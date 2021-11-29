To install packageurl-js in your project, simply run:

npm install packageurl-js

This command will download the packageurl-js npm package for use in your application.

Local Development:

Clone the packageurl-js repo and cd into the directory.

Then run:

npm install

Testing

To run the test suite:

npm test

Usage Examples

Import ES6 Module

import { PackageURL } from 'packageurl-js' ;

Import CommonJs Module

const { PackageURL } = require ( 'packageurl-js' );

Parsing from a string

const pkg = PackageURL.fromString( 'pkg:maven/org.springframework.integration/spring-integration-jms@5.5.5' ); console .log(pkg);

=>

PackageURL { type : 'maven' , name : 'spring-integration-jms' , namespace : 'org.springframework.integration' , version : '5.5.5' , qualifiers : null, subpath : null }

Constructing

const pkg = new PackageURL( 'maven' , 'org.springframework.integration' , 'spring-integration-jms' , '5.5.5' , undefined , undefined ); console .log(pkg.toString());

=>

pkg :maven/org.springframework.integration/spring-integration-jms @5 . 5.5

Error Handling

try { PackageURL.fromString( 'not-a-purl' ); } catch (ex) { console .error(ex.message); }

=>