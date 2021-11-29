openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

packageurl-js

by package-url
0.0.5 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of the package url spec

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

packageurl-js

Installing:

To install packageurl-js in your project, simply run:

npm install packageurl-js

This command will download the packageurl-js npm package for use in your application.

Local Development:

Clone the packageurl-js repo and cd into the directory.

Then run: 

npm install

Testing

To run the test suite: 

npm test

Usage Examples

Import ES6 Module

import { PackageURL } from 'packageurl-js';

Import CommonJs Module

const { PackageURL } = require('packageurl-js');

Parsing from a string

const pkg = PackageURL.fromString('pkg:maven/org.springframework.integration/spring-integration-jms@5.5.5');
console.log(pkg);

=>

PackageURL {
  type: 'maven',
  name: 'spring-integration-jms',
  namespace: 'org.springframework.integration',
  version: '5.5.5',
  qualifiers: null,
  subpath: null
}

Constructing

const pkg = new PackageURL(
    'maven',
    'org.springframework.integration',
    'spring-integration-jms',
    '5.5.5',
    undefined,
    undefined);

console.log(pkg.toString());

=>

pkg:maven/org.springframework.integration/spring-integration-jms@5.5.5

Error Handling

try {
    PackageURL.fromString('not-a-purl');
} catch(ex) {
    console.error(ex.message);
}

=>

purl is missing the required "pkg" scheme component.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial