywidget.js:

var packpath = require('packpath');

//the config dir of the app that called your module through require()
var configDir = path.join(packpath.parent(), 'config');

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2012, JP Richardson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial