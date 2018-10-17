Bin-packing layout library
See packery.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos
Link directly to Packery files on unpkg.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/packery@2.1/dist/packery.pkgd.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/packery@2.1/dist/packery.pkgd.min.js"></script>
Bower:
bower install packery --save
npm:
npm install packery --save
If you want to use Packery to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a Packery Commercial License at packery.metafizzy.co
If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Packery under the terms of the GPLv3.
Read more about Packery's license.
With jQuery
$('.grid').packery({
// options...
itemSelector: '.grid-item'
});
With vanilla JavaScript
// vanilla JS
var grid = document.querySelector('.grid');
// initialize with element
var pckry = new Packery( grid, {
// options...
itemSelector: '.grid-item'
});
// initialize with selector string
var pckry = new Packery('.grid', {
// options...
});
With HTML
Add a
data-packery attribute to your element. Options can be set in JSON in the value.
<div class="grid" data-packery='{ "itemSelector": ".grid-item" }'>
<div class="grid-item"></div>
<div class="grid-item"></div>
...
</div>
