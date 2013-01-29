packpath helps you to find directories that contain
package.json.
The directory with
package.json is considered a module's base or root directory. At times, it's extremely convenient to need to know where that is.
Let's say that you write a module and you hate having to
require() your files using relative paths
../../, etc. This is how the module
autoresolve works. Or, let's say that you are writing a module that needs to access configuration files in an app that called require on your module. These paths can get hairy fast.
npm install packpath
For your apps, assuming you want to access your own config files, etc.
app.js:
var packpath = require('packpath');
//<-- your own confile dir
var configDir = path.join(packpath.self(), 'config');
For your modules, assuming you want to access developers' config files who "required" your module.
mywidget.js:
var packpath = require('packpath');
//the config dir of the app that called your module through require()
var configDir = path.join(packpath.parent(), 'config');
(MIT License)
Copyright 2012, JP Richardson