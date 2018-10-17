openbase logo
packery

by metafizzy
2.1.2 (see all)

🍱 Gapless, draggable grid layouts

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

3.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/5
Readme

Packery

Bin-packing layout library

See packery.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Packery files on unpkg.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/packery@2.1/dist/packery.pkgd.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/packery@2.1/dist/packery.pkgd.min.js"></script>

Package managers

Bower: bower install packery --save

npm: npm install packery --save

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Packery to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a Packery Commercial License at packery.metafizzy.co

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Packery under the terms of the GPLv3.

Read more about Packery's license.

Initialize

With jQuery

$('.grid').packery({
  // options...
  itemSelector: '.grid-item'
});

With vanilla JavaScript

// vanilla JS
var grid = document.querySelector('.grid');
// initialize with element
var pckry = new Packery( grid, {
  // options...
  itemSelector: '.grid-item'
});

// initialize with selector string
var pckry = new Packery('.grid', {
  // options...
});

With HTML

Add a data-packery attribute to your element. Options can be set in JSON in the value.

<div class="grid" data-packery='{ "itemSelector": ".grid-item" }'>
  <div class="grid-item"></div>
  <div class="grid-item"></div>
  ...
</div>

By Metafizzy

100
Rey Ramos
August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020

